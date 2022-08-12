ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

FanSided

Auburn football: Bryan Harsin high on T.J. Finley as QB1 in practice

Auburn football QB T.J. Finley’s time as the Tigers’ starting signal-caller may not be done since HC Bryan Harsin is higher on him than anyone else in the QB room — raving about Finley to reporters while offering a dismissive take on Zach Calzada and commenting more on Robby Ashford’s potential than his actual production.
AUBURN, AL
flywareagle.com

Auburn football: These 2 freshman were shouted out at Saturday’s practice

Auburn football has a few precious weeks left to prepare for the 2022 season, and on Saturday the Tigers held an open practice for select Auburn University boosters, select alumni, and friends and family of the players at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The quarterbacks were a focus–as it appears T.J. Finley’s strong...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
elmoreautauganews.com

Ready for Some Football? Jacksonville State Opens their Season Against Stephen F. Austin in Montgomery

College football is right around the corner, and in a couple of weeks, two Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) powerhouses will meet down the street in Montgomery to kick off the season. The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will take on the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in the FCS Kickoff Classic and will be nationally televised on ESPN.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus 4th grader earns bronze at AAU Junior Olympic Games

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus fourth-grader Adriana Alexander is right on “track” to fulfill her Olympic dreams. The young runner earned the bronze medal at the AAU Junior Olympic Games.  WRBL met Alexander last summer. As the world had its eyes on the Tokyo Olympic Games, Alexander was wide-eyed and dreaming of one day being […]
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 42

Auburn QB TJ Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of attempt to elude the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday. WRBL has reached out to Auburn police and the university itself for a comment on […]
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

2 juveniles arrested, charged with robbery in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two juveniles were arrested on robbery charges in Auburn. On August 11, Auburn police arrested two juveniles, a 16-year-old from Auburn, and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka, charging both with robbery first degree. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that occurred near the 700...
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Two Teenagers Charged with Robbery in Auburn

Auburn police have charged two teenagers with robbery after the victim had arranged a meeting to purchase property. Police say the juveniles arrested are a 16-year-old from Auburn and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that happened near the 700 block of Stubb...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Montgomery mayor featured in PBS documentary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is featured in a newly released documentary film. Reed can be seen on PBS Roadtrip Nation’s “Being Free,” which is available to a national audience. The documentary follows three roadtrippers, who are formerly incarcerated individuals, as they travel the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $251,540

MOVE-IN READY! The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes & selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage & farmhouse style. The covered front porch welcomes you into the sizable living area with 9’ ceilings throughout. The large living area extends into open concept kitchen & dining room. The kitchen features a long island, plenty of counter space & luxurious appliances. Along with custom designed wooden cabinets & granite countertops throughout, there is ample room for storage with pantry & closets in each bedroom. Straight down the hall is a large bedroom featuring a walk-in closet & adjoined bathroom. Off the kitchen is another bedroom with a bathroom across the hall. Neighborhood pool & pavilion coming soon! Move-in ready in September! Lock in a lower rate on this home with our current incentive! View this video for more details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gf9Wrmy-xo.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

3 found dead in Montgomery residential area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Residents react to recent south Columbus Walmart shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Here at the Walmart on victory drive, shoppers have been concerned about hearing of a shooting that left one man dead. “He got shot 13 times,” says a shopper. “I don’t know like I say, it’s just getting bad, you know, things just getting...
COLUMBUS, GA

