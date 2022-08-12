Read full article on original website
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino mountains
The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California.
Climate Change Could Increase Lighting in California — and Spark More Wildfires
Wildland firefighters don’t admit to fearing much, but lightning is one terror that even the most experienced veterans say they hope to never encounter. The worry is not being struck by a bolt, although it can be deadly. Instead, their primary concern is that lightning, slashing down in remote areas, can trigger unseen fires that smolder for days before they flare up, bursting into a dangerous and difficult-to-fight wildfire.
California fire burns in backcountry of Yosemite as sweltering heat enters forecast
A California fire burning about 8 miles south-east of Yosemite National Park's village was mapped at 167 acres as of Friday evening, officials said.
Authorities report concerns of possible explosion after chemical leaks from rail car in Perris
Authorities say the rail car's temperature is "trending in a positive direction" and has dipped since the initial leak. However, it's not safe enough for investigators to get close.
These are the Best Chicken Wings in California
What are the best chicken wings in California? You may be surprised. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chicken wings are a delicious, finger-licking treat that is enjoyed around the country. But how do you know which ones are the best in California?
KTVU FOX 2
California retirement community hikes elderly couple's rent by $1,000/month: 'That has to be a mistake'
Residents at a retirement home in California are now facing a surge in their cost of living by more than $1,000 per month for rent and other fees, sparking outrage in the community, according to a report. Murrieta resident Yvonne Collins, whose mother and stepfather live at Paradise Village in...
SFGate
The Coming California Megastorm
California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
KTLA.com
It is illegal to have these seven animals as pets in California
There are certain animals that California only allows as pets if the proper permits are obtained, but there is also a lengthy list of animals Californians are not allowed to have as pets. One of the main reasons for this is that the animals, if set loose, can disrupt the...
Antioch water desalination project provides backdrop as Newsom touts climate strategy
California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the Antioch Water Treatment Plant to announce new measures to store and save water in his parched state. But first he stopped at a table set up for him to taste the water treated at the plant. He held up his glass and asked a...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Shot By Norco Store Owner Makes First Court Appearance
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store but was shot by the owner made his initial court appearance Monday after recovering from his wound. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was allegedly involved with the holdup at the store with three other suspects when he was shot in the left arm. It happened last month at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
San Bernardino County, the largest county in US, considering seceding from California
That's certainly one way to get the governor's attention.
3 Great Burger Places in California
If you love to treat yourself to a nice burger from time to time and you happen to live in California or you like to travel to California often, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list:
NBC San Diego
Study Hints at Potential ‘Megaflood' in California's Future
At a time of record heat and a severe drought it may seem strange to hear a report that says that flooding is California's biggest threat in the future. A study by Sciences Advances says that climate change has already doubled the chances of a megaflood happening in the next four decades.
Decision Day in Sacramento: Which Bills Did California Lawmakers Kill?
On most days, California lawmakers deliberate, debate and decide bills out in public for every Californian to see. Thursday was not one of those days. In simultaneous marathon hearings, the appropriations committees in the Assembly and Senate rattled through hundreds of bills in a single discharge of rapid-fire legislating. Many...
3 Southern California cities among hardest hit by inflation
You may think inflation hits expensive states hardest, but that's not the case.
capitolweekly.net
Electric vehicles, fine, but hydrogen fuel cell cars are even better
Driving a fuel-cell car means hunting for stations, dealing with shortages and managing an unfamiliar nozzle that sometimes freezes to the car — but Sen. Josh Newman loves it. “I’m the self-appointed chair of the ‘Hydrogen Car Caucus,’” said the senator from Orange County, whose personal car is a...
iebusinessdaily.com
Merger of SB water company is official
The merger of an Inland Empire company that distributes water and waste-water products with a business in the midwest has been completed. St. Louis-based Core & Main, which distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, has purchased Inland Water Works Supply Co. in San Bernardino, according to a statement released this week.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
California Confirms an EIA Case
California confirmed an EIA case on Aug. 1. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported a 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding positive for equine infectious anemia. The gelding resides in Riverside County. He was being tested to return to a racetrack. Additionally, officials believe exposure might have occurred through the reuse of needles. The private facility where the affected horse and a pregnant mare who was potentially exposed reside is under quarantine. Consequently, test results for the mare are pending.
