Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents are warned to watch out for destructive jumping worms

Jumping worms are spreading across VirginiaVirginia Tech. If you live in the Commonwealth and think you are seeing worms who appear to be leaping into the air it is not your imagination. Residents in the Old Dominion are being told to be on the lookout for pesky, destructive, jumping worms that have been spreading through the area. According to a message Thursday from the Virginia Farm Bureau, the Virginia Cooperative Extension has asked those who live in the state to watch out for the invasive jumping worm.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle

A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.
The Independent

Manager closes restaurant early due to ‘arrogant’ and ‘cocky’ tourists: ‘Not here to be abused’

A restaurant manager has earned praise online after closing the restaurant where she works early to protect her staff from “arrogant” and “cocky” tourists. Larah Moore, 27, the general manager of East Park Tavern in Charlevoix, Michigan, shared her decision in a statement posted to Facebook over the weekend. She explained that the issue stemmed from the influx of tourists, known as “fudgies,” in the area for the annual week-long Venetian Festival -- which sees nearly 100,000 people visiting the town each year for food, music and parades,
CHARLEVOIX, MI
AOL Corp

This pest is destroying SC trees by the thousands. Now is the best time to fight back, USDA says

It’s beetle hunting season in South Carolina this month. Specifically, the Asian longhorned beetle — an invasive pest that has been devastating trees in the Palmetto State in recent years. It turns out that August is the best time to spot the little critters, so the U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging residents to help identify and eradicate them from South Carolina.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
News Break
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Caught on Camera Scaling Air Force Base’s Barbed-Wire Fence With Ease

Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida had a surprise visitor on Tuesday: a bear. The large black bear can be seen scaling a barbed wire fence at the military base. The bear scales the fence in just under twenty-four seconds before darting into nearby woods and disappearing. As he ran toward the woods, the bear had a slight limp. Some viewers of the video suspect the limp came from the sharp barbed wire he scaled.
PANAMA CITY, FL
CBS Miami

Family of three feeling hopeless over situation with HOA: "We are the ones suffering"

MIAMI – A family of three turns to CBS4, feeling hopeless in their housing crisis. They tell us they are in a dire situation financially, paying for two residences, including one they never wanted in the first place. We share their plea for help.Craig Shubin's family juggles two big housing payments. They juggle their mortgage in Plantation while paying rent in Weston.They never intended to pay for two homes at once.Shubin tells CBS4 his homeowner's association is to blame, failing to live up to a legal settlement to fix the damaged condo."I never imagined we'd be in this predicament, to be...
MIAMI, FL

