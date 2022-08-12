‘For All Mankind’ Co-Creators on Those Devastating Finale Deaths — and What the Jump to the 21st Century Means for Season 4

HBO/HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys sent a memo to employees this afternoon, explaining the decision by Warner Bros. Discovery to layoff 70 employees, or 14% of his workforce, as the company restructures. The move, announced the morning, comes as Warner Bros. Discovery prepares to merge HBO Max and Discovery+ into one streamer — with the decision made to reduce redundancies in unscripted programming. But a changing business model also led to cuts in scripted children’s and family fare, casting, international and acquisitions.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO