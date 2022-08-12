The Great Morgani takes a bow: Santa Cruz performing artist Frank Lima retires his beloved alter ego. His outrageous and bizarre costumes — gold, form-fitting Spandex during Oscar season, dressing as the infamous River Street sign — have stopped and transfixed many of us for decades. Over the course of the past 20 years, Morgani has become a familiar and expected feature of many of the great events of the year, from the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos to the Wharf to Wharf race and the magnificent FashionART fashion show. As Santa Cruz’s visual mascot retires, how can we recognize him? Wallace with the tribute.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO