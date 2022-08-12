(St. Paul, MN)--The 15,000 member Minnesota Nurses Association is voting today (Monday) on whether to strike at hospitals in the Twin Cities and the Twin Ports at a date to-be-determined, if contract negotiations remain stalemated. M-N-A union President Mary Turner says chronic staffing shortages endanger patient safety and put Minnesota on the verge of a health crisis with nurses leaving the bedside. Executives at Methodist, North Memorial, Fairview, and Children’s hospitals say they’re disappointed nurses’ union leadership “has rushed into their strike authorization vote and continues to reject our offer of an outside mediator.”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO