Travis County, TX

Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall faces criminal mischief charges

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday night by campus police for misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Travis County police records show Hall faces a Class B misdemeanor charge for damages between $100 and $750. According to the Austin American-Statesman, citing a campus police report, the damage was done to a “vehicle boot.”

Hall was suspended indefinitely by the Longhorns on Friday.

“We’re aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said in a statement.

Hall, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, transferred to Texas seeking a fresh start after being suspended in April by Alabama coach Nick Saban for an unspecified violation.

A four-star recruit from Valrico, Fla., Hall played in seven games for the Crimson Tide last season and had four catches for 72 yards. He had two receptions for 52 yards in the national championship game loss to Georgia.

