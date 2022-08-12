ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Volunteers of America opens new computer lab in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers of America celebrated Monday the opening of a new computer resource center at their health facility in the Shawnee neighborhood. The computer lab, open to the community as an ongoing resource, features 10 computers and a printer that can be used by local residents. "My...
Jewish Hospital announces Cash as new COO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health–Jewish Hospital is pleased to announce the arrival of Kofi A. Cash, MS, FACHE, as the facility’s chief operating officer. Throughout his 20+ year career in health care leadership, Cash has established himself as a quality and performance improvement expert, a highly accomplished hospital operations professional, creating effective business partnerships and driving sustainable results that have brought value to patients, physicians and employees.
Community organizers in Louisville work to save homes in the Meriwether neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville residents is trying to save a block of homes in the Meriwether neighborhood from being demolished this month. A majority of the homes on Lawton Court have been purchased by nearby engineering and manufacturing company, CEPEDA. Recently, the company has made plans with the city to have nearly ten of the homes torn down.
Louisville health experts say monkeypox risk for children is low

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Is your child at risk of contracting monkeypox? Health officials said the risk is low. With kids heading back to school, there is some worry that the monkeypox outbreak could impact those children, but Norton Health officials said it's pretty rare. According to the Centers for...
Crews work to clean unknown chemical from Indiana creek

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Officials say a creek in New Albany turned bright blue after an unknown chemical substance spilled into the waterway. According to a Facebook post by the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, the department was notified of the chemical spill in Fall Run Creek on Saturday around 12:30 p.m.
Stretch your dollar further on back to school lunches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of Kentuckiana students are back in the classroom hitting the books and working hard for that lunch and recess break. So it's important to make sure they stay focused until that moment and then after. The best way to do that is with nutritious food, which is why cafeteria staff are making sure they have the nutritious food they need to keep kids full and focused.
Crews finishing setup for Kentucky State Fair before gates open Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the 2022 Kentucky State Fair just days away, crews are busy working on the finishing touches for the 11-day event. The fair expects to draw around 600,000 visitors this year for the annual summer celebration that features fair food, music, exhibits, concerts and other entertainment. It's the first time since 2019 that the fair will be hosted without any COVID-19 restrictions.
UK psychologist says school is a great tool for solving kids' mental health issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Kentucky psychologist said school is a great tool for helping young people solve mental health issues. Dr. Alissa Briggs said relationships at school reduce the risk of suicide and depression. The youth suicide rate increased 60% from 2007-18, which coincides with increased prevalence of social media and access to firearms.
Kentucky Science Center welcomes return of World's Fair Triceratops figure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular dinosaur figure is back at the Kentucky Science Center in downtown Louisville. The World's Fair Triceratops has returned to the museum on Main Street after a decade-long absence. A crane lifted the dinosaur into place Monday above the parking lot elevator that leads to the pedestrian bridge over West Washington Street.
JCPS board member wants to discuss changing mask mandate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two and a half years later and the mask debate rages on. Conversations had at the start of the pandemic are still being had now in Jefferson County Public Schools. JCPS is the only school district in Kentucky that has mandated students to wear masks. That’s...
