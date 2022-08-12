Read full article on original website
lookout.co
Lily Belli on Food: Santa Cruz dining newcomers, PETA loves us and sourdough misfires
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. … Two new restaurants opened in Santa Cruz...
lookout.co
Morning Lookout: Watsonville hospital challenges; inflation bites Second Harvest
Howdy, Lookouters! It is Monday, Aug. 15, and it’s shaping up to be a sunny start to the week around Santa Cruz County (marine layer willing, as ever), with temperatures approaching 100 in the mountains and in the 70s closer to the bay. Watsonville is our first stop this...
lookout.co
As market revival continues, Santa Cruz hospitality industry expects boost from new La Bahia, Cruz hotels
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. The pandemic spelled big trouble for just about every business and industry under the sun, but the crippling of Santa Cruz County's top industries and employers has been a uniquely challenging blow to the local economy.
Letter to the editor: Hear from the unhoused at 6 p.m. Monday; don't let city clear the Benchlands
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Capitola Aids Watsonville Community Hospital Purchase
In a special meeting Thursday, the Capitola City Council authorized a 60-day loan agreement for $5 million with the County of Santa Cruz to help close the purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital by a Pajaro Valley nonprofit. The vote was 5-0, contingent on the cities of Santa Cruz and Watsonville each putting up a $5 million 60-day loan.
montereycountyweekly.com
Illegal cannabis plants were allegedly hiding among raspberry bushes.
A massive illegal cannabis operation was hidden on what appeared to be a berry farm in North Monterey County, alleges Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni. Prosecutors describe raspberry bushes planted along the perimeter of hoop houses to conceal the true nature of the operation that was taking place in unincorporated Salinas for a few years before the combined forces of the District Attorney’s Office’s Bureau of Investigations, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Monterey County Department of Public Works and other agencies sent out their shared enforcement unit made a move.
CEO ordered to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without state licenses
MONTEREY, CALIF, (KION-TV): Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced todaythat former California New Wave CEO Paul King will have to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without proper state licensing. The DA's office obtained a default judgment against Salinas based cannabis businesses Fuji Farms, Inc., and Hands on Faith Association, in association with The post CEO ordered to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without state licenses appeared first on KION546.
SoCal couple battles Legionnaires' disease after SJ hotel stay; bacteria found in pool, hot tub
The couple stayed at the San Jose hotel in late June and used its pool and jacuzzi. Days later, they started to experience exhaustion, upset stomachs, fevers and severe dehydration -- spending days in the ER and on the ventilator.
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
Sunday Reads: Farewell, Great Morgani ... rethinking the purity of yoga
The Great Morgani takes a bow: Santa Cruz performing artist Frank Lima retires his beloved alter ego. His outrageous and bizarre costumes — gold, form-fitting Spandex during Oscar season, dressing as the infamous River Street sign — have stopped and transfixed many of us for decades. Over the course of the past 20 years, Morgani has become a familiar and expected feature of many of the great events of the year, from the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos to the Wharf to Wharf race and the magnificent FashionART fashion show. As Santa Cruz’s visual mascot retires, how can we recognize him? Wallace with the tribute.
New luxury hotel at La Bahia, near Boardwalk, finally moves forward; aims to open in 2024
After years in bureaucratic and development limbo, and after decades of sliding into decrepitude, the landmark La Bahia Apartments is finally poised for a dramatic rebirth as Santa Cruz's answer to Hotel California.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Cruz Starbucks Workers Go on Strike
Santa Cruz Starbucks workers began a three-day strike Saturday. The Starbucks, located on Ocean and Water streets in Santa Cruz was the first store in California to vote to join a union. On Saturday, it became the first store in California to go on strike. Workers said that Starbucks is...
We now have the backstory on the Bay Area dog found in a 'small German village'
The dog’s name is Benny – and believe it or not, he’s “a special breed of German dog,” per an update posted to Facebook by Gilroy Police Foundation Vice President Linda Wieck.
Northern California wildfire expected to push smoke into SF Bay Area
Smoke models Monday showed sooty air from a wildfire in Northern California pushing into the Bay Area.
KSBW.com
Monterey Car Week 2022 kicked off Friday on Alvarado Street
MONTEREY, Calif. — Hundreds of people took to Alvarado Street Friday to kick off Car Week and see some historic cars. Car lovers like Mitch Mccollough are passionate about cars and can’t wait for the week’s festivities to begin. Mccollough owns a historic car that won its class at the 1964 La Man.
My new yoga place is not a safe space. How could it be?
Santa Cruz yogi Valerie Moselle has been trying — and failing — to quit teaching yoga. She loves it, but she also believes yoga is too often a "colonized white space of privilege, rife with cultural appropriation and spiritual bypassing." In a Community Voices op-ed, she explores the dichotomy and her own mixed feelings and writes about the warning sign she'd like to post outside her studio for her students.
kion546.com
SPCA looking for info on lost kitten found in backpack on Highway 68
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- SPCA Monterey County is looking for information to help locate the owner of a kitten found Sunday on the side of Highway 68. The orange tabby is not neutered and is five months old. He also has no microchip. The kitty was found near the Portola exit....
KSBW.com
Stockpile of illegal weapons found in Hollister home
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A stockpile of illegal guns and magazines were found at a home in Hollister, police reported. According to the Hollister Police Department, officers were called on Saturday to investigate a person brandishing a gun on the southwest side of town. After a quick investigation, they identified the person and tracked them to their home.
Start your engines, Monterey Car Week has arrived
MONTEREY, CA: A summer tradition like no other has returned to Monterey Peninsula. Monterey Car Week kicks off this week with wall to wall auto shows, auctions and car reveals. Here is the schedule of events for the remainder of the week. Monday Aug. 15 Porsche Monterey Classic: This exclusive Porsche event highlights classic Porsches The post Start your engines, Monterey Car Week has arrived appeared first on KION546.
