Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:
0-6-1-8, Lucky Sum: 15
(zero, six, one, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:
0-6-1-8, Lucky Sum: 15
(zero, six, one, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0