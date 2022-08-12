Read full article on original website
Auburn QB TJ Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of attempt to elude the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday. WRBL has reached out to Auburn police and the university itself for a comment on […]
2 juveniles arrested, charged with robbery in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two juveniles were arrested on robbery charges in Auburn. On August 11, Auburn police arrested two juveniles, a 16-year-old from Auburn, and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka, charging both with robbery first degree. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that occurred near the 700...
Montgomery mayor featured in PBS documentary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is featured in a newly released documentary film. Reed can be seen on PBS Roadtrip Nation’s “Being Free,” which is available to a national audience. The documentary follows three roadtrippers, who are formerly incarcerated individuals, as they travel the...
Georgia police arrest suspects in ‘chop shop’ investigation
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three people have been arrested in connection with allegedly producing and altering fake vehicle identification numbers (VINs) in two-state “chop shop” operation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Aug. 10, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Alabama Law Enforcement...
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
Three arrested in connection to a two-state ‘chop shop’ operation based in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three people have been arrested following a multi-agency investigation into a local operation that allegedly produced and altered Vehicle Identification Numbers. Corderal Adravius Harris, 32, Erica Leenona Rankin, 34, and Jonathan Steve Routier, 31, are facing charges in connection to the “chop shop” operation....
3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
CPD arrests Columbus murder suspect connected to an October 2021 shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Columbus Police Department (CPD) announced the arrest of a murder suspect in connection with a 2021 shooting. On Oct. 12, 2021, around 6:50 p.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to 47th St. and 12th Ave. regarding a shooting. After arriving at the scene, responding officers found the victim, Lorenzo […]
Residents react to recent south Columbus Walmart shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Here at the Walmart on victory drive, shoppers have been concerned about hearing of a shooting that left one man dead. “He got shot 13 times,” says a shopper. “I don’t know like I say, it’s just getting bad, you know, things just getting...
5 Georgia officers placed on leave after one calls resident N-word
WEST POINT, Ga. — Five West Point police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave after a resident's video surfaced and went viral. In the video captured by home security footage, one of the officers is heard saying the N-word before appearing to throw a security camera across the resident's yard.
Auburn police arrest 15-year-old and 16-year-old, charge them with first-degree robbery
Auburn Police arrested a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old on Thursday and charged them with first-degree robbery. The 16-year-old is from Auburn and the 15-year-old is from Loachapoka. Police said the arrest stems from the report of a robbery near the 700 block of Stubb Avenue on Aug. 9. The victim...
