Don Lessem shares behind-the-scenes look at 'Shark Tank' and talks about his dinosaurs on display at State Fair | Community Voices

Dearth of salmon in the Yukon River makes it hard for Indigenous residents to feed their families
On Alaska’s Yukon River, residents usually depend on catching salmon to eat all year. This year, a disruption in the supply of fish in addition to inflation is galvanizing a food crisis. KYUK’s Olivia Ebertz reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see...
Illinois files suit over asbestos removal at Taylorville Kroger store
Illinois’ Attorney General has announced a lawsuit against The Kroger Co. and SSI Services LLC related to the alleged improper asbestos removal at a Taylorville grocery store. “Kroger and SSI Services have jeopardized the public’s health by exposing shoppers and employees to dangerous materials containing asbestos,” Kwame Raoul said....
