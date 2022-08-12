Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

PHOENIX (AP) — Proponents of three voter initiatives who each turned in hundreds of thousands of signatures last month to qualify them for the November ballot are trying to beat back legal challenges that could prevent them from going before voters. Two of the measures -- one requiring disclosure of who is funding political campaigns and another rolling back or blocking efforts by Republicans to tighten voting rules -- are being challenged by pro-business groups. They alleged that paid petition circulators made errors or omitted required information on their registrations with the secretary of state or petitions. The third measure, backed by a California-based employee union, would protect residents from predatory bill collection and raise the amount of assets shielded from bill collectors. It faces a similar challenge from a newly formed group funded by Arizona debt collection agencies, who say the description voters see when they are asked to sign was illegally misleading. Lawyers for challengers and the initiative proponents have spent the past two weeks in court, and three different Phoenix judges will decide who is correct. Whichever sides lose are are expected to appeal directly to the state Supreme Court.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO