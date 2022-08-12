ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

DeSantis touts proposals amid teacher shortage

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis will propose a slate of bills for the 2023 legislative session designed to bolster school districts’ efforts to recruit teachers, after students returned to classes last week amid a scarcity of educators. During a stop at a New Port Richey...
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Apartments at former Sarasota Kennel Club approach approval

With first-reading approval of voluntary annexation and rezoning from the Sarasota City Commission in hand, an apartment complex developer is at the starting gate in its quest to build a rental community on the site of the former Sarasota Kennel Club. Raleigh, North Carolina-based Aventon Cos. is planning to build...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota invites residents to shape the future of Shade Avenue

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now until Aug, 31 residents can help shape the future of Shade Avenue by taking a community feedback survey. Planning is underway to transform Shade Avenue into a “Complete Street” that promotes safe travel for biking, walking and driving. The area will encompass Shade Avenue from the city limit at Hibiscus Street to 15th Street.
SARASOTA, FL
amisun.com

Palma Sola Causeway sign rules to be enforced

BRADENTON – Anyone who’s traveled the Palma Sola Scenic Highway has seen the roadside businesses popping up along Manatee Avenue – kayak, paddleboard, horseback riding and now, Jet Ski rentals. While the Palma Sola Scenic Highway Corridor Management Entity (CME) can’t stop the businesses from being there,...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SeaPort Manatee setting new records

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - SeaPort Manatee continues to set records for economic impact and job creation, a new study says. Figures show the Palmetto port’s annual economic impact has surged to more than $5.1 billion, up 30 percent from just two years earlier, while the number of jobs generated by the seaport has grown more than 37 percent, to 37,287, according to the study report released Aug. 16.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Manatee Memorial Hospital and Manatee Diagnostic Center Expands Services with new Mobile Positron Emission Tomography (PET)/ Computerized Tomography (CT)

[Bradenton, Florida – August 16, 2022] Manatee Memorial Hospital and Manatee Diagnostic Center have recently expanded their services to include a specialized test called PET/CT imaging. PET/CT imaging allows our physicians to detect and treat cancer, and neurologic conditions (such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease) early. The PET...
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

New 100-bed hospital in North Port to relieve pressure at SMH-Sarasota

Fifteen years after acquiring 32 acres near Interstate 75, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has begun planning and site work for SMH-North Port. It will be the third acute care hospital in the SMH network and the first hospital for North Port, which at 80,000 residents is the largest city in Sarasota County.
NORTH PORT, FL
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Mysuncoast.com

How safe do you feel driving I-75?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - How safe do you feel on Interstate 75? We’ve all seen it. You’re traveling at a comfortable speed on the Interstate when another car zips around on the right to pass and weave in and out of cars. Brian Hagen from Sarasota doesn’t like...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Selby Foundation CEO to Retire

The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation has announced that its president and CEO, Carol Butera, will retire effective next spring. Butera joined the foundation in July 2017 as its executive director and was later promoted to president and CEO. Prior to joining the foundation, she served as vice-president of development at Children First and at the former Sarasota YMCA for a decade prior to that.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Toddler mauled by family dog in Manatee County, officials say

ELLENTON, Fla. - A toddler is recovering after being mauled by her family pet in Manatee County. Her mother was also injured in the incident, which happened just before 10 a.m. in their apartment at the Oaks at Ellenton complex. Manatee County officials said the girl was on her sofa...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Country Club home tops sales at $3 million

A Country Club home topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Sandra Humenik, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 13207 Palmers Creek Terrace to Amir and Mietra Harandi, of Lakewood Ranch, for $3 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,581 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,775,000 in 2013.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Shooting reported in Sarasota, one hospitalized

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that has put one person in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting, according to police, happened Sunday near 24th Street and Gillespie Avenue. As the investigation continues, police note they believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.
SARASOTA, FL

