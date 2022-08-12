Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Who is Salman Rushdie and why is he controversial?
Sir Salman Rushdie is an author known for writing The Satanic Verses, a book deemed by Iran as being blasphemous to Islam.Yesterday (August 12), Mr Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and abdomen on stage at the Chautauqua Institution as he prepared to deliver a lecture.After winning the Booker Prize in 1981, Mr Rushdie went on to write one of the most controversial books in recent literary history, The Satanic Verse, which immediately saw angry demonstrations.Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa in 1989 with a $3 million bounty ordering Muslims to kill the author.Sign up to our free newsletters here. Read More Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New YorkSalman Rushdie’s suspected attacker named as 24-year-old Hadi MatarSalman Rushdie: New York governor praises police officer who helped author
What is a fatwa and why did Iran issue one against Salman Rushdie in 1989?
Sir Salman Rushdie, the acclaimed British-Indian novelist, was attacked on Friday at a planned lecture in western New York. A male assailant reportedly stormed the stage and stabbed the writer, who was airlifted to hospital.The attacker has reportedly been detained by police. No official motive has been ascribed to the assault, but it may be related to a long-running controversy over Rushdie’s 1988 novel, The Satanic Verses, which has provoked numerous threats against the author’s life.On 14 February, 1989, Irananian religious leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa (legal opinion), calling on "all brave Muslims" to kill the writer...
Iranian Newspaper Praises Salman Rushdie’s Attacker
Iranian newspapers have celebrated the attack on Salman Rushdie with the Kayhan newspaper—whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—sending his assailant “a thousand bravos.”Rushdie, who has been the subject of a fatwa by Iran since 1989 following the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses, is on a ventilator and at risk of losing an eye after he was stabbed at a literary event in western New York. Iran’s government is yet to comment on the attack but several of its newspapers have applauded the suspect, who police have identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar from Fairview, New...
Who is Salman Rushdie? Author whose book The Satanic Verses made him a target
Salman Rushdie has been taken to hospital after being attacked on stage at an event in New York. Rushdie suffered “an apparent stab wound to the neck” according to a statement released shortly after the incident by state police. His interviewer also suffered a minor head injury, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid
Donald Trump Jr shared a meme about his stepmother Melania’s underwear as the Trump family reacted to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.On Saturday, Trump Jr shared a meme of a man sitting between a pile of underwear, with the caption: “Feds in Melania’s closet.”The meme was a presumable reaction to the FBI’s search of ex-president and his father Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.The raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information that was brought to the home after Mr Trump left the White House in January 2021.During the search, the authorities reportedly found an...
Salman Rushdie is in surgery after being stabbed 10 to 15 times - including once in the neck - on stage at NY literary fair: Airlifted to hospital 33 years after Iran issued fatwah on him for novel The Satanic Verses
Author Salman Rushdie has been airlifted to hospital after being stabbed up to 15 times, including once in the neck, as he prepared to give a speech in upstate New York. The writer, 75, was attacked as he was being introduced to the stage for the CHQ 2022 event in Chautauqua, near Buffalo, on Friday morning.
Haberman reveals the message Trump tried sending to Garland
The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman explains the message former President Donald Trump sent to the Department of Justice through an intermediary in the wake of the Mar-a-Lago search.
RELATED PEOPLE
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after New York stabbing
Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York.A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was on a ventilator Friday evening, with a damaged liver, severed nerves in his arm and an eye he was likely to lose.Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. He was awaiting...
Salman Rushdie: timeline of the novelist’s career
Sir Salman Rushdie has been attacked and stabbed in the neck while appearing at an event in New York. Here is a timeline of his controversial, critically acclaimed career:. Rushdie was born in what was then called Bombay, in the year of the partition of India, to a Kashmiri Muslim family. His father was a lawyer before going into business, and his mother was a teacher. He attended school in India and England, before studying history at the University of Cambridge.
BBC
Salman Rushdie: Author believed fatwa was old and life relatively normal
Salman Rushdie said he felt his life was "relatively normal" in an interview conducted just two weeks before he was stabbed on stage in the US. The award-winning writer is in a critical condition after being attacked at an event on Friday. He has faced years of death threats for...
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The reaction to The Satanic Verses forced Salman Rushdie into hiding – but he would re-emerge
When Salman Rushdie was forced into hiding on Valentine’s Day, February 1989, it was not just the biggest cultural story of the moment; it was the biggest political story too. Mine was one of the bylines on The Independent's front-page lead story that night of Iran’s fatwa urging the assassination of the novelist, over the content of the author’s fourth novel published in 1988. The Satanic Verses, which included dream sequences containing the prophet Muhammad, had sparked outrage among some Muslims, who considered its content to be blasphemous. An interview with the writer was what everyone wanted, and the...
Novelist Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
A man has been taken into custody after Sir Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage in New York state.The 75-year-old Indian-born British author, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution when the incident occurred.Sir Salman was stabbed at least once in the neck and once in the abdomen, according to police officials, before he was taken to hospital where his condition remains unclear.New York state police have named the suspected attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey.Major Eugene Staniszweski said at a press conference...
BBC
Salman Rushdie: Author on ventilator and unable to speak, agent says
Salman Rushdie's agent has said "the news is not good" after the author was stabbed at an event in New York state. He was attacked on stage, and is now on a ventilator and unable to speak, Andrew Wylie said in a statement, adding that the author, 75, may lose one eye.
How Salman Rushdie has been a scapegoat for complex historical differences
The Chautauqua Institution, southwest of Buffalo in New York State, is known for its summer lectures – and as a place where people come seeking peace and serenity. Salman Rushdie, the great writer and influential public intellectual, had spoken at the centre before. On Friday August 12, he was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Praise, worry in Iran after Rushdie attack; government quiet
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranians reacted with praise and worry Saturday over the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie, the target of a decades-old fatwa by the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini calling for his death. It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by police as Hadi Matar of...
Iran says it had nothing to do with stabbing of author Salman Rushdie
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Iran on Monday denied involvement in the stabbing in New York that seriously wounded renowned author Salman Rushdie and said the controversial writer was himself responsible. The attack, which authorities say was premeditated, happened at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday as Rushdie was preparing to give...
Salman Rushdie and the Cult of Offense
Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini died in June 1989, just months after issuing a fatwa ordering the murder of Salman Rushdie and all others involved in the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses. Fatwas cannot be rescinded posthumously, which is why ever since then, this fatwa has hung in the air like a putrid smell, inhaled deeply for inspiration by devout followers of Khomeini and his successors. On Friday, a man stabbed Rushdie in upstate New York. The suspect is 24, from New Jersey, and reportedly an admirer of Iranian theocratic rule. “The news is not good,” Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, said in a statement. Rushdie took a hit to the liver and will likely lose an eye. By Saturday night, Rushdie was reportedly off his respirator and talking.
Russia’s Rocket-Toting Robot Dog Is Chinese, For Sale On Alibaba
A robot dog armed with an RPG-26 anti-tank rocket launcher at the Army 2022 exhibition in Russia. RIA Novosti captureRussia's oddly cloth-wrapped rocket-armed robot dog appears to be a consumer-grade type that you can buy from Chinese marketplace websites.
Comments / 0