LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of Kentuckiana students are back in the classroom hitting the books and working hard for that lunch and recess break. So it's important to make sure they stay focused until that moment and then after. The best way to do that is with nutritious food, which is why cafeteria staff are making sure they have the nutritious food they need to keep kids full and focused.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO