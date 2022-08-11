ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cool As A Beatles Song

Just as four Beatles looked for “Norwegian Wood” in a cooler clime in 1965, some area residents recently looked for an artesian well in sizzling 2022 heat. Ozark wells offer cool, flowing water, even when its 100-plus degrees. “I love taking people to see the artesian well at...
KIRKWOOD, MO
tncontentexchange.com

5 things St. Louis teachers want parents to know before the first day of school

Another school year is arriving, brimming with the promise of freshly sharpened pencils and perfectly pink erasers. It’s a welcome return to near-normalcy after the pandemic pummeled the once-predictable routines of bus rides and field trips, crowded cafeteria tables and all-school assemblies. The first day of class is nerve-inducing...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: MERS Goodwill

ST. LOUIS – It’s back to school time, are your kids ready?. How about their wardrobe? Tim Ezell and Margie Ellisor were there Monday morning where they had a back-to-school bargain battle. For more information, please visit MERSGoodwill.org.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thebengilpost.com

CUSD 7 board hires Highland educator as GMS principal

Members of the Community Unit School District 7 Board of Education voted 4-1 Wednesday night to hire Patrick McGinthy, O’Fallon, as Gillespie Middle School Principal for the 2022-23 school year. McGinthy steps into a vacancy created when the board hired form GMS Principal Tara Cooper for a newly-created assistant principal’s position last week.
GILLESPIE, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Boom! The night a star was struck and another was born at the Muny

On the opening night of “Anything Goes,” at the Muny on August, 14, 1972, a boom — a high, curtain-like wall — hit the star, famed dancer Ann Miller. The rest of the performance was canceled that night; Miller suffered a concussion, and for the rest of the week chorus girl Pat St. James stepped into the lead.
edglentoday.com

Metro Community Church Issues Warning About Possible Scam In Area

EDWARDSVILLE - Metro Community Church in Edwardsville has released information about incidents shared with local police departments of several reported instances of persons associated with the church receiving texts from someone impersonating Lead Pastor Seth Conerly. "The texts ask that a gift card be purchased and sent to Seth for...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
myleaderpaper.com

County boy in running for mullet championship

A 10-year-old Jefferson County boy is in the running for a national hairstyle title. Nolan Schanz Jr. is among 25 children who advanced to the finals of the Best Kids Mullet of 2022 contest sponsored by USA Mullet Championships. The winner of the contest, for children 12 and younger, will...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best

I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold picnic draws big crowd to park

More than 2,000 people turned out Aug. 6 for a picnic to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Arnold incorporation as a city in 1972, said Teresa Kohut, Arnold Parks and Recreation superintendent. Arnold had planned to hold an Independence Day celebration on July 2, but it was rained out,...
ARNOLD, MO
ksgf.com

Landfill odor: Health problems, but no elevated cancer risk

(AP News) – Missouri’s health department has announced findings of a lengthy examination of the troubled Bridgeton Landfill in suburban St. Louis, determining that the odor emitting from the landfill created some health concerns but did not increase the risk of cancer. The landfill has been a source...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
