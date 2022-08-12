Read full article on original website
Wave of young, diverse Minnesota politicians see path to power after primary wins
Fresh off their victories in last week’s primaries, a new generation of young, diverse Minnesota politicians — many of them women of color — is poised to take power at the Capitol in January. The Minnesota Senate is likely to add two senators of Hmong ancestry, two...
Nurses strike vote set for today (Monday) for nurses in portions of Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN)--The 15,000 member Minnesota Nurses Association is voting today (Monday) on whether to strike at hospitals in the Twin Cities and the Twin Ports at a date to-be-determined, if contract negotiations remain stalemated. M-N-A union President Mary Turner says chronic staffing shortages endanger patient safety and put Minnesota on the verge of a health crisis with nurses leaving the bedside. Executives at Methodist, North Memorial, Fairview, and Children’s hospitals say they’re disappointed nurses’ union leadership “has rushed into their strike authorization vote and continues to reject our offer of an outside mediator.”
Lawsuit over gun ban at Minnesota State Fair dismissed
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired Aug. 11, 2021. A U.S. District Court judge says the operating body behind the Minnesota State Fair was within its rights to block guests from carrying guns on the fairgrounds. The decision shoots down a lawsuit filed by...
Minnesota nurses hold Monday strike vote
MINNEAPOLIS — On Monday morning 15,000 Minnesota nurses will cast their ballots on a possible heath care worker strike. Voting will start Monday morning, and go on throughout the day. If most nurses vote to strike, that allows nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike. They would need to...
What are Minnesota’s Smallest Towns According to the 2020 Census?
Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
From its start one year ago, Greenwood Fire changed landscape of northeast Minnesota
Picture this: A lightning bolt reaches down to the ground, hits a tree and starts a fire. Now hold that thought — until Thanksgiving. That's about what happened last August, when a storm touched off the Greenwood Fire, named for nearby Greenwood Lake, about 20 miles northwest of Silver Bay. Monday marks the first anniversary of when the fire was first spotted.
How a small beetle is devastating Minnesota's tamarack trees
REMER, Minn. — Judging by the view from a gravel road north of Remer, Minnesota, the forest is fine. Maybe some dry patches in spots, sure. But nothing that would grab your attention as you drive by. However, the view from above gives a better picture of the damage...
Wisconsin GOP Leader Vos Fires 2020 Election Investigator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman.
WalletHub says Minnesota a top ten state to live in
(St. Paul MN-) A new study says Minnesota is one of the top ten states to live in. With around 8.4% of Americans having moved last year, which is a historic low, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best States to Live in. To help...
Minnesota expands free meals program to students this school year
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — Governor Walz says the state is expanding its free meals program to an additional 90,000 new students this school year. More than 200,000 students on Medicaid will be automatically enrolled. Minnesota is one of eight states selected for the USDA pilot program that makes...
Breathtaking Flower Farm Now for Sale in Southeast Minnesota
If you've been wanting to own your own business and are ok getting your hands a little dirty, a dream property (that smells absolutely amazing!) is now on the market in Southeast Minnesota for $1,495,000!. Dream Peony Farm For Sale in Southeast Minnesota Could Be Your Next Adventure. I know...
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)
(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
Minnesota Saw A 21% Violent Crime Increase In 2021, According To A New Report
(FOX 9) – One day after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he will keep reinforcements in Minneapolis indefinitely to help curb violent crime, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released its 2021 Uniform Crime Report Friday, which showed a 21.6% increase in violent crime in the state in 2021.
Nurses of the MNA Vote to Authorize Strike
DULUTH, Minn. — Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association are voting today on whether or not to authorize a strike. The poll comes after five months of contract negotiations and informational picketing in the Twin Ports and Twin Cities. If the majority of nurses vote in favor, MNA leaders...
Survey: Minnesota among top 10 'best states to live in'
(FOX 9) - A new survey from the personal finance website WalletHub ranks Minnesota as the ninth-best state to live in for 2022. The survey awards a total of 100 possible points to each state in five different categories worth 20 points each: affordability, economy, education, quality of life, and safety.
12 Best Cities in Minnesota To Live and Visit
Awash with loads of stunning landscapes, scenery and nature, Minnesota is a wonderful state to live in and explore with it delightfully being known as the ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’. Located in the Upper Midwest alongside Lake Superior, it has everything from the teeming Twin Cities metropolitan area to much smaller towns and idyllic nature spots for you to discover.
Can You Guess Minnesota’s Most Common Last Name?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
Monday Marks One Year Since Greenwood Wildfire Erupted
DULUTH, Minn. – One year ago, Aug. 15, 2021, lighting sparked the massive Greenwood Wildfire in northern Minnesota that would burn for months. The abnormally dry conditions fueled the flames, scorched nearly 30,000 acres of land and destroyed dozens of cabins and outbuildings. Nobody was hurt or killed during...
Remembering Joni Dahl, Woman Killed By Suspected Drunken Driver in Northern Minnesota
“I still feel shock myself. I think about it some. I don’t like to because I start to get teary-eyed. She left a hole in me,” Joni Dahl’s cousin, Duane Caywood, said. The Eveleth community was left in shock, after Joni Dahl died after being struck by a drunk driver in Embarrass Minnesota, late Friday night.
2 injured in southern Minnesota ATV rollover crash
MANKATO, Minn. – A North Mankato woman is hospitalized with serious injuries following an ATV crash Sunday in southern Minnesota. It happened southwest of Mankato in South Bend Township, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. Karissa Bode, 32, was driving the vehicle, and was with 30-year-old passenger Joshua Wieland, from rural Mankato.The pair "were thrown from the machine" after it rolled down a river embankment. Wieland, who turned down medical treatment at the scene, was later hospitalized. The sheriff's office says neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
