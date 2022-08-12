Read full article on original website
This policy is still discriminatory towards the unvaxed. There is no reason for two standards. The vax has been proven to be worthless. You also can’t hire enough employees with your vax requirements
travelawaits.com
This Cruise Line Is Now Welcoming All Passengers, No Vaccine Required
You no longer have to be fully vaccinated to go on a cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line. But, there are still steps to take if you are unvaccinated. Starting September 3, 2022, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) will no longer require all guests to be fully vaccinated. Anyone 12 and over is welcome on-board, regardless of vaccination status, but unvaccinated travelers must show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 3 days of sailing. Guests 11 and younger will have no restrictions. NCL is asking all passengers to educate themselves on local COVID rules and regulations for each port stop, as a few destinations may still have strict COVID-related protocols in place.
AOL Corp
Carnival, Royal Caribbean and more drop pre-cruise testing after CDC ended its COVID-19 program
After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ended its COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships last month, cruise lines have announced changes to their health and safety protocols. The CDC issued new COVID-19 guidance for cruise ships on July 20, with updated health and safety recommendations. The agency said cruise...
CBS News
Royal Caribbean revises testing requirements for most US sailings
MIAMI - Royal Caribbean announced Thursday that starting with August 8 departures, "we will revise our testing requirement for most U.S. sailings." • Fully vaccinated guests will only have to show a test result at boarding if the sailing is 6 nights or longer. • Unvaccinated children will still need...
cruisefever.net
Princess Cruises Will Offer More Itineraries Than Ever From North America in 2023-24
Princess Cruise has announced their 2023-2024 cruises from North America and the cruise line will offer more itineraries than ever before. During this season, Princess will sail 47 different itineraries on more than 210 cruises. New for the 2023-24 season are Sapphire Princess’ two South Pacific Islands & Hawaii cruises...
cruisefever.net
Two of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Changing Testing Requirements
Two of Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines are making changes to their COVID-19 protocols and guidance starting on Tuesday September 6, 2022. From Tuesday September 6, 2022 self-testing prior to travel will change from “mandatory” to “highly recommended” for vaccinated guests on the vast majority of cruises on Cunard and P&O Cruises.
Cruise passenger embarrassed over wearing sweatpants for 15-day 'trip of a lifetime' after Air Canada failed to deliver her delayed baggage, report says
A cruise guest was embarrassed at the clothes she had to wear after her bags went missing, per the WSJ. Rosmarie Buxbaum traveled on an Air Canada flight and then boarded a cruise ship for 15 days. Her baggage was left off the flight and not delivered to a port...
Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan
When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
I went inside a hidden room where flight attendants sleep on long-haul flights. I was amazed by its small size and comfy beds.
On Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300ER, flight attendants rest in a room hidden above economy class. Before my 12-hour flight, I explored the secret bedroom with the in-service flight manager. As I scaled the steps, I entered a cramped room with just enough space for eight beds and storage.
Couple with 7-month-old baby had to pay $400 for a room after Delta failed to tell them their flight was canceled
The couple returning to Indianapolis after a week in Vermont and Maine with friends arrived at Portland airport to be told their flight was canceled.
cntraveler.com
The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data
Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
A Delta Air Lines flight had to make a U-turn over the Atlantic and return to New York because of a fuel problem
One passenger said in a YouTube video the captain walked down the aisle to look out the window at the wings before saying the plane would turn around.
A disabled Spirit Air passenger spotted his wheelchair with baby strollers piled on it before a flight. It was badly damaged when returned.
Jesus Centeno uses a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury. The chair was broken during a Houston flight leaving him "unable to do anything."
Motley Fool
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
11 things frequent fliers always keep in their carry-ons in case of a delay or lost luggage
We're experiencing one of the worst summers for flying in recent history. Here are 11 things you should never be caught without in your carry-on.
A passenger was fined $1,874 after an airport security dog sniffed out two McMuffins in their luggage
An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it. A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald's meal on a flight to Darwin International Airport in Australia. The airport’s...
Travelers are hiding their extra clothes in pillows to avoid baggage fees, and a flight attendant says it's a great idea
The airport pillow hack is the latest money-saving tip to go viral on TikTok. Experts told Insider it's a smart way to avoid extra travel fees.
Time Out Global
Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?
It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
Americans Warned About Travel To 3 More Destinations Due To COVID Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has heightened the travel warning for Americans by adding three destinations to its "high" risk list as COVID cases in the locations rise amid the spread of the BA.5 variant. On Monday, Romania, Moldova, and St. Pierre and Miquelon were upgraded to...
I went inside the secret room where pilots sleep on long-haul flights. I think it's the best seat on the entire plane.
Insider's reporter saw the secret room on top of the plane where Air New Zealand pilots sleep on long-haul Boeing 777-300ER flights.
I was a flight attendant for 2 years. Here are 5 things I always pack in my carry-on and 4 I never do.
After working in the airline industry for years and packing a carry-on bag multiple times a week, I know the essentials and what to leave at home.
