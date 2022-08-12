Read full article on original website
WATCH: Helicopter Rescues Man Trapped By Floodwaters On Top Of His Jeep
A 75-year-old man from Arizona had to be rescued after he found himself trapped by floodwaters. A bystander saw the man sitting on top of his overturned Jeep, which was surrounded by rushing water, and called the police. Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue sent a team to the...
How To Save On Oregon State Fair Admissions
There are plenty of ways to Save Big on Summer’s Big Finish! The Oregon State Fair is happening August 26 through September 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds and Exposition Center in Salem. “The only thing better than a day at the Oregon State Fair, is scoring great deals...
Former San Diego Detective finds himself on the Wrong Side of the Law
SAN DIEGO - A former San Diego Vice Detective is under arrest accused of operating an illegal business. Peter Griffin, 78, was arrested last Thursday outside of his home in San Diego. The U.S. Attorneys Office says he owned and operated five massage businesses in California and Arizona between 2013 and this year with at least three other people. The businesses apparently advertised sexual services online and employed multiple women for those services.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In South Carolina
Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
Here's The Best (And Cheapest) Sandwich Shop In Colorado
Nothing beats cravings like a good, full sandwich. The beauty of sandwiches is the various kinds you can craft, from simple grilled cheese to stacked subs. Luckily, sandwich shops are around to satisfy your cravings and provide a good variety of offerings. There are some shops and restaurants, however, that...
This Is Arizona's Most Expensive Suburb
People pay tons of money to live in nice neighborhoods. They pay for exclusive amenities, access to great schools, and all the best that the area has to offer. And with more people now working from home than ever, things are getting quite pricey. Travel + Leisure compiled a list...
Greene County Man Facing Charges Following Deadly Crash in Bethlehem
A Greene County man is facing charges following deadly crash that happened in Bethlehem over the weekend. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says 52-year-old Samuel Keir of Hannacroix was driving in the area of Route 396 and Starr Road Sunday night when his pickup truck struck a vehicle that rolled through a stop sign. The woman in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff says Keir's license had been revoked due to a previous drunk driving conviction. He's scheduled to be in court next month.
One Florida School District Has AR-15's On Campus To Meet Would-Be Shooters
A Florida sheriff has a message for any would-be school shooters. "If they're coming at us with an AR-15, we're going to return with the same or greater firepower." Eric Flowers from Indian River County tells CBS 12 News that each school keeps an AR-15 style rifle in a safe while school resource deputies are on campus.
Steve Haeberlin from Warren County is the Cookout King of Iowa
After the wood fired flames extinguished along the Iowa State Fair’s Grand Concourse on the best smelling day of the Fair, Steve Heaberlin of Warren County was crowned the 2022 Iowa Farm Bureau ‘Cookout Champion’ of the 58th annual cookout contest at the Iowa State Fair. Heaberlin’s coffee-rubbed smoked beef ribs were voted as the championship-winning dish among dozens of qualifiers from around the state at the Farm Bureau Day tradition.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Nebraska
When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.
This Is Florida's Most Expensive Suburb
The housing market has been hot for a while with people rushing to buy homes in suburban areas. The coronavirus pandemic, lower mortgage rates, and the rise of remote work have popularized leisurely neighborhoods outside of big cities and metro areas. This new rush has led to a higher demand for suburban homes, according to Travel + Leisure.
School Public District Ratings Released
The Texas Education Agency's ratings for public school districts are out. The T-E-A released school district and campus ratings for the first time in three years yesterday. The T-E-A ratings measure five categories including student achievement and school progress to determine a school's status. Districts and campuses were graded on an A-to-C scale this year instead of A-to-F in accordance with Senate Bill 1365. Among the top rated districts is Ysleta I-S-D in El Paso which earned an A. Austin I-S-D was given a B.
GOP Candidate For Governor Uses Questionable Term for Trump & DeSantis
Arizona Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake this week welcomed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was in his state to help rally support for her ahead of that state's election. While talking about DeSantis, as well as former President Trump, she used what some are calling a "Grossly Inappropriate" term to describe the two men.
A Red Wave in Massachusetts?
If a ballot initiative succeeds, Democrats are vulnerable. It may be one of the biggest political stories of the year. The predicted red wave election this November may even touch deep-blue Massachusetts. Is this a joke? No. The reason is a petition drive that is gathering steam among conservative activists...
