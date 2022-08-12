‘For All Mankind’ Co-Creators on Those Devastating Finale Deaths — and What the Jump to the 21st Century Means for Season 4

Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘The Great American Recipe’ Season 2 Gets Summer 2023 Release Date From PBS (TV News Roundup)
Season 2 of the cooking competition series “The Great American Recipe” is set to premiere in Summer 2023, PBS announced Monday. The programmer also announced that Silvia Martinez, a home cook from California, won the series’ first season. “The Great American Recipe” celebrates the multiculturalism that makes...
SFGate
Sir David Attenborough to Host New Five-Part BBC Nature Series ‘Wild Isles’
The five-part series will introduce viewers to fauna and flora across Britain and Ireland, focusing on four main areas: woodlands, grasslands, freshwater and marine. . Produced by Silverback Films and co-produced by The Open University, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and the World Wildlife Fund, the series has been filmed over a period of three years in 4k with cutting edge technology including motion controlled time-lapse photography, low-light cameras and macro photography.
SFGate
How ’13: The Musical’ Mixes Broadway Energy With a TikTok Vibe
Choreographer Jamal Sims, DP Adam Santelli and casting directors Kristian Charbonier and Bernard Tesley helped director Tamra Davis realize her vision in adapting “13: The Musical” from the Broadway stage to Netflix, where it is now streaming. Davis, who had directed more than 150 music videos, and had...
SFGate
HBO Content Chief Casey Bloys Explains Restructure, Layoffs in Memo to Staffers
HBO/HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys sent a memo to employees this afternoon, explaining the decision by Warner Bros. Discovery to layoff 70 employees, or 14% of his workforce, as the company restructures. The move, announced the morning, comes as Warner Bros. Discovery prepares to merge HBO Max and Discovery+ into one streamer — with the decision made to reduce redundancies in unscripted programming. But a changing business model also led to cuts in scripted children’s and family fare, casting, international and acquisitions.
Comments / 0