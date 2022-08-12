ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Alone in the Dark presents 'reimagining' of the classic horror game for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5

By Samuel Tolbert
Windows Central
Windows Central
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08d6Fk_0hFAVPwn00

What you need to know

  • Alone in the Dark, a 1992 survival-horror game, was developed and published by Infograms.
  • Alone in the Dark is being "reimagined" by Pieces Interactive and THQ Nordic as a new horror game.
  • This new Alone in the Dark uses locations, characters, and concepts from the original game, while also introducing a completely new story.
  • Alone in the Dark is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5.

A long-forgotten horror franchise is on its way back thanks to developer Pieces Interactive and publisher THQ Nordic.

Announced on Friday, the new Alone in the Dark is presented as a "reimagining" of the original game, which first launched all the way back in 1992. This new game features characters, environments, and other elements from the original game, while featuring a completely new story that's been written by Mikael Hedburg, one of the writers for Amnesia: The Dark Descent and SOMA.

Alone in the Dark takes place in the 1920s, with a gothic southern American setting. Players can choose to play as private investigator Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood, who has hired Carnby to help her find her missing uncle. The two protagonists will have different journeys through the game as they make their way through an abandoned mental relief center called Derceto Manor. Both protagonists have unique cutscenes and levels depending on who the player is controlling.

The gameplay takes place from a third-person perspective, with players fighting horrific monsters, solving puzzles, and exploring Derceto Manor in the hopes of unravelling a mystery.

While there's no release window right now, Alone in the Dark is coming to Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , PC, and PS5, meaning it's planned to launch exclusively on current-generation consoles. We'll have to wait and see if it joins the ranks of the other great horror games on Xbox .

