A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret Minnicks
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
timesnewspapers.com
Cool As A Beatles Song
Just as four Beatles looked for “Norwegian Wood” in a cooler clime in 1965, some area residents recently looked for an artesian well in sizzling 2022 heat. Ozark wells offer cool, flowing water, even when its 100-plus degrees. “I love taking people to see the artesian well at...
tncontentexchange.com
5 things St. Louis teachers want parents to know before the first day of school
Another school year is arriving, brimming with the promise of freshly sharpened pencils and perfectly pink erasers. It’s a welcome return to near-normalcy after the pandemic pummeled the once-predictable routines of bus rides and field trips, crowded cafeteria tables and all-school assemblies. The first day of class is nerve-inducing...
Tim’s Travels: MERS Goodwill
ST. LOUIS – It’s back to school time, are your kids ready?. How about their wardrobe? Tim Ezell and Margie Ellisor were there Monday morning where they had a back-to-school bargain battle. For more information, please visit MERSGoodwill.org.
Stone Soup Cottage blossoming to a 33-acre wellness destination
COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — Stone Soup Cottage, known for their award-winning 7-course tasting menus for the last 13 years, is ready for a shift that will impact not only St Charles County but the entire region. Stone Soup opened in 2009 when Carl and Nancy McConnell leased a 900-square-foot home...
Jeff Burton of 105.7 The Point dies after cancer battle
Jeff Burton, a longtime fixture on the St. Louis airwaves with 105.7 The Point, passed away Monday approximately 17 months after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
thebengilpost.com
CUSD 7 board hires Highland educator as GMS principal
Members of the Community Unit School District 7 Board of Education voted 4-1 Wednesday night to hire Patrick McGinthy, O’Fallon, as Gillespie Middle School Principal for the 2022-23 school year. McGinthy steps into a vacancy created when the board hired form GMS Principal Tara Cooper for a newly-created assistant principal’s position last week.
tncontentexchange.com
Boom! The night a star was struck and another was born at the Muny
On the opening night of “Anything Goes,” at the Muny on August, 14, 1972, a boom — a high, curtain-like wall — hit the star, famed dancer Ann Miller. The rest of the performance was canceled that night; Miller suffered a concussion, and for the rest of the week chorus girl Pat St. James stepped into the lead.
wustl.edu
DiPersio receives award recognizing contributions to cancer care, research
John F. DiPersio, MD, PhD, the Virginia E. and Sam J. Golman Endowed Professor of Oncology and director of the Division of Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named by OncLive as part of the Giants of Cancer Care inductee class of 2022. The...
edglentoday.com
Metro Community Church Issues Warning About Possible Scam In Area
EDWARDSVILLE - Metro Community Church in Edwardsville has released information about incidents shared with local police departments of several reported instances of persons associated with the church receiving texts from someone impersonating Lead Pastor Seth Conerly. "The texts ask that a gift card be purchased and sent to Seth for...
myleaderpaper.com
County boy in running for mullet championship
A 10-year-old Jefferson County boy is in the running for a national hairstyle title. Nolan Schanz Jr. is among 25 children who advanced to the finals of the Best Kids Mullet of 2022 contest sponsored by USA Mullet Championships. The winner of the contest, for children 12 and younger, will...
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold picnic draws big crowd to park
More than 2,000 people turned out Aug. 6 for a picnic to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Arnold incorporation as a city in 1972, said Teresa Kohut, Arnold Parks and Recreation superintendent. Arnold had planned to hold an Independence Day celebration on July 2, but it was rained out,...
This St. Louis Cemetery is Eternal Home of Famous Explorer Clark
There are few places that will give you a better perspective on life than a walk through a cemetery. One in particular can also give you a different vantage point on history as it's the eternal resting place of legendary explorer William Clark among others and it's located in St. Louis, Missouri.
ksgf.com
Landfill odor: Health problems, but no elevated cancer risk
(AP News) – Missouri’s health department has announced findings of a lengthy examination of the troubled Bridgeton Landfill in suburban St. Louis, determining that the odor emitting from the landfill created some health concerns but did not increase the risk of cancer. The landfill has been a source...
Volunteers help Left Bank Books recover after flooding
ST. LOUIS — We continue to hear stories of comradery, as St. Louis continues to dry out from historic flooding. Community members spent hours cleaning up the basement of a Central West End business on Sunday. The assistant manager at Left Bank Books, Amber Norris, described this whole experience...
When is the first day of school for St. Louis-area districts?
Time is winding down before thousands of students and teachers around the St. Louis area officially return back to the classrooms.
KMOV
Homeless population underserved in South City amid talks of collaboration ramp-up
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - South City residents are speaking out about homelessness in response to News 4′s story about the Schnucks on South Grand asking the city to take charge. “Homelessness is everywhere all throughout this neighborhood,” South City resident Michelle Harris explained. “No matter what street you’re...
Wow, this barber shop sure does have a thriving restaurant business.
Wow, this barber shop sure does have a thriving restaurant business. Karnakite. “Pizza derby” menu is papa John’s. “Jac’s BBQ” menu is famous Dave’s (which has one location locally in Creve couer). The “ap sushi” menu is for some reason a copy of ninja sushi & tofu (a small California chain). Who knows where that comes from. Probably just leaves off items completely if you order a specialty like the killer lemon roll or Kim’s jalapeño roll. “Backwoods BBQ” is even weirder. They are copied from “Backwoods BBQ” in Atlanta, which, in turn, is another scam restaurant that is clearly re-delivering a partial menu from “Das BBQ” in Atlanta. (Right down to the vegetarian sides and “Das Banana Pudding”.) Not sure what Sterling’s Ribs & Links is, but their menu matches another Sterling’s Ribs & Links in Atlanta at the same address as the scam Backwoods BBQ in Atlanta. Since that menu is just bulk ribs and links, with banana pudding for some reason, it’s probably just another scam take on das bbq. They wrote their own menu instead of copy pasting, which is why it is riddled with grammatical errors and spelling errors. Both of those probably just re-deliver local bbq, skipping anything that doesn’t match or not delivering the order at all if it is something they can’t pick up.
Search for Amanda Jones approaches 17-year mark
The search for Amanda Jones and her unborn baby has now lasted for 17 years as of Sunday, August 14.
