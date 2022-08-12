ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxxinews.org

Gasoline prices continue to fall locally and across the nation

Gas prices continue to drop locally and across the country. The AAA of Western and Central New York said on Monday that gas in the Rochester area is averaging $4.45 a gallon, down 9-cents from a week ago. That’s down 34-cents from a month ago, but still up $1.25 a...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

First hour: Discussing the impact of child care program closures in New York State. Second hour: Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester?. More than 3,500 child care programs closed in New York State between January 2020 and July 2022, leaving thousands of kids unable to access the care they need. This is according to a new report from The Children's Agenda. How does this affect families in our area? And what can be done to address the issue? We discuss it with our guests:
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy