Santa Cruz County, CA

tpgonlinedaily.com

Capitola Aids Watsonville Community Hospital Purchase

In a special meeting Thursday, the Capitola City Council authorized a 60-day loan agreement for $5 million with the County of Santa Cruz to help close the purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital by a Pajaro Valley nonprofit. The vote was 5-0, contingent on the cities of Santa Cruz and Watsonville each putting up a $5 million 60-day loan.
CAPITOLA, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Illegal cannabis plants were allegedly hiding among raspberry bushes.

A massive illegal cannabis operation was hidden on what appeared to be a berry farm in North Monterey County, alleges Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni. Prosecutors describe raspberry bushes planted along the perimeter of hoop houses to conceal the true nature of the operation that was taking place in unincorporated Salinas for a few years before the combined forces of the District Attorney’s Office’s Bureau of Investigations, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Monterey County Department of Public Works and other agencies sent out their shared enforcement unit made a move.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CEO ordered to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without state licenses

MONTEREY, CALIF, (KION-TV): Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced todaythat former California New Wave CEO Paul King will have to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without proper state licensing. The DA's office obtained a default judgment against Salinas based cannabis businesses Fuji Farms, Inc., and Hands on Faith Association, in association with The post CEO ordered to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without state licenses appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
lookout.co

Sunday Reads: Farewell, Great Morgani ... rethinking the purity of yoga

The Great Morgani takes a bow: Santa Cruz performing artist Frank Lima retires his beloved alter ego. His outrageous and bizarre costumes — gold, form-fitting Spandex during Oscar season, dressing as the infamous River Street sign — have stopped and transfixed many of us for decades. Over the course of the past 20 years, Morgani has become a familiar and expected feature of many of the great events of the year, from the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos to the Wharf to Wharf race and the magnificent FashionART fashion show. As Santa Cruz’s visual mascot retires, how can we recognize him? Wallace with the tribute.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Cruz Starbucks Workers Go on Strike

Santa Cruz Starbucks workers began a three-day strike Saturday. The Starbucks, located on Ocean and Water streets in Santa Cruz was the first store in California to vote to join a union. On Saturday, it became the first store in California to go on strike. Workers said that Starbucks is...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey Car Week 2022 kicked off Friday on Alvarado Street

MONTEREY, Calif. — Hundreds of people took to Alvarado Street Friday to kick off Car Week and see some historic cars. Car lovers like Mitch Mccollough are passionate about cars and can’t wait for the week’s festivities to begin. Mccollough owns a historic car that won its class at the 1964 La Man.
MONTEREY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

My new yoga place is not a safe space. How could it be?

Santa Cruz yogi Valerie Moselle has been trying — and failing — to quit teaching yoga. She loves it, but she also believes yoga is too often a "colonized white space of privilege, rife with cultural appropriation and spiritual bypassing." In a Community Voices op-ed, she explores the dichotomy and her own mixed feelings and writes about the warning sign she'd like to post outside her studio for her students.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Stockpile of illegal weapons found in Hollister home

HOLLISTER, Calif. — A stockpile of illegal guns and magazines were found at a home in Hollister, police reported. According to the Hollister Police Department, officers were called on Saturday to investigate a person brandishing a gun on the southwest side of town. After a quick investigation, they identified the person and tracked them to their home.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Start your engines, Monterey Car Week has arrived

MONTEREY, CA: A summer tradition like no other has returned to Monterey Peninsula. Monterey Car Week kicks off this week with wall to wall auto shows, auctions and car reveals. Here is the schedule of events for the remainder of the week. Monday Aug. 15 Porsche Monterey Classic: This exclusive Porsche event highlights classic Porsches The post Start your engines, Monterey Car Week has arrived appeared first on KION546.

