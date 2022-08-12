Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Harmony Public Schools South & West Texas Districts Earn “A” Rating in New TEA Accountability Ratings
Has earned an “A” in the Texas Education Agency’s first accountability ratings since the COVID pandemic began. All six schools in Harmony Public Schools Houston West District earned an “A” rating. Three out of six campuses in Harmony Public Schools Houston South District received an “A” rating while the other three campuses earned a “B” rating.
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD Earns an “A” in the 2022 TEA Accountability Rating System
It’s report card time for school districts across the State of Texas, and Katy ISD has earned an overall A rating (91) from the Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) A-F Accountability Rating System. Out of more than 1,000 school districts in Texas, Katy ISD was one of 396 districts and the second largest school district in Texas to receive the “A” rating. Additionally, Katy ISD campuses also received letter grades that include:
thekatynews.com
Communities In Schools of Houston to expand student support services to RISE Strong HISD campuses in 2022-2023 school year
CIS of Houston will support all 24 RISE campuses this school year. Communities In Schools (CIS) of Houston announces the expansion of its student support services for the Houston Independent School District (HISD) RISE Strong initiative to all 24 campuses targeted for improvement by the district. Of these campuses 19 are new to CIS for the 2022-23 school year, bringing the total number of HISD campuses served by CIS to 56 campuses.
thekatynews.com
Precinct 4 September 2022 Events and Activities
Musical Bingo, Senior Fall Fest, Classic Car Show, and More!. “Everything You Need to Know About Cholesterol”. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. A healthy diet is essential for good health and nutrition. It protects us against chronic noncommunicable diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and our topic – cholesterol. Join us as a registered dietitian presents this informational class and other nutritional presentations. Each lesson is about 45 minutes long and free. For additional information, contact the Tracy Gee Community Center at 832-927-1880 or visit http://hcp4.net/gee.
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church holds ceremonial groundbreaking on transformative new Community Center in Houston’s Gulfton/Sharpstown area
55,000 square-foot Center will offer array of social and community services. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church today held a ceremonial groundbreaking event for construction of an expansive new $23.5 million Community Center in the Gulfton/Sharpstown area of Southwest Houston, located on its Gethsemane church campus at 6856 Bellaire Blvd.
Click2Houston.com
Texas Children’s Hospital offering vaccinations to children ahead of new school year
HOUSTON – As Houston-area children start a new school year, the Texas Children’s Hospital is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to make sure they are better prepared. In a news release, the hospital will be offering both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for children six months and older. Vaccinations will also be offered to parents if needed.
thekatynews.com
21st Annual Precinct 4 Opry Moves to Katy
Haywire Band Headlines Largest Fundraiser of the Year. Harris County Precinct 4 invites music lovers of all ages to attend the Precinct 4 Opry in a new location this year after 21 years in Humble. This popular show served the residents of east and north Harris County for decades but...
thekatynews.com
Paws Fest Returns To LaCenterra At Cinco Ranch For Second Year
LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, is making a big splash at Paws Fest 2022 – the premier canine festival of Katy, Texas, presented by Circle B Veterinary Hospital. The event is set to be held on Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Texas Southern University welcomes one of the largest freshman classes in University history
Texas Southern University is poised to welcome one of the largest incoming classes in the history of the University. “We await these new students with great anticipation,” said TSU vice president for enrollment and student success Dr. DeNeia Thomas. “We look forward to the way in which their lives will be transformed as a result of their decision to continue their education at Texas Southern University, in fulfillment of our mission.”
Massive Water Pipeline Project will bring relief to Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy) - There is relief in sight for City of Katy residents who are currently under mandatory water restrictions, but additional water won't be available until 2025.
tsu.edu
Tiger Nation Takeover coming to TSU August 22-26
Tiger Nation Takeover is a week of spirit to get all of Tiger Nation ready for what will be a transformative year. Category: Students, News Media, Faculty & Staff, Alumni.
thekatynews.com
Kleb Woods 14th Annual Hummingbird Festival
Hummingbird Banding, Live Raptors, Kids Activities, and More!. Join us for the 14th annual Kleb Woods Hummingbird Festival on Saturday, Sept.10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Witness hummingbirds in peak migration as you enjoy games, activities, and educational programs for the whole family. Take a guided nature walk, tour the 1896 Kleb House, and see blacksmith demonstrations throughout the day.
Houston housing becoming increasingly unaffordable, realtors' association says
HOUSTON — New data from the Houston Association of Realtors shows the price of local housing is now less affordable than it was one year ago, for both homeowners and home renters. The median home price in the Houston area is up to $357,000, which is $50,000 higher than...
Click2Houston.com
22-year-old raising little brother after parents passed away gifted remodeled home in Katy
KATY, Texas – A Katy organization and numerous volunteers came together to renovate a home for two brothers who lost their parents. “I love it,” said Jaylan Gray. “I’m speechless, way more than we asked for. Completely grateful.”. Twenty-two-year-old Jaylan and his brother Julian, 12, got...
thekatynews.com
The Cookshack opens 2 new Houston-area locations in Spring, Katy
Texas-based hot chicken hotspot now has 7 locations, including 4 in Greater Houston. Making its mark on the Houston hot chicken scene, The Cookshack has opened its sixth location in Spring (21640 Kuykendahl Rd.) and seventh location in Katy (223 Mason Rd.). After 2021 openings in Washington Heights and Webster, The Cookshack now has four Houston-area locations, with more coming soon.
bayoubeatnews.com
Promoted! Houston’s TDECU President & CEO named two-star Major General in the U.S. Army Reserve
Earlier this month, we had the pleasure of interviewing TDECU President and CEO Isaac Johnson, Jr. about his philosophies, tips to success and dual roles as then- Brigadier General in the United States Army and the first Black president of Houston’s largest credit union. Now, we are pleased to announce that Mr. Johnson has a new title, two-star Major General, U.S. Army Reserve.
katymagazineonline.com
The Ultimate Guide to Katy Parks, Hiking and Biking Trails
Celebrate the last week of summer in Katy! Check out the parks, go for a walk, jog, or take a bike ride through Katy's awesome hiking and biking trails! Enjoy family time before school starts this week. Photo: Natalie Cook Clark. Exploring Your Neighborhood. Enjoy miles of winding trails through...
fox26houston.com
Women's Convention returns to Houston after 45 years
HOUSTON - Modeled after the 1977 National Women’s Conference which met in Houston 45 years ago, with over 200 delegations from 43 states, organizers say, the 2022 Women’s Convention will be the largest gathering of organizers and feminist advocates. "It was the first major national convention during the...
KBTX.com
Former police officer discusses the dangers of swatting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Federal authorities are involved after a possible hostage situation in Bryan turned out to be a hoax. This was a form of swatting, a dangerous prank with potentially deadly consequences. Greg Fremin, a 34-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and professor of Criminal Justice at...
Click2Houston.com
Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate
HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
