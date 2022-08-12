ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Sheriff: Aurora man charged with attempted murder after high-speed pursuit

By Megan Jones, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

An Aurora man has been charged with attempted murder after he is accused of directing his car at a Kane County sheriff’s deputy while fleeing other officers in a high-speed vehicle pursuit, officials said.

Pedro Vilchis, 22, of the 300 block of West New York Street, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and several traffic violations, Kane County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a news release Friday.

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, a deputy saw a gray, 2009 Honda Civic traveling over 90 mph in a 45 mph zone southbound on Orchard Road, north of Prairie Street, in Aurora Township, according to the release. As the deputy turned around to initiate a traffic stop, Vilchis is accused of turning off the lights of his vehicle and then running a red light, turning west onto Route 30, officials said.

The officer activated his emergency lights and tried to pull the vehicle over, but Vilchis allegedly refused to pull over and fled from the officer, according to the release.

During the pursuit, Vilchis is accused of intentionally crossing into the westbound lane and almost striking another sheriff’s deputy’s car, causing the officer to drive off the road and into the grass, officials said.

Vilchis continued to drive at a high rate of speed and is again accused of intentionally crossing into the westbound lane, almost striking another sheriff’s deputy who was outside of his car preparing to lay down spike strips, a vehicle deactivation device, to try and disable the Honda, according to the release.

The deputy ran around behind his squad car as the Honda narrowly missed striking him, officials said.

The Honda then went back into the eastbound lane and continued driving at a high rate of speed, according to officials. The pursuit lasted for several minutes, the release stated.

Officers decided to use their vehicles to force the Honda off the road and pinned it up against a curb at Cedar Street and Wilder Street in Aurora, according to the release. Vilchis was then taken into custody.

Deputies were assisted during the incident by the Montgomery and Aurora police departments.

mejones@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kane County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Kane County, IL
Aurora, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, IL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Traffic Violations#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy