The campaign pre-order perk for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is pretty good
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on Oct. 28, but players who pre-order the game (digitally, that is) will get early access to the game’s single-player campaign for a week, Activision announced Tuesday. It’s an atypical move for the Call of Duty franchise, which usually dangles access to multiplayer beta tests and cosmetics as pre-order incentives.
Fortnite’s big Dragon Ball event brings skins, quests, anime episodes, and much more
Epic Games has officially unveiled the Dragon Ball crossover event that begins in Fortnite today, Aug. 16 — and it’s a big one. There’s more here than even yesterday’s fairly extensive leak suggested. Across a short trailer, a gameplay video (which was the basis of yesterday’s...
Watch a comic book artist make a Final Fantasy-inspired game in real time
Giannis Milonogiannis is a comic book artist known for his work on DC comics, like the Batman series Future State: Gotham. But now he’s shifted his work toward a new kind of project: developing a Final Fantasy-esque RPG inspired by the original PlayStation. As he works on this project, he has documented each step of the process and shared it on social media. It’s been a joy to follow online.
The five weirdest Spelljammer creatures to spice up your D&D campaign
Flipping through a Monster Manual is one of the great joys of preparing to run a game of Dungeons & Dragons, with every page offering potential friends and foes for your players to encounter. Spelljammer: Adventures in Space revives Dungeons & Dragons’ bizarre pulp science fiction setting after more than 30 years with a box set featuring an adventure taking place on the Astral Plane and a campaign guide filled with new character options and rules for spaceships. But the real gem is Boo’s Astral Menagerie, a bestiary packed with more than 60 new creatures that dwell in the magical oceans known as wildspace.
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Joltik be Shiny?
For Aug. 16, 2022, Joltik will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for catching Pokémon. And no, Joltik cannot be shiny in Pokémon Go, yet!. Joltik’s Shiny version has yet to be added to the game, and there’s no news yet as to when it will show up. We can probably expect it in an event that has to do with electric- or bug-type Pokémon, or even an event that features Pokémon in the Unova region.
Where to find Kamehameha and Nimbus Clouds in Fortnite
With the introduction of Goku and friends from Dragon Ball, Fortnite now has two new items: the Kamehameha and the Nimbus Cloud. Both of these items are mythic and can only be found in specific places. Our Fortnite guide explains where to find Kamehameha and Nimbus Clouds. You can grab...
John Wick director wants to make his Ghost of Tsushima movie in Japanese
Chad Stahelski, the John Wick director tasked by Sony with turning hit samurai game Ghost of Tsushima into a movie, has said that he wants to make the film in Japanese, with a cast of Japanese actors. And he noted that Sony is “on board” with the move.
Genshin Impact ‘Evermotion Mechanical Painting’ event guide
“Evermotion Mechanical Painting” is the latest Genshin Impact event that requires you to solve a quick puzzle to get a handful of Primogems. Our Genshin Impact “Evermotion Mechanical Painting” event guide lists out the solutions for each puzzle. The basis is simple: you need to place gears...
Another MultiVersus leak says Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch are on the way
Add Beetlejuice and Oz’s Wicked Witch of the West to MultiVersus’ invitation list. The two aren’t confirmed, but more datamining — on top of Monday’s surprise announcement of two more characters — has fans on the hunt for more clues in Warner Bros.’ ensemble brawler.
Roll-and-write board games are having their moment in the sun
The COVID-19 lockdown was truly the best of times and worst of times for the board game industry. Forced inside for months on end, consumer demand for board games skyrocketed while supply chain problems made getting those games harder and harder. The most popular games to come out of the pandemic are the roll-and-writes, a genre of game that lends itself well to socially distanced and even Zoom-based gameplay. That popularity was reflected at this year’s Gen Con, where the presence of these games at numerous companies’ booths suggested that we’re entering a new age of innovation for the genre.
Wii Sports supervillain Matt can now crush you in Switch Sports
Nintendo announced the end of fair play in Nintendo Switch Sports on Friday when the company revealed that legendary Wii Sports competitor Matt is now available for players to challenge. As far as Nintendo has revealed, Matt is a possible opponent in all sports, and is specifically built for players...
Goku hits the Griddy, changing Fortnite forever
Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus have all made their way onto Fortnite as of Tuesday morning. The cast of characters are fully playable in Fortnite, and come to the game as part of a larger in-game event and collaboration Epic is doing with Dragon Ball Super. Of course, part...
Disney’s D23 event to include a Disney and Marvel Games showcase
Disney’s upcoming D23 fan expo will include a little something for everyone who considers themselves a fan of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, across the company’s film, television, and theme parks divisions. This year, the D23 Expo will also have something substantial for video game fans, with the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, coming on Sept. 9. Even if you aren’t going to the sold-out D23 Expo in-person, you’ll be able to watch it happen online.
Overwatch account merging goes live to prep for Overwatch 2 cross-progression
When Overwatch 2 launches in October, Blizzard’s hero shooter will include cross-play and cross-progression across all of its platforms. Starting Tuesday, current Overwatch players can merge their accounts across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Windows PC, and Xbox, bringing their cosmetics, credits, and gameplay statistics together in a unified account. In...
Rogue One heading back to theaters ahead of Andor on Disney Plus
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be rereleased in 150 IMAX theaters across the U.S. and Canada for one week from Aug. 26, in anticipation of the new spinoff series, Andor. The 2016 Star Wars prequel, which dramatizes the theft of the plans for the Death Star by a group of Rebel spies, will be screened alongside an exclusive preview of footage from Andor ahead of that show’s debut on Disney Plus on Sept. 21. Rogue One has also been digitally remastered by IMAX using its own remastering technology for this special presentation.
Secret Headquarters directors wanted to make a new type of superhero movie
Paramount Plus’ Secret Headquarters draws from many different superhero movies past. Owen Wilson’s character Jack Kincaid is secretly the Guard, a superhero who uses alien technology to rise up as Earth’s guardian, à la Green Lantern, and wears a metal suit strongly resembling Iron Man’s. But the bulk of the action takes place in the Guard’s titular secret headquarters. Directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman told Polygon that they looked at the Batcave from Tim Burton’s Batman movie as inspiration for the setting, as well as Lex Luthor’s lair in the first Superman movie. But they also drew from a few unlikely sources.
Before House of the Dragon premieres, catch up on Targaryen history
HBO’s House of the Dragon is bringing us back to Westeros, but not to the Westeros most people are familiar with, at least on screen. The new Game of Thrones prequel series is set nearly 200 years before the events of the original series, and that means a totally different set of characters and events to learn about.
Jet ski racing classic Wave Race 64 splashing onto Nintendo Switch Online
Classic jet ski racing game Wave Race 64 will soon be available for anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online and Expansion Pack membership. Originally released in 1996 for the Nintendo 64, Wave Race 64 splashes onto Nintendo Switch on Aug. 19. The game’s iconic scenic locations — which include an...
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere with two episodes
The new Lord of the Rings series from Amazon Prime will premiere with two episodes on Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. EDT/ 6 p.m. PDT. After that, the episodes will follow a more standard one-a-week schedule, dropping at 12 a.m. EDT on Fridays/9 p.m. PDT on Thursdays. The first season will be eight episodes long, concluding on Oct. 14.
Don’t judge One Piece by its anime
When I finished reading One Piece, I felt a 1,000-chapter hole in my heart. Hungry for more, I decided to rewatch some of my favorite moments via the anime. I wanted to know what the Straw Hat crew looked like bursting through the great open seas fully animated. I wanted more of this world I had grown to love over the months I blazed through the manga.
