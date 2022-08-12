Read full article on original website
wfmynews2.com
Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on East Twenty-Third Street Tuesday night. Police found Oscar Daniel Noyola Lopez, 25, shot in the area when they arrived to the scene. He told officers that he was walking along the 2600 block of North Liberty Street when he...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Gunshot victim walked to another street to call for help, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Man reports being shot and then walking to another street to call for help on Tuesday. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a reported shooting on East 23rd Street after 10:30 p.m. Officers found a man who had been shot. The victim reported that he was...
Victim identified in O’Brien Street homicide, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A death investigation is underway after someone was shot in Greensboro on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 10:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of O’Brien Street when they were told about a shooting. Arriving officers found Ivanna Wilkes, 32, who had […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man arrested, police seize $500,000 in drugs, money, weapons
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly $500,000 worth of drugs, money and guns were seized from one individual, police announced Tuesday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) received information about possible drug trafficking and weapon offenses...
Deadly NC shooting was justified homicide; no charges sought in case, police say
Johnny Green, 23, was found inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Deputies: Man told kids to pocket narcotics, sit on gun during North Carolina traffic stop
Alvin Linebarger, 36, has been charged with trafficking cocaine, and three counts of misdemeanor child abuse, among others.
WBTV
Kannapolis police investigating death of a toddler
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was found dead at a home in Kannapolis on Monday, police say. Kannapolis PD responded to 1002 East 10th Street around noon for an unresponsive child. The child had no pulse and was not breathing. Firefighters performed CPR but the child was pronounced dead...
WXII 12
Rockingham rape suspect turns himself in
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — UPDATE: Wanted person Fredrick Donnell Dalton has turned himself in, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. The 50-year-old was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center on the charge of 2nd Degree Forcible Rape under a $150,000 secured bond. Watch more of today's headlines from...
2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in NC hit-and-run: Troopers
The collision happened around 11:00 p.m. on N.C. 73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest.
Forsyth County jail officers injured after inmate attack, sheriff says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said an inmate attacked two jail officers on Friday, sending both of them to the hospital. The sheriff's office said one of the officers, who is 61, suffered a fractured orbital bone and needed stitches for a cut near her eye. The other officer suffered a brain bleed and dislocated his shoulder. FCSO said both officers are bruised and sore all over.
3 injured, cars, home, struck in Winston-Salem shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were injured following a shooting on Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Atrium Baptist Medical Center where they discovered three gunshot victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say that the three victims were shot on the 2500 block of […]
WBTV
4 charged after robberies in Cabarrus and Stanly counties
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people face charges after deputies say they used a machete to rob a drug store in Richfield and a convenience store in Cabarrus County. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, on Monday at approximately 4:05 p.m., four individuals arrived at the CVS in Richfield brandishing a machete to the store clerk.
Police investigating hit and run after Thomasville man struck, dragged by minivan; ‘had a guy basically try and kill me’
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man was hit by a minivan while on his bike and dragged for several feet. Thomasville police say the hit and run happened around 10:30 p.m. on August 9 near the intersection of Liberty Drive and Tower Road, southeast of downtown Thomaville. They’re still searching for the person in […]
Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Welcome
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after his motorcycle hit a mailbox and a guardrail. According to highway patrol, troopers were called to the scene of a crash on Saturday just before 10 p.m. on Bud Sink Road in the Welcome area. Troopers say that Michael Steven Morris, 49, of Thomasville was […]
Guilford County authorities cracking down on illegal ATV, dirt bike activity
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Police and surrounding law enforcement agencies are investigating the recent illegal riding of dozens of 4-wheelers and dirt bike riders. The illegal ride event happened Sunday afternoon along most high trafficked areas in Greensboro and High Point, including Wendover Avenue, English Street and parts of Swing Road. “In reality, it’s […]
No, there is no serial killer ‘hunting’ in Reidsville; police debunk hoax Facebook post
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A local law enforcement agency is exposing a hoax that’s making the rounds on Facebook. Reidsville Police Department posted on Facebook about a post alleging the MO of a supposed serial killer. “There’s a serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Reidsville, my friend was almost taken by him,” […]
2 in hospital after head-on crash in Clemmons, troopers say
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Clemmons on Monday, according to NC State Highway Patrol. Troopers tell FOX8 the crash happened on Fraternity Church Road. One driver crossed the center line and hit a car head-on. Both drivers have non-life-threatening injuries. One driver has head injuries, […]
WXII 12
Forsyth Co. Sheriff responds to inmate’s mother’s claims after two detention officers hospitalized
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A mother of an inmate at the Forsyth County Detention Center took to Facebook after she said her son, Matthew West was beaten by one of the detention officers. The sheriff then responded publicly to her, calling her claims false. According to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby...
My Fox 8
‘Did the right thing’: Greensboro man saved by teen stepson during medical emergency
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old jumped into action to save his stepfather’s life when seconds mattered most. John Salmon had a medical emergency at his home in Greensboro on Monday. He’s no stranger to emergencies after spending two decades as a firefighter in Guilford County. This...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem home burnt to ground after large weekend fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An unoccupied home that was going to be used for foster kids who aged out of the system caught on fire Sunday morning. The home was located in the 2900 block of Patterson Avenue in Winston Salem. A representative with Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project said...
