Inside Indiana Business
Gutwein Law hires employment attorney
Gutwein Law has hired Jackie Gessner as an employment attorney. She most recently was an attorney with Barnes & Thornburg. Gessner holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and JD from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.
Current Publishing
Noblesville hires firm to study feasibility of learning center
Noblesville has approved a contract with an architecture and interior design firm to explore the feasibility of a proposed innovation learning center. The city recently entered into an agreement for an amount not to exceed $40,000 with Luminaut, which is headquartered in Cincinnati and operates in Indianapolis under the name Luminaut | Rowland. The city, which had already budgeted money for the project, intends to use the information that Luminaut gathers to determine if the type of facility is an investment that warrants further exploration, said Andrew Murray, director of economic development.
Inside Indiana Business
IU approves capital request for renovations, maintenance
Indiana University has approved more than $200 million as part of its 2023-25 legislative request for capital planning and facilities. IU says its biennial request for state funding focuses on projects for renovations of classrooms, labs, student-focused spaces, as well as related facilities and infrastructure. IU says the updates are...
95.3 MNC
Martins National Day of Hiring Event
Martin’s Supermarket is hosting a National Day of Hiring event in Indiana. The events will let applicants meet teams and learn more about roles in the company. There will be on-the-spot interviews and same-day job offers. They also have new employee benefits, new staff training programs, and advancement opportunities.
Inside Indiana Business
WEB Exclusive: INsiders discuss new abortion law, runway project & more
This week, our INsiders weigh-in on Indiana’s new abortion law, a massive project at Indianapolis International Airport and more. Our panelists are: Portia Bailey-Bernard, Vice President, Indianapolis Economic Development, Indy Chamber, Steve Appel, Vice President, Gregory & Appel and Mike Marker, Managing Director, VOX Global.
readthereporter.com
Carmel Police Chief Jim Barlow appoints new staff, makes promotions
Carmel Police Chief Jim Barlow has announced the appointments of officers to his new staff at the Carmel Police Department (CPD). The appointments were made on July 28. Dwight Frost was promoted to role of Deputy Chief of Operations, Brady Myers was promoted to the role of Deputy Chief of Administration, Ryan Jellison was promoted to the role of Major of the Support Division, and Shane Collins was promoted to the role of Major of the Operations Division. Additionally, Lieutenant Ryan Meyer was transferred to the Operations Division Administrative Lieutenant position on Aug. 1.
Inside Indiana Business
Study plots potential impact of Fresh Market planned near Cook Medical plant
The Indy Fresh Market grocery store expected to open in late 2023 as part of the broader revitalization of the 38th Street and Sheridan Avenue area could have a one-time economic impact of $11.1 million, as well as an annual impact of $4.6 million in wages, benefits and other spending.
Inside Indiana Business
The Heritage Group welcomes cohort of hard tech startups
Indianapolis-based The Heritage Group Accelerator has selected seven startups to participate in its 2022 hard tech accelerator program. THG says all of the cohort participants focus on building a sustainable future through innovation, from eco-friendly cleaners to next generation lithium batteries. The selected startups will receive financial, business development, and...
Indiana, Purdue Universities Plan Indianapolis Campus Split
Indiana University and Purdue University officials announced plans Friday to split up control of the Indianapolis campus that the schools have shared for more than 50 years. The academic division is set to take effect in 2024, with IU continuing to operate much of the 27,000-student campus and programs in areas including business, science, law, nursing and liberal arts.
Inside Indiana Business
Indy Public Library appoints CFO
The Indianapolis Public Library has named Lolita Campbell its new chief financial officer. Campbell will succeed Carolyn Adams, who stepped in as interim chief financial officer following Ijeoma Dike-Young’s departure last fall. Campbell will work closely with the Chief Executive Officer Nichelle Hayes and senior leadership to maintain IndyPL’s...
indianapolismonthly.com
What Comes Next For Mitch Daniels?
“President Mitch Daniels” was a title no small portion of establishment Republicans imagined for the former Indiana governor in 2011. It just so happened they expected him to be working from the West Wing—not Westwood, the 1932 English Tudor where the president of Purdue University traditionally lives. In the decade that passed at Purdue, Daniels—nicknamed “the Blade” by George W. Bush while serving as his budget director—famously froze tuition every academic year, set fundraising records, and oversaw a massive expansion on the main campus at West Lafayette.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Future Of Downtown
Jump to: The Stutz Complex | Bottleworks District | Circle Centre Mall | Elevator Hill | City Market | Pan Am Plaza | AT&T Building | Eleven Park | Old City Hall | Elanco | Cultural Trail | City-County Building | IU Health Downtown Hospital | 16 Tech | Pacers Entertainment District | Monument Circle.
Inside Indiana Business
STAR Financial Bank appoints new leadership
Fort Wayne-based STAR Financial Bank has promoted Kevin Wright to the role of president, working out of the bank’s Indianapolis location. Wright was named senior vice president of STAR’s commercial banking division in 2018. STAR says Wright will continue to lead its commercial banking team, as well as...
Mobile central Indiana barbershop provides unique experience out of an RV
INDIANAPOLIS — New Element Barber opened in central Indiana in 2020, bringing the barbershop experience inside an RV. Antwain "Kuts" Booker, who has been cutting hair his entire career, took on this venture to bring his barbershop experience to different communities in central Indiana. "I want to change that...
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority welcomes new honorary members Brownstone
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. returned home to Indianapolis, Indiana, to celebrate its Centennial Boule from July 12th-17th. They welcomed several honorary members, and the ladies of Brownstone were among the few now proud members of the sorority. Rolling out spoke with group member Nicci Gilbert about being inducted into the honorary centennial class.
‘Ohio’s best burger’: Swensons Drive-In to open first Indiana location in Avon
INDIANAPOLIS – You’ll soon be able to enjoy “Ohio’s best burger” in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location in Avon this fall. It marks the first out-of-state expansion in the history of the 88-year-old Ohio-based chain. The future site will be located at 8894 U.S. Highway 36 in Avon. Reader’s Digest […]
WIBC.com
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
Fox 59
Back to school injuries
INDIANAPOLIS – Most kids have made their way back to the classroom, or they’re about to!. An essential part of their school supply list is the backpack, but according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, from 2017 to 2019 an average of 7500 children had to seek emergency care for injuries related to their backpack.
Estate of woman killed by Greenwood cops files tort claim notice
Attorneys representing the estate of a woman shot to death by Greenwood police in March have filed a tort claim notice against the City of Greenwood, alleging officers wrongly killed her.
Scecina volleyball coach on leave for conduct violation
INDIANAPOLIS — A volleyball coach at Scecina Memorial High School has been put on leave for conduct violations, sources confirm. Kevin Griffin, a volleyball coach at Scecina, was put on paid administrative leave while he is being investigated for a “code of conduct violation”, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis said in a statement Friday. “The school […]
