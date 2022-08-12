Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Charles Manson wrote Sharon Tate's sister letter from prison branding himself an 'outlaw' who wouldn't 'rat' on accomplices - but included map with 'x' that may mark burial grounds
Charles Manson sent a creepy letter to Sharon Tate's sister insisting he couldn't reveal details of further crimes - only to send her a drawing that appeared to hint at the location of hidden-corpses. Debra Tate, 69, who has long been a victim's advocate and has represented the Tate family...
Angelina Jolie’s 2 Oldest Sons ‘Worked Hard’ on the Set of Their Mom’s New Movie
Angelina Jolie might be continuing her Hollywood dynasty. She followed in dad Jon Voight’s acting footsteps, and now, it seems that sons Maddox, 21, and Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, are eager to start their filmmaking careers at a young age. With mom behind the lens as director of her upcoming...
