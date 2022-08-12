ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing

The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32

10:30 a.m. Aug. 14, 2022: An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified the person in the driver’s seat in a photo on an Instagram post by Teddy Ray. Ray was not that person. Up-and-coming comedian Teddy Ray died Friday at the age of 32 in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
AOL Corp

Zachary Quinto stunned to discover 'Star Trek' connection to his great-grandfather

On Sunday's season finale of Who Do You Think You Are?, Zachary Quinto was stunned to discover a Trekkie connection he has to his maternal great-grandfather, P.J. McArdle. Quinto decided to boldly go where no Quinto has gone before, as journeyed to discover his ancestral history. And while he knew his great-grandfather McArdle held some sort of political position, due to the fact that the P.J. McArdle Roadway in Pittsburgh, Pa., is named after him, Quinto didn't know too much beyond that.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Kenya Barris to Reimagine ‘The Wizard of Oz’ for Warner Bros.

Kenya Barris is set to do a fresh take on The Wizard of Oz for Warner Bros., The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Barris will reimagine the Oscar-winning fantasy musical, which starred Judy Garland, Billie Burke, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr and Jack Haley. Warner Bros. Pictures owns the rights to the 1939 Hollywood classic.
MOVIES
Deadline

Rapper A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault Over Hollywood Shooting In 2021

A$AP Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced. The rapper is accused of firing multiple shots at a former friend in an encounter in Hollywood back in November 2021. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said in a news release. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Shantaram: Charlie Hunnam Rides Again in New Apple TV+ Adaptation — Get First Look and Premiere Date

Charlie Hunnam‘s motorcycle experience is about to come in handy when he hits the road in Apple TV+’s upcoming drama Shantaram. Based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, Shantaram (which premieres on the streamer with its first three of 12 episodes Friday, Oct. 14) is a love story riddled with adventure, as one man journeys through a country that will forever change his life. The Sons of Anarchy vet plays Lin Ford, a fugitive looking to get lost in 1980s Bombay, India. “Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from,” reads the official description. “After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.”
TV & VIDEOS

