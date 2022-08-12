ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

This policy is still discriminatory towards the unvaxed. There is no reason for two standards. The vax has been proven to be worthless. You also can’t hire enough employees with your vax requirements

travelawaits.com

This Cruise Line Is Now Welcoming All Passengers, No Vaccine Required

You no longer have to be fully vaccinated to go on a cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line. But, there are still steps to take if you are unvaccinated. Starting September 3, 2022, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) will no longer require all guests to be fully vaccinated. Anyone 12 and over is welcome on-board, regardless of vaccination status, but unvaccinated travelers must show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 3 days of sailing. Guests 11 and younger will have no restrictions. NCL is asking all passengers to educate themselves on local COVID rules and regulations for each port stop, as a few destinations may still have strict COVID-related protocols in place.
CBS News

Royal Caribbean revises testing requirements for most US sailings

MIAMI - Royal Caribbean announced Thursday that starting with August 8 departures, "we will revise our testing requirement for most U.S. sailings." • Fully vaccinated guests will only have to show a test result at boarding if the sailing is 6 nights or longer. • Unvaccinated children will still need...
cruisefever.net

Princess Cruises Will Offer More Itineraries Than Ever From North America in 2023-24

Princess Cruise has announced their 2023-2024 cruises from North America and the cruise line will offer more itineraries than ever before. During this season, Princess will sail 47 different itineraries on more than 210 cruises. New for the 2023-24 season are Sapphire Princess’ two South Pacific Islands & Hawaii cruises...
cruisefever.net

Two of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Changing Testing Requirements

Two of Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines are making changes to their COVID-19 protocols and guidance starting on Tuesday September 6, 2022. From Tuesday September 6, 2022 self-testing prior to travel will change from “mandatory” to “highly recommended” for vaccinated guests on the vast majority of cruises on Cunard and P&O Cruises.
PopCrush

Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan

When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
cntraveler.com

The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data

Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
