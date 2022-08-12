ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Peristyle Podcast - Trojans pick up another OL commit plus analysis from USC's Coliseum scrimmage

Listen to this episode of the Peristyle Podcast here:. In this edition of the Peristyle Podcast hosts Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino are back in studio LIVE talk about yet another commitment on the offensive line for the Trojans, Sacramento (Calif.) Grant three-star inside offensive lineman Alani Noa. The guys breakdown what Noa's commitment means for the Trojans class of 2023 (currently ranked No. 13 nationally) and how they were able to win another head-to-head recruiting battle with the Oregon Ducks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Miami LB, UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson saw 'better' coaching, program in 'Canes compared to Chip Kelly's Bruins

Miami went to work in the NCAA transfer portal after hiring away coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon, and one of the Hurricanes' potential instant-impact players is former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson. Although Johnson did not do much with the Bruins last fall with 45 total tackles and zero tackles for loss or sacks, he posted good numbers in 2020 with 44 total stops, seven tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Johnson should play a significant role for Miami this fall, but he made his feelings clear about coach Chip Kelly and his staff while explaining why he transferred from UCLA during routine media availability on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Three-Star DL Ashton Sanders de-commits from Cal

A Class of 2023 commit for the California Golden Bears has now reopened his recruitment. Three-Star Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral High School defensive lineman Ashton Sanders announced Sunday that he is decommitting from Cal. Sanders wrote in a statement, “Thank you Cal. First and foremost I would like to thank...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA football schedule 2022: Prediction for each Bruins game

The UCLA Bruins not being ranked in the AP poll to start the season isn't a total shock, but only receiving two votes might be a reflection of just how far under the radar this team is flying. The Bruins used the transfer portal to improve their defense and return star quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet. UCLA has holes to fill at wide receiver but Kazmeir Allen showed immense promise to finally take a leap after scorching USC for three scores late last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC football earns New Year's Six Bowl in early 2022 bowl projections

The Trojans are projected to play in a New Year's Six Bowl game this postseason according to the latest bowl projections from CBSSports.com's Jerry Palm. Palm picked the Trojans to play in the Cotton Bowl in Lincoln Riley's first season at USC against the Cincinatti Bearcats, coming off a College Football Playoff appearance in 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
