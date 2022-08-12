ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles issues warning of scams costing customers

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is reminding customers to use only Mass.Gov/RMV for Commonwealth of MA Registry information or to perform many transactions, including when trying to renew a license or registration. Customers should beware of text messages or emails which claim to be from MassDOT or the RMV, as these communications often are dangerous phishing scams and not official MassDOT/RMV sources. These fraudulent texts and emails may include links, which do not lead to MassDOT or RMV websites and customers should not follow the links nor reply to these messages with personal information.
DPS uses tattoo recognition technology to identify victims in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is putting the highlight on how modern tech is helping troopers and detectives identify victims. Recently, DPS said it used tattoo recognition technology for the first time in June to identify a homicide victim and a dead woman who had begun to decompose.
Massachusetts ranked best state in America to live in

BOSTON — Massachusetts is the best state in America to live in, according to a new report. In compiling its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in, the personal-finance website WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, including housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
