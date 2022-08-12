Read full article on original website
Sarasota County schools introduces clear bag policy for athletic events
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — As the new school year gets underway, Sarasota County Schools is introducing the school district's athletic event bag policy requiring clear bags, according to an announcement on Monday. As students, friends, parents and those attending athletic events show up to support their teams, guests should...
Mysuncoast.com
DeSantis touts proposals amid teacher shortage
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis will propose a slate of bills for the 2023 legislative session designed to bolster school districts’ efforts to recruit teachers, after students returned to classes last week amid a scarcity of educators. During a stop at a New Port Richey...
Chief communications officer for Hillsborough County state attorney terminated from her job
There is more fallout from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to remove Andrew Warren from his job as the State Attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County.
Longboat Observer
Apartments at former Sarasota Kennel Club approach approval
With first-reading approval of voluntary annexation and rezoning from the Sarasota City Commission in hand, an apartment complex developer is at the starting gate in its quest to build a rental community on the site of the former Sarasota Kennel Club. Raleigh, North Carolina-based Aventon Cos. is planning to build...
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota invites residents to shape the future of Shade Avenue
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now until Aug, 31 residents can help shape the future of Shade Avenue by taking a community feedback survey. Planning is underway to transform Shade Avenue into a “Complete Street” that promotes safe travel for biking, walking and driving. The area will encompass Shade Avenue from the city limit at Hibiscus Street to 15th Street.
amisun.com
Palma Sola Causeway sign rules to be enforced
BRADENTON – Anyone who’s traveled the Palma Sola Scenic Highway has seen the roadside businesses popping up along Manatee Avenue – kayak, paddleboard, horseback riding and now, Jet Ski rentals. While the Palma Sola Scenic Highway Corridor Management Entity (CME) can’t stop the businesses from being there,...
East Lake High School Student Threatens Mass Shooting And Bomb Detonation
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On August 15, 2022, at approximately 11:15 p.m., deputies arrested an East Lake High School student for Written Threats to Kill or Conduct a Mass Shooting. According to deputies, 15-year-old Juan Martinez sent a threatening message to another student regarding
Mysuncoast.com
SeaPort Manatee setting new records
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - SeaPort Manatee continues to set records for economic impact and job creation, a new study says. Figures show the Palmetto port’s annual economic impact has surged to more than $5.1 billion, up 30 percent from just two years earlier, while the number of jobs generated by the seaport has grown more than 37 percent, to 37,287, according to the study report released Aug. 16.
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast organization helping break stigma surrounding mental illness
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice resident Patrick O’Keefe says he has come a long way in his battle with mental illness. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was in his early 20′s. O’Keefe is now in his 50′s. “I didn’t know what was going on,...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Manatee Memorial Hospital and Manatee Diagnostic Center Expands Services with new Mobile Positron Emission Tomography (PET)/ Computerized Tomography (CT)
[Bradenton, Florida – August 16, 2022] Manatee Memorial Hospital and Manatee Diagnostic Center have recently expanded their services to include a specialized test called PET/CT imaging. PET/CT imaging allows our physicians to detect and treat cancer, and neurologic conditions (such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease) early. The PET...
Longboat Observer
New 100-bed hospital in North Port to relieve pressure at SMH-Sarasota
Fifteen years after acquiring 32 acres near Interstate 75, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has begun planning and site work for SMH-North Port. It will be the third acute care hospital in the SMH network and the first hospital for North Port, which at 80,000 residents is the largest city in Sarasota County.
wfla.com
Warren calls sentencing in deadly Bayshore crash ‘excessively harsh’
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Cameron Herrin was sent to prison for killing a mother and her baby during a street racing crash on Bayshore Boulevard in 2018. On Tuesday, it was revealed what former Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren thought about the sentence for Herrin. Herrin is now 22...
8 men, including deputy, charged with human trafficking in St. Pete sting: police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — At least eight men were arrested on human trafficking charges in St. Petersburg thanks to an undercover operation over the weekend, according to police. Arrest documents said that St. Petersburg Police’s Regional Tampa Bay Human Trafficking Task Force began investigating adults who were using the internet to solicit sex with […]
Mysuncoast.com
How safe do you feel driving I-75?
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - How safe do you feel on Interstate 75? We’ve all seen it. You’re traveling at a comfortable speed on the Interstate when another car zips around on the right to pass and weave in and out of cars. Brian Hagen from Sarasota doesn’t like...
sarasotamagazine.com
Selby Foundation CEO to Retire
The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation has announced that its president and CEO, Carol Butera, will retire effective next spring. Butera joined the foundation in July 2017 as its executive director and was later promoted to president and CEO. Prior to joining the foundation, she served as vice-president of development at Children First and at the former Sarasota YMCA for a decade prior to that.
fox13news.com
Toddler mauled by family dog in Manatee County, officials say
ELLENTON, Fla. - A toddler is recovering after being mauled by her family pet in Manatee County. Her mother was also injured in the incident, which happened just before 10 a.m. in their apartment at the Oaks at Ellenton complex. Manatee County officials said the girl was on her sofa...
Planned 180-home development in Brandon causes pushback from neighbors
The project will receive a rezoning public hearing at 6 p.m. on September 19 at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library in Tampa.
Longboat Observer
Country Club home tops sales at $3 million
A Country Club home topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Sandra Humenik, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 13207 Palmers Creek Terrace to Amir and Mietra Harandi, of Lakewood Ranch, for $3 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,581 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,775,000 in 2013.
Mysuncoast.com
Shooting reported in Sarasota, one hospitalized
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that has put one person in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting, according to police, happened Sunday near 24th Street and Gillespie Avenue. As the investigation continues, police note they believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.
Baycare Medical Group Sued After Tampa Attorney With Claustrophobia Dies
LUTZ, Fla. – On July 21, Baycare Medical Group and four affiliated physicians were sued in the death of former attorney Mitchell C. Robiner. Robiner was associated with Brooks and Brooks Law Firm located in Tampa. He was 51 when he passed away on June
