Read full article on original website
Related
Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star
There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension
Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr. news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop got suspended for 80 games due to PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the […] The post Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Future LA Ace Adding Another Pitch to His Arsenal
Los Angeles Dodger, Dustin May, hasn’t thrown a pitch in the big leagues since May 1, 2021, when the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow snapped. May underwent Tommy John surgery and has spent the last 15 months working to get back on the mound at Dodger Stadium while also beginning work on a new pitch to add to his arsenal
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers Injury Update: Doc Gives Positive News About Clayton Kershaw's Balky Back
Los Angeles Dodgers starter, Clayton Kershaw, landed on the injured list last week due to his back injury once again flaring up. Manager Dave Roberts has seen signs that make him optimistic the long-time ace will be returning soon.
Yardbarker
Dodgers News: Will Smith Can’t Describe ‘Unknown’ Pitch From Hanser Alberto
The Kansas City Royals waved the proverbial white flag on Saturday night by having shortstop Nicky Lopez pitch, and the Los Angeles Dodgers put Hanser Alberto on the mound in the bottom of the ninth to preserve one of their relief pitchers. Whereas Lopez surrendered back-to-back home runs to Joey...
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Losing Matt Carpenter makes Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi question more pressing
As if the Yankees had any room left in their bag to suffer another ironic, post-trade deadline indignity, they now have that opportunity after losing surprise slugger Matt Carpenter on Monday night in Seattle. Carpenter was felled by a foul ball in the first inning, and by the middle innings,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers News: Yasiel Puig Hopes to Leave KBO for MLB, Prefers LA
For former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, it has been an up and down rollercoaster of a career. From the heights of stardom in LA to being unable to find a job with an MLB team to now being in his second season playing out of the states, the 31-year-old hit rock bottom in his baseball life. But he’s hoping to prove that things have changed — that he’s changed — and is ready for a return to the big leagues…
Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham’s savage message after walking off Yankees in extras
Tommy Pham called it. The Boston Red Sox midseason addition at the trade deadline made sure to endear himself to his newest fan base in the best way possible – a walk-off hit against the division rival New York Yankees. Check out Tommy Pham finish off the boys from...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
Red Sox’s timeline for Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers contract extension talks, revealed
The Boston Red Sox are having a poor 2022 season. Unfortunately for the Fenway Park faithful, this could be less antagonizing than the offseason. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are without contract extensions, which has led to trade rumors and uncertainty around the organization. Those rumors may end soon, though....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself
Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
Padres Stars Call Out Fernando Tatis Jr. After Suspension
The shortstop will be suspended 80 games for violating the MLB’s PED policy.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Royals Game Preview: Tony Walters Makes First Start; Chance To Tie Longest L.A. Winning Streak Record
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a chance to become the first team in baseball to reach the 80-win mark this season and extend their winning streak to 13 games in the series finale against the Kansas City Royals. With 13 consecutive victories, the Dodgers would tie their L.A. franchise record,...
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Monday night
Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lamb is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB News: Is Fernando Tatis Jr. the Latest Victim of the Dairy Queen Curse?
After recently getting busted for using PEDs, Padres star Fernando Tatis JR.has become the fourth face of Dairy Queen to have a season go sideways.
dodgerblue.com
Los Angeles Dodgers 2022 MLB Draft Signing Bonuses Recap
The Los Angeles Dodgers added a plethora of new talent to the organization during the 2022 MLB Draft despite not making their first selection until No. 40. The pick dropped 10 spots as a result of the club exceeding the luxury tax threshold during the 2021 season. The Dodgers took...
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
MLB
Correa gives sister 'perfect birthday' -- with help from Ohtani
ANAHEIM -- Saturday was a wonderful day to be Carlos Correa's younger sister, Leibysand Correa. On her brother's dime, she got to fly to the Los Angeles area to celebrate her 14th birthday around her extended family at the ballpark. She got to watch her big brother homer and reach...
Comments / 0