Montana State

Montana Supreme Court rules justice election ballot measure unconstitutional

By John Riley
KTVH
 4 days ago
HELENA — The Montana Supreme Court has agreed with a lower court’s striking down of a legislative ballot measure that would have let voters decide if Montana Supreme Court justices should be elected by districts, rather than a statewide election.

In a 5-2 decision, the state’s high court ruled House Bill 325 unconstitutional based on judicial precedent. Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath wrote the opinion for the majority.

McGrath noted the Montana Constitution requires justices to be elected statewide. With the Supreme Court concluding HB 325 as unconstitutional, the Court has the authority to remove it from ballot consideration.

“HB 325 would deny Montana voters a say in the identity of six out of the seven individuals responsible for such weighty decisions affecting their lives,” wrote McGrath.

The legislation was passed by the 2021 Legislature at the same time GOP leadership was challenging the neutrality of the judiciary. Proponents of the legislation said moving to districts would help ensure the justices held political preferences more similar to the state’s electorate. Opponents likened the measure to political gerrymandering.

If HB 325 has been allowed on the ballot and passed, voters would only vote on the justice assigned to their district rather than the current system where all Montana voters are able to vote in every Montana Supreme Court race. Since Montana became a state in 1889, State Supreme Court Justices have been elected through statewide contests.

A group of Montana voters, advocates and former elected officials filed a legal challenge against HB 325 last May.

The 2012 case of Reichert v. State was heavily cited in McGrath’s opinion. In that case, the Montana Supreme Court previously addressed the constitutionality of a legislative referendum proposing changes to the qualification and selection of Montana Supreme Court justices.

Specifically from the Reichert decision, the Court notes that justices do not sit as representatives of particular persons, communities, or parties.

“Justices are tasked with applying the law fairly and uniformly statewide and forbidden from representing any ‘constituency’ or its interests,” wrote McGrath.

Justices Beth Baker and Jim Rice dissented with the majority opinion and would not reach the merits of the constitutional issue until Montana voters had the opportunity to vote on it.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, a Republican, blasted the decision on Friday and had previously called on all the justices to recuse themselves from the case.

“Opinions from the Montana Supreme Court have become little more than the rubberstamping of Democrat Party policies with a thin veneer of poor, tortured judicial reasoning. This is perhaps their most shameful and self-serving ruling yet. In order to protect their own jobs, Justices Gustafson, McGrath, McKinnon, Sandefur, and Shea deprived every Montanan of their right to decide how we elect Supreme Court justices,” wrote Knudsen in a press release.

HB 325 was sponsored by Republican State Representative Barry Usher of Billings. The question would have appeared as a referendum on the November 2022 general ballot.

“If anyone needed irrefutable proof that our state Supreme Court is a corrupt institution in dire need of reform, this is it. By not disqualifying themselves, each justice violated the law and their own code of judicial conduct. Montanans have the right to determine the method of Supreme Court elections, not activist left-wing judges who don’t want to be accountable to the people they are supposed to serve.”

Jynxxed
4d ago

Not racist but why is it when folks don't get their way then it's all left or all right anymore. Your not allowed an opinion of your own.The threats and accusations start.I see good people on both sides but I also see child like behavior and awful name calling when the mike is on. Can we get back to common sense on common ground and be civilized with each other. Maybe get something done that actually helps Montanans?

4d ago

It’s a statewide election because their decisions affect everyone in the state! They aren’t politicians that vote based on what’s best for any one district.

MT flower
4d ago

GA Knudsen and his typical behavior acting like a spoiled brat…he does not seems to have read the constitution or just does not care. We need common sense officials in Montana not spoiled politicians.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salon

The backlash to Christianity: Republicans are now panicked — but they only have themselves to blame

There can be no doubt about it: Religion, especially Christianity — while still powerful in American culture — is in decline. Fewer than half of Americans even belong to a church or other house of worship. Rates of church attendance are in a freefall, as younger Americans would rather do anything with their precious free time than go to church. As religion researcher Ryan Burge recently tweeted, "Among those born in the early 1930s, 60% attend church weekly. 17% never attend. Among those born in the early 1950s, 32% attend weekly. 29% never attend. Among those born in the early 1990s, 18% attend weekly. 42% never attend."
RELIGION
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

GOP candidate for Illinois governor said Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in resurfaced 2017 video

The Republican nominee for governor of Illinois is under fire after a 2017 video resurfaced of him saying that the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to the issue of abortion. In the video published on Facebook, current Illinois state senator Darren Bailey said that “the attempted extermination of the Jews of World War II doesn’t even compare on a shadow of the life that has been lost with abortion”.Mr Bailey, who won the Republican nomination for governor in a landslide in June with former President Donald Trump’s backing, has long positioned himself as a staunch opponent of abortion rights — even...
ILLINOIS STATE
MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
POTUS
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
MISSOURI STATE
KTVH

