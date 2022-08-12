Noblesville has approved a contract with an architecture and interior design firm to explore the feasibility of a proposed innovation learning center. The city recently entered into an agreement for an amount not to exceed $40,000 with Luminaut, which is headquartered in Cincinnati and operates in Indianapolis under the name Luminaut | Rowland. The city, which had already budgeted money for the project, intends to use the information that Luminaut gathers to determine if the type of facility is an investment that warrants further exploration, said Andrew Murray, director of economic development.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO