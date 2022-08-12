A man was shot in Waterloo by police on Saturday night after showing a gun, according to KWWL. Police were called to the 2300 block of Lafayette Street on a report of a man with a gun. They located the man walking with the weapon. The man refused multiple demands from police to drop the weapon. After several blocks he allegedly pointed the gun at police who fired at the man, hitting him. The man, who was not named, was taken first to a local hospital before being transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for further treatment. No officers were injured in the incident. An investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is underway.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO