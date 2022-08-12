Charlie Hunnam‘s motorcycle experience is about to come in handy when he hits the road in Apple TV+’s upcoming drama Shantaram. Based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, Shantaram (which premieres on the streamer with its first three of 12 episodes Friday, Oct. 14) is a love story riddled with adventure, as one man journeys through a country that will forever change his life. The Sons of Anarchy vet plays Lin Ford, a fugitive looking to get lost in 1980s Bombay, India. “Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from,” reads the official description. “After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.”

