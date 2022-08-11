Wow, this barber shop sure does have a thriving restaurant business. Karnakite. “Pizza derby” menu is papa John’s. “Jac’s BBQ” menu is famous Dave’s (which has one location locally in Creve couer). The “ap sushi” menu is for some reason a copy of ninja sushi & tofu (a small California chain). Who knows where that comes from. Probably just leaves off items completely if you order a specialty like the killer lemon roll or Kim’s jalapeño roll. “Backwoods BBQ” is even weirder. They are copied from “Backwoods BBQ” in Atlanta, which, in turn, is another scam restaurant that is clearly re-delivering a partial menu from “Das BBQ” in Atlanta. (Right down to the vegetarian sides and “Das Banana Pudding”.) Not sure what Sterling’s Ribs & Links is, but their menu matches another Sterling’s Ribs & Links in Atlanta at the same address as the scam Backwoods BBQ in Atlanta. Since that menu is just bulk ribs and links, with banana pudding for some reason, it’s probably just another scam take on das bbq. They wrote their own menu instead of copy pasting, which is why it is riddled with grammatical errors and spelling errors. Both of those probably just re-deliver local bbq, skipping anything that doesn’t match or not delivering the order at all if it is something they can’t pick up.

