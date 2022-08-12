ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche Remains On Life Support; Her Family Says “We Have Lost A Bright Light”

By Nellie Andreeva
 4 days ago
As of midday Friday, Anne Heche has not been taken off life support. As Deadline reported last night, the Emmy-nominated actor had been declared brain dead within the past two days.

“While Anne is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating, and she has not been taken off life support so that One Legacy can see if she is a match for organ donation,” a rep for Heche said.

According to sources, Heche will be taken off the ventilator in the next 24 or so hours. But to all who knew her, she is already gone. The sentiment was reflected in a statement released by a rep on behalf of Heche’s family and friends Friday afternoon.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” the statement says. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Heche’s older son, Homer Laffoon, also issued a statement Friday, mourning the mom he shared with his younger brother Atlas.

“Today my brother Atlas and I lost our Mom,” Laffoon said. “After six days of unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my step-mom Alexi, who continue to be my rocks during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer.”

Out of respect for Heche and her family, Deadline will publish an obituary when the actor’s heart stops beating.

It was one week ago today that Heche, traveling at a high rate of speed, crashed her car into a Mar Vista house and ignited it. The home’s resident and her pet were able to evacuate. Fifty-nine firefighters battled the blaze, which had engulfed both Heche’s car and the house, for 65 minutes until she could be safely pulled out of the wreckage. Heche reportedly was able to communicate at the time of her rescue but lost consciousness shortly thereafter and has remained in a coma ever since.

Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury, which deprives the brain of oxygen, as a result of the crash, according to the family’s representative.

