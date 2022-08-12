Read full article on original website
Clanton Advertiser
Developer gives update on Starbucks, Milo’s
The future homes of Starbucks and Milo’s Hamburgers in Clanton near Interstate 65, Exit 205 are taking shape with one building nearly complete. “The site looks great,” Michael Delaney of Delaney Property Group, developer for the buildings, said. “We filled in a big hole, and we will have two new … stores there that are tax revenue producers.”
Troy Messenger
Monarcas opens in Brundidge Wednesday
A collective hurrah will be heard through the City of Brundidge on Wednesday. The long-anticipated opening of Monarcas Mexican Restaurant to the public is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge. Martin Esquivel, owner, said his hope is that the extended Brundidge community will...
Opelika-Auburn News
HomeGoods to open this fall in Auburn, in the plaza soon to be formerly known as Flint's Crossing
Fencing has gone up across the street from Auburn Mall as the new HomeGoods begins its renovation process in Flint’s Crossing. The new 22,000-square-foot store will take over the old Earth Fare location and will act as an anchor store for the shopping center. The chain sells furniture, home...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika-Auburn News
elmoreautauganews.com
First Phase of The Mill Apartments in Prattville Nearing Completion
“The Mill” is the new luxury apartment buildings currently under reconstruction in Downtown Prattville located in the Historic Daniel Pratt Gin Shop factory building. Construction is moving along quickly and the first building that will be available for move-ins will be Building D. Move-ins are projected to begin in...
tallasseetribune.com
tallasseetribune.com
River Region United Way launches campaign
River Region United Way (RRUW) is accepting donations now through the end of the year to support area nonprofits through its annual campaign. The 2022 United Way Annual Campaign is a community fundraising drive to support community-based nonprofit agencies as they address the River Region's health, education, financial stability and basic needs.
WSFA
Grant to help adoptions at Prattville Autauga Humane Society, educate public
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new partnership is aiming to help the Prattville Autauga Humane Society find homes for its animals and educate the public. Right now, the Prattville Autauga Humane shelter is caring for about 150 animals, which is more than it has room for. According to the facility, 73 of those animals have come just in the last two weeks.
elmoreautauganews.com
HSEC Pet of the Week: Meet Fez! Loves people, Playful with other Dogs
Fez looks to be a possible Lab/Pit mix, male, one-year old, about 50 lbs. He was found as a stray no one ever came for. Fez gets all excited to meet people at first but then calms down quickly and loves attention. He is very playful, great with other dogs, not sure about cats, loves everyone and wants a family to call his own.
Opelika-Auburn News
Breaking: Wreck on I-85 near Cusseta causing northbound traffic to back up toward Opelika
Traffic is currently backed up for more than five miles on I-85 northbound in Alabama, starting past Exit 70 near Cusseta and stretching back toward Opelika. If you're heading to Atlanta right now from the Auburn-Opelika area, you should take a detour such as U.S. Highway 29 before you get on I-85.
riverregionsports.com
LET'S BEGIN: Cramton Bowl celebrates 100 years with busy docket
The celebration of the 100th anniversary of Cramton Bowl gets an early start as the opening of the high school/college football season continues to move up on the calendar. Although the games open just one day earlier than last year, games on the Cramton Bowl docket open this week with a three-day bonanza followed by a weekend that includes a high school game and a nationally televised NCAA Division II matchup.
elmoreautauganews.com
‘Meet the Lions’ event introduces Athletes, Band Members and New Light Show
Photos contributed from Facebook, Lisa McDaniel, and Michelle Studdard. The annual Meet the Lions was held last night at Kevin Turner Memorial Field at Stanley Jensen Stadium in downtown Prattville. Meet the Lions is a community event where the Prattville High School and Prattville Junior High introduce their football teams, cheerleading squads, and the band. This year was a little extra special because the City of Prattville has renovated parts of the stadium and the new light show was shown at the end of the evening – which is just the beginning as a multi-million dollar renovation is forthcoming after the fall.
fox5atlanta.com
Man found dead in vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ga. - Columbus Police reported that a man was found dead in his car in the Walmart parking lot. Officials identified Caleb Boiling as the victim who they say was murdered and found inside his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot at 3515 Victory Drive. Investigators stated that developed...
WSFA
Montgomery man convicted in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A federal jury has found a Montgomery man guilty of committing three armed carjackings in 2020. Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, from Montgomery, was found guilty Friday of three counts of carjacking and three counts of brandishing a firearm in relation to a federal crime of violence, according to Doug Howard with the U.S. Attorney’s Office- Middle District of Alabama.
WTVM
Suspect arrested in Victory Drive Walmart shooting in Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities have identified the victim from a Walmart shooing on Victory Drive. On August 10, 18-year-old Smiths Station resident Caleb Boling was pronounced dead at 11:19 p.m. on the scene. Coroner Charles Newtown says the teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds while sitting in his vehicle in the store’s parking lot.
WSFA
Local mayors to discuss Civil Rights Trail revitalization, preservation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four Alabama mayors will be meeting in the capital city Saturday to discuss revitalization and preservation efforts for the Civil Rights Trail. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Selma Mayor James Perkins, Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton and White Hall Mayor Delmartre Bethel will be working with the Conservation Fund ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march in 2025.
WTVM
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
WTVM
Investigation underway after Columbus woman found dead in hotel room in Valley
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a Columbus woman was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Valley. On August 11, at approximately 4:49 a.m., officers of the Valley Police Department responded to the Quality Inn located in the 3600 block of 55th Street in reference to an unresponsive female found in one of the rooms.
WSFA
Montgomery mayor featured in PBS documentary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is featured in a newly released documentary film. Reed can be seen on PBS Roadtrip Nation’s “Being Free,” which is available to a national audience. The documentary follows three roadtrippers, who are formerly incarcerated individuals, as they travel the...
