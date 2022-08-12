Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Andre Robinson hired as full-time barbering instructor at SGTC
AMERICUS – Andre Robinson of Americus has been hired as the full-time Barbering instructor at South Georgia Technical College, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford. Robinson has been an adjunct Barbering instructor for SGTC since August of 2019. He will report to Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers.
Americus Times-Recorder
Georgia Southwestern ranked #1 nursing school in Georgia for 2022
AMERICUS – For the second time, Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) has received the top ranking as one of the “Top 10 Nursing Schools in Georgia” by Nurse.org. GSW’s #1 rank is based on the nursing program’s reputation, NCLEX pass rate, tuition and acceptance rate. These factors were reviewed by a selection panel of five experienced registered nurses.
Americus Times-Recorder
SUMTER COUNTY RESIDENT WINS DISTINGUISHED AWARD FOR YOUTH INFLUENCE
(TUCKER, Ga., August 12, 2022) — Dr. Crystal R. Perry of Sumter County was recently awarded the William H. Booth Award for the Southwest District which recognizes the outstanding work of Georgia extension agents involved in the 4-H program. The Booth Awards, sponsored by Georgia Electric Membership Corp., were...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County High School Athletic Department presents ticket refund plan
AMERICUS – Last Friday’s varsity football scrimmage between Sumter County and Schley County at Alton Shell Stadium was canceled due to bad weather, but the Sumter County High School Athletic Department has come up with a ticket refund plan for those who purchased tickets to the event. According...
AOL Corp
Middle Georgia manufacturing company announces $125 million expansion in Macon
A Macon manufacturing company is planning a $125 million expansion, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday in a press release. YKK AP America, which makes architectural products for homes and businesses, plans to build a new manufacturing facility and install additional equipment in Bibb County. According to the release, the expansion will add 100 new jobs to the 250-person strong workforce already at YKK AP in Macon.
Tifton, August 15 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice
The Valdosta High School softball team will have a game with Tift County High School on August 15, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school Softball🥎 info? Follow High School Softball PRO@Newsbreak!
wfxl.com
Sumter County welcomes Veranda Medical Group
There will be a ribbon cutting and open house event on Thursday, August 18, to welcome the Veranda Medical Group to Sumter County. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at 116 W. Church St, Americus. The Veranda delivers premium healthcare for the entire family at every stage of life.
WALB 10
Completion of sidewalks near Dougherty Co. school near
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Turner Elementary students enjoyed their first day back at school with brand new sidewalks. The sidewalk runs all the way from School Street down to East Road. The majority of the project was completed just in time for the start of the school year. The city...
Americus Times-Recorder
A Sumter County Homecoming
It was all so very Sumter County. A white tent was raised to welcome celebrants. Under the white tent there were little white wedding chairs and tables with not only table clothes, but also table overlays and in the center was a beautifully made Leon Holloway special, marking yet another one of our important moments. The room was wisely set, as there was audience sitting, then the grace of a space to mingle with our neighbors as we love to do, and oh how we made use of the space! A banquet table ready to offer us a feast lined the back of the tent. And of course, there was another table full of gifts for us to remember the day by.
southgatv.com
SAM train car wins award
CORDELE, GA – SAM Shortline’s manager Chris Lockwood was among several Georgia State Park and Historic Site employees honored during their annual Managers Conference held last weekend in north Georgia. The staff received the Cultural Resource Enhancement Award for a renovation project that provides another veterans artifact to Georgia Veterans State Park.
Albany Herald
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Monroe's Janorris Winkfield a rising star
ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes will open their regular season Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County and the Green and Gold faithful will be looking to improve on last year’s season. One of those who could play a big part for Monroe is junior Janorris Winkfield.
Albany Herald
Lee County, Dougherty football teams open season in state rankings
The AJC released its first top 10 football polls of the season Sunday and both Lee County and Dougherty were among the best in their classes. The Trojans of Lee County were listed as the top team last week in the Maxwell Ratings, but in the AJC poll released Sunday, the Trojans came in at No. 2. The AJC rated Hughes of Fairburn as the top team in the class. Hughes finished last season with a 13-2 record and lost in the state championship game to Buford, 21-20. Speaking of Buford, the Wolves are now the top-ranked team in Class AAAAAAA.
southgatv.com
Albany commissioners overturn preservation decision
ALBANY, GA- Following an appeal hearing this morning, the Albany City Commission voted 7-0 to overturn the Historic Preservation Commission’s decision that prevented Phoebe and Albany Technical College from moving ahead with plans to build a living & learning community on the site of the former Albany High/Middle School on Jefferson St.
WALB 10
4 new speed zone cameras now active in Dougherty Co. school zones
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County schools are back in session, which also means the RedSpeed cameras are active once again. This year, four new cameras have been added. Those cameras are near Monroe High School, Morningside Elementary, Dougherty County High School and Northside Elementary. The cameras in the new...
Americus Times-Recorder
GSW presents a fun event with a Hurricane Twist
AMERICUS – Those who love to play golf are invited to head to Griffin Bell Golf Course on Friday, October 21 to take part in the 13th Annual President’s Classic Golf Tournament benefiting Georgia Southwestern State University Athletics. The tournament format will be a four-person scramble and the...
Americus Times-Recorder
Robert Shaw Fletcher: August 11, 2022
Robert Shaw Fletcher Born on August 2, 1934 in Butts County Georgia and passed on August 11, 2022 in. Americus Georgia. Shaw graduated from the University of Georgia with a Master’s Degree in. Horticulture and remained an avid lifelong Bulldawg fan. Other hobbies included fishing (with Henry. Sellars and...
WALB 10
Kemp announces broadband internet grant
Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident. Albany community kickball game aiming to end violence. Albany community kickball game aiming to end violence. Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation.
southgatv.com
Albany’s latest push to portal winners
ALBANY, GA- On Thursday, Utility Board Member Brenda Battle drew July’s 10 Push to Portal winners during the Albany Utility Board meeting. The Push to Portal initiative offers Albany Utility customers the opportunity to win $100 in the form of a credit to their account, a gift card, or a check. Customers who pay their bill on time and through the online portal are entered into the drawing the following month.
WALB 10
Bethel AME Church holds first service since damaging storms
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bethel African American Methodist, a historic Albany church, gathered for the first time Sunday after sustaining substantial damages. On Wednesday, strong storms collapsed part of the roof and shattered many windows. “On Oglethorpe, I could see that there was a big giant space in the roof....
wfxl.com
Worth County Superintendent addresses concerns following incident at WCHS
In light of school safety concerns around the country, Worth County High School officials proved just how prepared they are in the instance of a threat to student safety. According to Worth County School Superintendent Nehemiah Cummings, the incident occurred last Wednesday afternoon. Following a student argument at the High School, one student thought he heard an angered student involved in the argument make a threat.
