Tops shooting survivors are not getting the help they need, says activist starting Go Fund Me page
There’s nearly $5 million in the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, but a group of survivors and activists says the money isn’t going out fast enough for those who need it and those who need help and aren’t getting it. That’s why activist Myles Carter has started a...
ReAwaken America Tour’s Batavia stop calls for overturning 2020 election, New York AG to ‘repent'
About two hours into the ReAwaken America Tour’s stop in Batavia Friday morning, the crowd of a couple thousand under a large, white revival tent got loud. They chanted, “now,” as in they want Donald Trump back as president — not in 2024 — but right now.
Gasoline prices continue to fall locally and across the nation
Gas prices continue to drop locally and across the country. The AAA of Western and Central New York said on Monday that gas in the Rochester area is averaging $4.45 a gallon, down 9-cents from a week ago. That’s down 34-cents from a month ago, but still up $1.25 a...
Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
First hour: Discussing the impact of child care program closures in New York State. Second hour: Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester?. More than 3,500 child care programs closed in New York State between January 2020 and July 2022, leaving thousands of kids unable to access the care they need. This is according to a new report from The Children's Agenda. How does this affect families in our area? And what can be done to address the issue? We discuss it with our guests:
