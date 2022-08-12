ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the New Mexico Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

2-2-0-2

(two, two, zero, two)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

