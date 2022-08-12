Read full article on original website
Everything You Need to Know for the 2022 Market After Dark
One of Cedar Rapids' biggest events of the summer is right around the corner!. The 7th annual Market After Dark is scheduled for Saturday, August 27th from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Downtown Cedar Rapids. The press release reads:. "Market After Dark is Lighting the Night with Alliant Energy...
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
KCRG.com
One injured in Marion crash
KCRG's Jackie Kennon participated in the 40th annual Governor's Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. Wiilie Ray Fairley and crew return from providing meals in Kentucky after flooding. Updated: 4 hours ago. Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids,...
KCRG.com
Starting the workweek with clouds and mild temperatures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been a seasonally cool and gloomy day across Eastern Iowa, with temperatures in the 70s. Tonight will be cool, with temperatures dropping into the low 60s and even the upper 50s in a few spots with a mostly cloudy sky. Fog is also expected to develop overnight, so you’ll probably need a few extra minutes on your Monday morning commute.
KCRG.com
Officers respond to report of shots fired in Cedar Falls
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 2100 block of College street close to Hidden Valley Apartments in Cedar Falls Saturday night. At the scene, officers found damage and other clues indicating that shots had been fired. Officers don’t believe anyone has been injured,
KCCI.com
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
KCRG.com
Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a car crash at 33rd and I-380. The car involved suffered significant damage. According to police, life flight was called to the scene for potentially significant injuries. This is a developing story.
KCRG.com
Driver taken into custody following Linn County car chase
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 11:05 a.m. Sunday morning Linn County Deputies traveled to 1138 Dubuque Road in search of 20-year-old Chloe Snider from Springville for a Felony Revocation Probation Warrant for Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony. When they arrived at the scene they found Snider leaving the...
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Iowa You Must See
One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Iowa is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.
KCRG.com
Responders find body in structure fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:27 p.m. Friday night, the Guttenburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 38080 Great River Road. At the scene, crews saw fire and smoke coming from the southern section of a mobile home. Responders noted that The homeowner’s vehicle was located in the driveway, but no one had seen the homeowners. The fire department fought the flames and successfully extinguished the fire, but the structure suffered heavy damage.
Waterloo Parents Arrested After Second Odd Incident
Waterloo parents were arrested earlier this week after a second strange instance involving their child. According to a story from the Globe Gazette, a pair of parents are being accused of child endangerment. This entire ordeal began on June 12th of this year. Authorities were called to the 900 block...
Police: Man fatally shot by officers was holding pellet gun
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police in Waterloo say a man who was shot and killed by officers over the weekend was holding a pellet gun designed to look like a real pistol. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation reports that 32-year-old Michael Ahrens died at an Iowa City hospital after being shot by police Saturday afternoon. Investigators say the incident began when Waterloo police responded to reports of a man waving a gun around at an ice cream shop and encountered Ahrens walking along a road. Police say the man, later identified as Ahrens, refused orders to drop the gun and was shot with a bean bag round to try to subdue him. Police say he then pointed the gun at officers, who shot him.
KCRG.com
Man arrested after hours-long standoff at Iowa church
Police in Waterloo say a man who was shot and killed by officers over the weekend was holding a pellet gun designed to look like a real pistol. More than 3.1 million viewers watched Fox Sports to see Major League Baseball's second Field of Dreams game on Thursday. Iowa Hawkeyes'...
ourquadcities.com
Trooper: Suspect drove motorcycle over 120 mph during pursuit
A 27-year-old Wheatland, Iowa, man faces a felony charge after an Iowa State Trooper said he drove a motorcycle more than 120 mph while he eluded the trooper. Dakota Russell faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.
kwayradio.com
Police Shoot Man After He Pointed Gun at Them
A man was shot in Waterloo by police on Saturday night after showing a gun, according to KWWL. Police were called to the 2300 block of Lafayette Street on a report of a man with a gun. They located the man walking with the weapon. The man refused multiple demands from police to drop the weapon. After several blocks he allegedly pointed the gun at police who fired at the man, hitting him. The man, who was not named, was taken first to a local hospital before being transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for further treatment. No officers were injured in the incident. An investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is underway.
discovermuscatine.com
Sheriff investigates possible homicide in east Muscatine Co.
MUSCATINE, Iowa–Monday, Aug. 15, at approximately 9:08 a.m., Muscatine Communications Dispatchers (MUSCOM) received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County. North Palm Beach Police advised they had received information that a female had been murdered at the aforementioned address and the suspect had since returned to their jurisdiction. Local police had located the suspect vehicle and had been conducting surveillance on an adjacent residence.
KCJJ
Burlington woman arrested after allegedly dancing on Iowa City Police squad car
A Burlington woman who thought it was a good idea to dance on the top of a squad car was arrested by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning. According to the arrest report, 20-year-old Asia McQuay of North 8th Street jumped on top of a police car just after 1 am in the 100 block of College Street, reportedly to take a photo of herself dancing. The incident caused scratches and dents to the hood of the squad car, and McQuay was identified by security camera footage.
KCRG.com
Suspicious package found on Univ. of Iowa campus; situation resolved
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a tweet sent by the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety at 8:33 pm, officials are alerting people that a suspicious package was found on the north side of Schaeffer Hall. Details are sparse, but University officials say that officers are on scene...
KCRG.com
Man sent to hospital following officer involved shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Lafayette in Waterloo Saturday after receiving a report of a man with a gun. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with a weapon walking through the area. The male refused to drop the...
kciiradio.com
Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington
A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
