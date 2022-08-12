ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lanereport.com

Jewish Hospital announces Cash as new COO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health–Jewish Hospital is pleased to announce the arrival of Kofi A. Cash, MS, FACHE, as the facility’s chief operating officer. Throughout his 20+ year career in health care leadership, Cash has established himself as a quality and performance improvement expert, a highly accomplished hospital operations professional, creating effective business partnerships and driving sustainable results that have brought value to patients, physicians and employees.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville area organizations rally to free jailed Black militia leader who took part in Breonna Taylor protests

Organizations have united for a second time to free the leader of a Black militia group that participated in the Breonna Taylor protests. The National Action Network and several other grassroots activist organizations co-hosted a town hall meeting on Thursday to call for the release of John Fitzgerald Johnson from the Oldham County Detention Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
spectrumnews1.com

‘Shame on them’: Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization says GOP rhetoric at Fancy Farm harms transgender people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During Fancy Farm this year, a handful of Republican politicians made jokes against the LGBTQ community, specifically about the transgender community, during their stump speeches. Spectrum News 1 reached out to the Fairness Campaign, a Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization, to hear their response. The organization’s Executive Director Chris Hartman said, “Shame on Kentucky Republicans for trying to turn Kentucky’s trans kids into political pawns for votes.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is there no limit to how long trains can block roadways?

Your Money: Churchill Downs sells asset, U.S. cannabis market, Tomato crop, Cost of inflation. A new calculation shows how much inflation is costing the average American. Also, Churchill Downs is selling off some assets. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report. ‘It...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Community organizers in Louisville work to save homes in the Meriwether neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville residents is trying to save a block of homes in the Meriwether neighborhood from being demolished this month. A majority of the homes on Lawton Court have been purchased by nearby engineering and manufacturing company, CEPEDA. Recently, the company has made plans with the city to have nearly ten of the homes torn down.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Mcdonough
Wave 3

Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the California neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:00p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 1100 block of S 17th Street. When officers arrived to the scene...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Militia leader facing 7 years in prison, local groups question conviction's fairness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three months ago, a Black militia leader was convicted on federal charges. Now Louisville groups are calling for his conviction to be overturned. John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, was convicted of two charges: assaulting a federal task force officer and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, when he reportedly pointed a gun at officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#S Club#The Veteran S Club Inc#Ford
Wave 3

Shooting in Portland neighborhood sends man to the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond around 4:30 a.m. to 22nd Street at Lytle Street on a report of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS board member wants to discuss changing mask mandate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two and a half years later and the mask debate rages on. Conversations had at the start of the pandemic are still being had now in Jefferson County Public Schools. JCPS is the only school district in Kentucky that has mandated students to wear masks. That’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Army

Comments / 0

Community Policy