Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

5-8-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(five, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

