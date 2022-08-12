Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Volunteers of America opens new computer lab in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers of America celebrated Monday the opening of a new computer resource center at their health facility in the Shawnee neighborhood. The computer lab, open to the community as an ongoing resource, features 10 computers and a printer that can be used by local residents. "My...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana volunteers repurpose funeral flowers to brighten day of people in hospice, nursing homes
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- In a room full of flowers at a church, we usually promise for better, for worse, in sickness and in health. If you think about it, a flower can promise the same things. The blooms bring us joy in the good times and comfort in the sad.
lanereport.com
Jewish Hospital announces Cash as new COO
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health–Jewish Hospital is pleased to announce the arrival of Kofi A. Cash, MS, FACHE, as the facility’s chief operating officer. Throughout his 20+ year career in health care leadership, Cash has established himself as a quality and performance improvement expert, a highly accomplished hospital operations professional, creating effective business partnerships and driving sustainable results that have brought value to patients, physicians and employees.
wdrb.com
Louisville health department says 3 bats tested positive for rabies in the past year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bats in Louisville have tested positive for rabies, causing local health officials to ask the public to take precautions. The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said within the past year, three bats have tested positive for rabies. Rabies is a fatal but preventable...
spectrumnews1.com
Community organizers in Louisville work to save homes in the Meriwether neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville residents is trying to save a block of homes in the Meriwether neighborhood from being demolished this month. A majority of the homes on Lawton Court have been purchased by nearby engineering and manufacturing company, CEPEDA. Recently, the company has made plans with the city to have nearly ten of the homes torn down.
wdrb.com
Louisville health experts say monkeypox risk for children is low
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Is your child at risk of contracting monkeypox? Health officials said the risk is low. With kids heading back to school, there is some worry that the monkeypox outbreak could impact those children, but Norton Health officials said it's pretty rare. According to the Centers for...
Crews work to clean unknown chemical from Indiana creek
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Officials say a creek in New Albany turned bright blue after an unknown chemical substance spilled into the waterway. According to a Facebook post by the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, the department was notified of the chemical spill in Fall Run Creek on Saturday around 12:30 p.m.
WHAS 11
Bizarre blue water in New Albany due to chemical spill
Fall Run Creek in New Albany, Ind. was bright blue allegedly due to a chemical spill. Floyd County Emergency Management says no aquatic life was harmed by the spill.
wdrb.com
Parents of JCPS students encouraged to drive kids to school as bus delays continue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Jefferson County Public Schools students are still facing delays getting to school as the second week of classes begin and the district continues looking for new drivers. On the first full week of school for the district, two routes headed to Westport Teenage Parenting...
wdrb.com
Stretch your dollar further on back to school lunches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of Kentuckiana students are back in the classroom hitting the books and working hard for that lunch and recess break. So it's important to make sure they stay focused until that moment and then after. The best way to do that is with nutritious food, which is why cafeteria staff are making sure they have the nutritious food they need to keep kids full and focused.
wdrb.com
Crews finishing setup for Kentucky State Fair before gates open Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the 2022 Kentucky State Fair just days away, crews are busy working on the finishing touches for the 11-day event. The fair expects to draw around 600,000 visitors this year for the annual summer celebration that features fair food, music, exhibits, concerts and other entertainment. It's the first time since 2019 that the fair will be hosted without any COVID-19 restrictions.
wdrb.com
UK psychologist says school is a great tool for solving kids' mental health issues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Kentucky psychologist said school is a great tool for helping young people solve mental health issues. Dr. Alissa Briggs said relationships at school reduce the risk of suicide and depression. The youth suicide rate increased 60% from 2007-18, which coincides with increased prevalence of social media and access to firearms.
wdrb.com
Building industry association opening new HVAC trade school program in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new trade school will open soon in Louisville. The Building Institute of Greater Louisville will offer a training program focused on the Heating and Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) trade. Students will get classroom and hands-on learning to prepare them to work in the field...
WLKY.com
More than 20 food trucks rolling into Schnitzelburg for Food Truck Invasion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some of Louisville's favorite food trucks are being featured at the Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion. The event is Sunday, Aug. 21, from noon to 5 p.m. More than 20 food trucks will be parked along Hickory Street between Goss Avenue and Lydia Street. There will also...
Wave 3
Sister, son of Louisville women found dead seek support to pay for school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One year ago a mother was found dead inside her apartment in the Saint Dennis neighborhood. Her name was Danielle Wade and police found her two month old son DreSeaun still alive clutching his mother’s body. His hand was raw because he had apparently been trying to eat it to survive.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Science Center welcomes return of World's Fair Triceratops figure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular dinosaur figure is back at the Kentucky Science Center in downtown Louisville. The World's Fair Triceratops has returned to the museum on Main Street after a decade-long absence. A crane lifted the dinosaur into place Monday above the parking lot elevator that leads to the pedestrian bridge over West Washington Street.
Wave 3
JCPS confirms first gun found on school campus in 2022-23 school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It took less than one week into the new school year for Jefferson County Public Schools to see its first gun brought to school, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. The gun was reported at Pleasure Ridge High School on Monday, according to a letter provided to...
WLKY.com
New nonprofit in Oldham County hopes to help local vets, children in need
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — There's a new nonprofit in Oldham County dedicated to helping veterans and children in need. It's called 'Be like Griff', named after Daniel Griffith, a 39-year-old Crestwood army veteran who was killed in a car accident on I-71 in December 2021. Investigators determined that traffic...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man helps raise money for family in need to purchase a moped
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A chain of events brought new friends together and changed the life of one southern Indiana father. The connection between the two new friends started with a joke. There was a Facebook post that appeared to be making fun of a man on his bike in a pharmacy drive-thru window.
Wave 3
JCPS board member wants to discuss changing mask mandate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two and a half years later and the mask debate rages on. Conversations had at the start of the pandemic are still being had now in Jefferson County Public Schools. JCPS is the only school district in Kentucky that has mandated students to wear masks. That’s...
