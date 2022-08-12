Read full article on original website
Wave 3
‘It hurts a lot’: Nonprofit works to restore abandoned graveyard for families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Eastern Cemetery on Baxter Avenue was abandoned decades ago. A local nonprofit called Friends of Eastern Cemetery works to make sure no family is forgotten. Founder Andy Harpole said he started the nonprofit in 2013. “The reason we do it is because all of the people here...
lanereport.com
Jewish Hospital announces Cash as new COO
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health–Jewish Hospital is pleased to announce the arrival of Kofi A. Cash, MS, FACHE, as the facility’s chief operating officer. Throughout his 20+ year career in health care leadership, Cash has established himself as a quality and performance improvement expert, a highly accomplished hospital operations professional, creating effective business partnerships and driving sustainable results that have brought value to patients, physicians and employees.
WLKY.com
Louisville area organizations rally to free jailed Black militia leader who took part in Breonna Taylor protests
Organizations have united for a second time to free the leader of a Black militia group that participated in the Breonna Taylor protests. The National Action Network and several other grassroots activist organizations co-hosted a town hall meeting on Thursday to call for the release of John Fitzgerald Johnson from the Oldham County Detention Center.
WLKY.com
Kentucky AG files motion to permanently dismiss challenge to controversial abortion law
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed a motion asking a federal district court to permanently dismiss a challenge to a controversial abortion law. He's asking the court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Louisville abortion clinic against a 2018 law, House Bill 454. The...
Wave 3
Sister, son of Louisville women found dead seek support to pay for school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One year ago a mother was found dead inside her apartment in the Saint Dennis neighborhood. Her name was Danielle Wade and police found her two month old son DreSeaun still alive clutching his mother’s body. His hand was raw because he had apparently been trying to eat it to survive.
spectrumnews1.com
‘Shame on them’: Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization says GOP rhetoric at Fancy Farm harms transgender people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During Fancy Farm this year, a handful of Republican politicians made jokes against the LGBTQ community, specifically about the transgender community, during their stump speeches. Spectrum News 1 reached out to the Fairness Campaign, a Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization, to hear their response. The organization’s Executive Director Chris Hartman said, “Shame on Kentucky Republicans for trying to turn Kentucky’s trans kids into political pawns for votes.”
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there no limit to how long trains can block roadways?
Your Money: Churchill Downs sells asset, U.S. cannabis market, Tomato crop, Cost of inflation. A new calculation shows how much inflation is costing the average American. Also, Churchill Downs is selling off some assets. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report. ‘It...
spectrumnews1.com
Community organizers in Louisville work to save homes in the Meriwether neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville residents is trying to save a block of homes in the Meriwether neighborhood from being demolished this month. A majority of the homes on Lawton Court have been purchased by nearby engineering and manufacturing company, CEPEDA. Recently, the company has made plans with the city to have nearly ten of the homes torn down.
wbiw.com
Two arrested after pursuit through Orange and Washington counties ends in crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY – Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon after leading Indiana State Police Troopers on a pursuit on rural County roadways in Washington and Orange Counties. Thursday afternoon, Trooper Brett Walters was patrolling on US 150 in Washington County when he observed a dark-colored SUV traveling at a...
Wave 3
Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the California neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:00p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 1100 block of S 17th Street. When officers arrived to the scene...
Militia leader facing 7 years in prison, local groups question conviction's fairness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three months ago, a Black militia leader was convicted on federal charges. Now Louisville groups are calling for his conviction to be overturned. John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, was convicted of two charges: assaulting a federal task force officer and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, when he reportedly pointed a gun at officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.
Wave 3
JCPS confirms first gun found on school campus in 2022-23 school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It took less than one week into the new school year for Jefferson County Public Schools to see its first gun brought to school, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. The gun was reported at Pleasure Ridge High School on Monday, according to a letter provided to...
wdrb.com
Louisville health department says 3 bats tested positive for rabies in the past year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bats in Louisville have tested positive for rabies, causing local health officials to ask the public to take precautions. The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said within the past year, three bats have tested positive for rabies. Rabies is a fatal but preventable...
Kentucky part of ‘extreme heat belt’ growing in the middle of U.S.
Parts of Kentucky are likely to face days when the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades.
Wave 3
Shooting in Portland neighborhood sends man to the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond around 4:30 a.m. to 22nd Street at Lytle Street on a report of a shooting.
Wave 3
JCPS board member wants to discuss changing mask mandate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two and a half years later and the mask debate rages on. Conversations had at the start of the pandemic are still being had now in Jefferson County Public Schools. JCPS is the only school district in Kentucky that has mandated students to wear masks. That’s...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man helps raise money for family in need to purchase a moped
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A chain of events brought new friends together and changed the life of one southern Indiana father. The connection between the two new friends started with a joke. There was a Facebook post that appeared to be making fun of a man on his bike in a pharmacy drive-thru window.
WHAS 11
Bizarre blue water in New Albany due to chemical spill
Fall Run Creek in New Albany, Ind. was bright blue allegedly due to a chemical spill. Floyd County Emergency Management says no aquatic life was harmed by the spill.
WLKY.com
More than 20 food trucks rolling into Schnitzelburg for Food Truck Invasion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some of Louisville's favorite food trucks are being featured at the Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion. The event is Sunday, Aug. 21, from noon to 5 p.m. More than 20 food trucks will be parked along Hickory Street between Goss Avenue and Lydia Street. There will also...
Kentucky city seeks to help residents buy vacant properties
Louisville's Landbank Authority currently owns more than 600 vacant parcels, most of which are empty lots, the Courier Journal reported.
