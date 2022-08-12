You no longer have to be fully vaccinated to go on a cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line. But, there are still steps to take if you are unvaccinated. Starting September 3, 2022, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) will no longer require all guests to be fully vaccinated. Anyone 12 and over is welcome on-board, regardless of vaccination status, but unvaccinated travelers must show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 3 days of sailing. Guests 11 and younger will have no restrictions. NCL is asking all passengers to educate themselves on local COVID rules and regulations for each port stop, as a few destinations may still have strict COVID-related protocols in place.

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO