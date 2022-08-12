ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

thekatynews.com

Harmony Public Schools South & West Texas Districts Earn “A” Rating in New TEA Accountability Ratings

Has earned an “A” in the Texas Education Agency’s first accountability ratings since the COVID pandemic began. All six schools in Harmony Public Schools Houston West District earned an “A” rating. Three out of six campuses in Harmony Public Schools Houston South District received an “A” rating while the other three campuses earned a “B” rating.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Katy ISD Earns an “A” in the 2022 TEA Accountability Rating System

It’s report card time for school districts across the State of Texas, and Katy ISD has earned an overall A rating (91) from the Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) A-F Accountability Rating System. Out of more than 1,000 school districts in Texas, Katy ISD was one of 396 districts and the second largest school district in Texas to receive the “A” rating. Additionally, Katy ISD campuses also received letter grades that include:
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

Communities In Schools of Houston to expand student support services to RISE Strong HISD campuses in 2022-2023 school year

CIS of Houston will support all 24 RISE campuses this school year. Communities In Schools (CIS) of Houston announces the expansion of its student support services for the Houston Independent School District (HISD) RISE Strong initiative to all 24 campuses targeted for improvement by the district. Of these campuses 19 are new to CIS for the 2022-23 school year, bringing the total number of HISD campuses served by CIS to 56 campuses.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Precinct 4 September 2022 Events and Activities

Musical Bingo, Senior Fall Fest, Classic Car Show, and More!. “Everything You Need to Know About Cholesterol”. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. A healthy diet is essential for good health and nutrition. It protects us against chronic noncommunicable diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and our topic – cholesterol. Join us as a registered dietitian presents this informational class and other nutritional presentations. Each lesson is about 45 minutes long and free. For additional information, contact the Tracy Gee Community Center at 832-927-1880 or visit http://hcp4.net/gee.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Katy, TX
Katy, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
thekatynews.com

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church holds ceremonial groundbreaking on transformative new Community Center in Houston’s Gulfton/Sharpstown area

55,000 square-foot Center will offer array of social and community services. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church today held a ceremonial groundbreaking event for construction of an expansive new $23.5 million Community Center in the Gulfton/Sharpstown area of Southwest Houston, located on its Gethsemane church campus at 6856 Bellaire Blvd.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas Children’s Hospital offering vaccinations to children ahead of new school year

HOUSTON – As Houston-area children start a new school year, the Texas Children’s Hospital is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to make sure they are better prepared. In a news release, the hospital will be offering both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for children six months and older. Vaccinations will also be offered to parents if needed.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

21st Annual Precinct 4 Opry Moves to Katy

Haywire Band Headlines Largest Fundraiser of the Year. Harris County Precinct 4 invites music lovers of all ages to attend the Precinct 4 Opry in a new location this year after 21 years in Humble. This popular show served the residents of east and north Harris County for decades but...
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

Paws Fest Returns To LaCenterra At Cinco Ranch For Second Year

LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, is making a big splash at Paws Fest 2022 – the premier canine festival of Katy, Texas, presented by Circle B Veterinary Hospital. The event is set to be held on Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
KATY, TX
tsu.edu

Texas Southern University welcomes one of the largest freshman classes in University history

Texas Southern University is poised to welcome one of the largest incoming classes in the history of the University. “We await these new students with great anticipation,” said TSU vice president for enrollment and student success Dr. DeNeia Thomas. “We look forward to the way in which their lives will be transformed as a result of their decision to continue their education at Texas Southern University, in fulfillment of our mission.”
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Kleb Woods 14th Annual Hummingbird Festival

Hummingbird Banding, Live Raptors, Kids Activities, and More!. Join us for the 14th annual Kleb Woods Hummingbird Festival on Saturday, Sept.10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Witness hummingbirds in peak migration as you enjoy games, activities, and educational programs for the whole family. Take a guided nature walk, tour the 1896 Kleb House, and see blacksmith demonstrations throughout the day.
HOCKLEY, TX
thekatynews.com

The Cookshack opens 2 new Houston-area locations in Spring, Katy

Texas-based hot chicken hotspot now has 7 locations, including 4 in Greater Houston. Making its mark on the Houston hot chicken scene, The Cookshack has opened its sixth location in Spring (21640 Kuykendahl Rd.) and seventh location in Katy (223 Mason Rd.). After 2021 openings in Washington Heights and Webster, The Cookshack now has four Houston-area locations, with more coming soon.
KATY, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

Promoted! Houston’s TDECU President & CEO named two-star Major General in the U.S. Army Reserve

Earlier this month, we had the pleasure of interviewing TDECU President and CEO Isaac Johnson, Jr. about his philosophies, tips to success and dual roles as then- Brigadier General in the United States Army and the first Black president of Houston’s largest credit union. Now, we are pleased to announce that Mr. Johnson has a new title, two-star Major General, U.S. Army Reserve.
katymagazineonline.com

The Ultimate Guide to Katy Parks, Hiking and Biking Trails

Celebrate the last week of summer in Katy! Check out the parks, go for a walk, jog, or take a bike ride through Katy's awesome hiking and biking trails! Enjoy family time before school starts this week. Photo: Natalie Cook Clark. Exploring Your Neighborhood. Enjoy miles of winding trails through...
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Women's Convention returns to Houston after 45 years

HOUSTON - Modeled after the 1977 National Women’s Conference which met in Houston 45 years ago, with over 200 delegations from 43 states, organizers say, the 2022 Women’s Convention will be the largest gathering of organizers and feminist advocates. "It was the first major national convention during the...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Former police officer discusses the dangers of swatting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Federal authorities are involved after a possible hostage situation in Bryan turned out to be a hoax. This was a form of swatting, a dangerous prank with potentially deadly consequences. Greg Fremin, a 34-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and professor of Criminal Justice at...
Click2Houston.com

Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate

HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
HOUSTON, TX

