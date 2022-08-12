Read full article on original website
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
A person benefited from Anne Heche’s organs after she was taken off life support
Anne Heche is no longer with us after she has been taken off life support. However, one of her dreams became a reality when she was able to donate organs to someone in need. “Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support,” the star’s rep told...
Kristin Chenoweth's naughty answer stuns Steve Harvey on 'Family Feud': 'I'm a good Christian girl, forgive me'
Emmy- and Tony-winning star Kristin Chenoweth was out raising money for her charity Sunday on Celebrity Family Feud. She also managed to shock host Steve Harvey — and everyone else in the studio — with a lewd answer on the very first question. “You know what, I'm really...
Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing
The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32
10:30 a.m. Aug. 14, 2022: An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified the person in the driver’s seat in a photo on an Instagram post by Teddy Ray. Ray was not that person. Up-and-coming comedian Teddy Ray died Friday at the age of 32 in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Unmasks First Queen in Premiere — Plus, Who Are the Other 8 Celebs?
Nine mystery celebrities took to the stage on Friday to compete in the premiere of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2. And this time, they weren’t the only ones getting a makeover. Truly, the show itself has received a complete overhaul from when we last saw it...
Zachary Quinto stunned to discover 'Star Trek' connection to his great-grandfather
On Sunday's season finale of Who Do You Think You Are?, Zachary Quinto was stunned to discover a Trekkie connection he has to his maternal great-grandfather, P.J. McArdle. Quinto decided to boldly go where no Quinto has gone before, as journeyed to discover his ancestral history. And while he knew his great-grandfather McArdle held some sort of political position, due to the fact that the P.J. McArdle Roadway in Pittsburgh, Pa., is named after him, Quinto didn't know too much beyond that.
Kenya Barris to Reimagine ‘The Wizard of Oz’ for Warner Bros.
Kenya Barris is set to do a fresh take on The Wizard of Oz for Warner Bros., The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Barris will reimagine the Oscar-winning fantasy musical, which starred Judy Garland, Billie Burke, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr and Jack Haley. Warner Bros. Pictures owns the rights to the 1939 Hollywood classic.
Dorit Kemsley Fires Back at Suggestion She's Having an Affair With Mauricio
It’s been years since Dana Wilkey — and her infamous $25,000 sunglasses — were featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the former “friend” is inserting herself into the mix, sharing a fan theory that Dorit Kemsley is having an affair with Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky.
Rapper A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault Over Hollywood Shooting In 2021
A$AP Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced. The rapper is accused of firing multiple shots at a former friend in an encounter in Hollywood back in November 2021. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said in a news release. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm...
Shantaram: Charlie Hunnam Rides Again in New Apple TV+ Adaptation — Get First Look and Premiere Date
Charlie Hunnam‘s motorcycle experience is about to come in handy when he hits the road in Apple TV+’s upcoming drama Shantaram. Based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, Shantaram (which premieres on the streamer with its first three of 12 episodes Friday, Oct. 14) is a love story riddled with adventure, as one man journeys through a country that will forever change his life. The Sons of Anarchy vet plays Lin Ford, a fugitive looking to get lost in 1980s Bombay, India. “Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from,” reads the official description. “After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.”
