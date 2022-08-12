Governor Abbott Issues Proclamation Honoring The 75th Anniversary Of India Independence Day

Read full article on original website
bigjoe 77
2d ago
and just like that he doesn't even honor us here in Texas...vote blue our teacher's schools health care and future depends on it..
Reply(2)
11
Don Towery
2d ago
Talibangelist leader Abbott getting those photo OP's in ,for his reelection campaign.
Reply(2)
6
Sharon Mitchell
2d ago
Maybe in the near future we will honor the day of freedom from Abbott himself.
Reply(3)
9
