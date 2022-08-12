ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 3

voiceofalexandria.com

Nurses strike vote set for today (Monday) for nurses in portions of Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN)--The 15,000 member Minnesota Nurses Association is voting today (Monday) on whether to strike at hospitals in the Twin Cities and the Twin Ports at a date to-be-determined, if contract negotiations remain stalemated. M-N-A union President Mary Turner says chronic staffing shortages endanger patient safety and put Minnesota on the verge of a health crisis with nurses leaving the bedside. Executives at Methodist, North Memorial, Fairview, and Children’s hospitals say they’re disappointed nurses’ union leadership “has rushed into their strike authorization vote and continues to reject our offer of an outside mediator.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Lawsuit over gun ban at Minnesota State Fair dismissed

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired Aug. 11, 2021. A U.S. District Court judge says the operating body behind the Minnesota State Fair was within its rights to block guests from carrying guns on the fairgrounds. The decision shoots down a lawsuit filed by...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota nurses hold Monday strike vote

MINNEAPOLIS — On Monday morning 15,000 Minnesota nurses will cast their ballots on a possible heath care worker strike. Voting will start Monday morning, and go on throughout the day. If most nurses vote to strike, that allows nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike. They would need to...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

From its start one year ago, Greenwood Fire changed landscape of northeast Minnesota

Picture this: A lightning bolt reaches down to the ground, hits a tree and starts a fire. Now hold that thought — until Thanksgiving. That's about what happened last August, when a storm touched off the Greenwood Fire, named for nearby Greenwood Lake, about 20 miles northwest of Silver Bay. Monday marks the first anniversary of when the fire was first spotted.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Wisconsin GOP Leader Vos Fires 2020 Election Investigator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman.
WISCONSIN STATE
willmarradio.com

WalletHub says Minnesota a top ten state to live in

(St. Paul MN-) A new study says Minnesota is one of the top ten states to live in. With around 8.4% of Americans having moved last year, which is a historic low, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best States to Live in. To help...
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Minnesota expands free meals program to students this school year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — Governor Walz says the state is expanding its free meals program to an additional 90,000 new students this school year. More than 200,000 students on Medicaid will be automatically enrolled. Minnesota is one of eight states selected for the USDA pilot program that makes...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)

(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Nurses of the MNA Vote to Authorize Strike

DULUTH, Minn. — Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association are voting today on whether or not to authorize a strike. The poll comes after five months of contract negotiations and informational picketing in the Twin Ports and Twin Cities. If the majority of nurses vote in favor, MNA leaders...
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

Survey: Minnesota among top 10 'best states to live in'

(FOX 9) - A new survey from the personal finance website WalletHub ranks Minnesota as the ninth-best state to live in for 2022. The survey awards a total of 100 possible points to each state in five different categories worth 20 points each: affordability, economy, education, quality of life, and safety.
MINNESOTA STATE
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Minnesota To Live and Visit

Awash with loads of stunning landscapes, scenery and nature, Minnesota is a wonderful state to live in and explore with it delightfully being known as the ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’. Located in the Upper Midwest alongside Lake Superior, it has everything from the teeming Twin Cities metropolitan area to much smaller towns and idyllic nature spots for you to discover.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Can You Guess Minnesota’s Most Common Last Name?

The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Monday Marks One Year Since Greenwood Wildfire Erupted

DULUTH, Minn. – One year ago, Aug. 15, 2021, lighting sparked the massive Greenwood Wildfire in northern Minnesota that would burn for months. The abnormally dry conditions fueled the flames, scorched nearly 30,000 acres of land and destroyed dozens of cabins and outbuildings. Nobody was hurt or killed during...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

2 injured in southern Minnesota ATV rollover crash

MANKATO, Minn. – A North Mankato woman is hospitalized with serious injuries following an ATV crash Sunday in southern Minnesota. It happened southwest of Mankato in South Bend Township, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. Karissa Bode, 32, was driving the vehicle, and was with 30-year-old passenger Joshua Wieland, from rural Mankato.The pair "were thrown from the machine" after it rolled down a river embankment. Wieland, who turned down medical treatment at the scene, was later hospitalized. The sheriff's office says neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
MANKATO, MN

