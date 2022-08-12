ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Top-50 legacy 2024 recruit will be at Florida's season opener

By David Rosenberg
 3 days ago
Four-star linebacker Myles Graham is no stranger to the University of Florida. His father, Earnest, ran the ball for the Gators in the early 2000s before playing in the NFL for eight years, and Billy Napier‘s staff has harped on that connection while fiercely recruiting him.

So far, things are going well for UF in recruiting the legacy target. Graham has already been to campus four times in 2022, and he told Gators Online that he’s planning a fifth trip to the Swamp. That trip will come on the weekend of Florida’s season opener against the Utah Utes, which is shaping up to be a big recruiting weekend.

In addition to Florida, Graham is considering Alabama, Georgia,

, Texas A&M and Ohio State early on. He hopes to decide his future within the next few weeks or else Graham may wait until after his junior year to commit.

The timing of this fifth visit to Florida bodes well for UF’s chances, which currently sit just under 30% on the On3 recruiting prediction machine. That may not sound like much, but Auburn is in second place on that list with just a 13.1% chance to land Graham.

The On3 consensus has Graham ranked No. 45 overall in the class of 2024 and No. 4 among linebackers. Florida recently flipped linebacker Jaden Robinson, but Graham is the team’s target at the position in the upcoming cycle.

TUSCALOOSA, AL
