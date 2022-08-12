ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perris, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days

The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Times of San Diego

Climate Change Could Increase Lighting in California — and Spark More Wildfires

Wildland firefighters don’t admit to fearing much, but lightning is one terror that even the most experienced veterans say they hope to never encounter. The worry is not being struck by a bolt, although it can be deadly. Instead, their primary concern is that lightning, slashing down in remote areas, can trigger unseen fires that smolder for days before they flare up, bursting into a dangerous and difficult-to-fight wildfire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Local
California Accidents
Perris, CA
Cars
Perris, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Riverside County, CA
Accidents
Riverside County, CA
Cars
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Perris, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Perris, CA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Rail Car#Tank Car#Boiling#Accident
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Shot By Norco Store Owner Makes First Court Appearance

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store but was shot by the owner made his initial court appearance Monday after recovering from his wound. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was allegedly involved with the holdup at the store with three other suspects when he was shot in the left arm. It happened last month at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
NORCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in California

If you love to treat yourself to a nice burger from time to time and you happen to live in California or you like to travel to California often, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list:
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Study Hints at Potential ‘Megaflood' in California's Future

At a time of record heat and a severe drought it may seem strange to hear a report that says that flooding is California's biggest threat in the future. A study by Sciences Advances says that climate change has already doubled the chances of a megaflood happening in the next four decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
capitolweekly.net

Electric vehicles, fine, but hydrogen fuel cell cars are even better

Driving a fuel-cell car means hunting for stations, dealing with shortages and managing an unfamiliar nozzle that sometimes freezes to the car — but Sen. Josh Newman loves it. “I’m the self-appointed chair of the ‘Hydrogen Car Caucus,’” said the senator from Orange County, whose personal car is a...
iebusinessdaily.com

Merger of SB water company is official

The merger of an Inland Empire company that distributes water and waste-water products with a business in the midwest has been completed. St. Louis-based Core & Main, which distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, has purchased Inland Water Works Supply Co. in San Bernardino, according to a statement released this week.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
practicalhorsemanmag.com

California Confirms an EIA Case

California confirmed an EIA case on Aug. 1. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported a 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding positive for equine infectious anemia. The gelding resides in Riverside County. He was being tested to return to a racetrack. Additionally, officials believe exposure might have occurred through the reuse of needles. The private facility where the affected horse and a pregnant mare who was potentially exposed reside is under quarantine. Consequently, test results for the mare are pending.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy