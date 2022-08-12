Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia Southwestern set to launch executive business program
AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University will launch an Executive Master of Business Administration in spring 2023. The 12-month, cohort-based program is designed specifically to prepare mid- to upper-level executives for increasingly advanced management roles within their current or future organizations, leading to career advancement, personal growth and salary increase, school officials said.
Georgia College hosts 'GC Gives' community service event in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia College first-year students participated in service events around Central Georgia on Saturday. Some students went to "Brave Meadows Therapeutic Riding Center" in Gray to give the place a fresh coat of paint. Others cleaned up the college's garden. The college says "Gives Day" is the...
Long-time dairy advocate Larry Guthrie receives Georgia Farm Bureau Commodity Award
MACON — Long-time dairy science and youth advocate Larry Guthrie was announced as the 2022 Georgia Farm Bureau Commodity Award recipient during the GFB Commodity Conference held this week at the Stone Mountain Evergreen Conference Center. The GFB Commodity Award, one of the organization’s highest honors, is given to individuals who have supported and promoted Georgia agriculture.
wgxa.tv
Downtown Macon chosen as host for Georgia Downtown Association conference
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Downtown Macon will be on display next week for the Georgia Downtown Association (GAD) conference. According to GAD, the annual conference attracts about 200 professionals from across the state to learn, and grow through a variety of sessions and tours. It's meant to teach those professionals more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Warner Robins
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Warner Robins, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County High School Athletic Department presents ticket refund plan
AMERICUS – Last Friday’s varsity football scrimmage between Sumter County and Schley County at Alton Shell Stadium was canceled due to bad weather, but the Sumter County High School Athletic Department has come up with a ticket refund plan for those who purchased tickets to the event. According...
'This job has given me confidence': Macon Reentry Coalition looks for volunteers to help former offenders
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Reentry Coalition needs your help with their mission to give offenders a second chance. The pandemic changed the way people could volunteer impacting the programs resources. The program started back in 2008. Each year, they help about 150 people. Ronald Carter is one of...
Consignment sale hosted at Georgia National Fairgrounds
PERRY, Ga. — Sunday was the last day for central Georgians to enjoy some discounted items at the Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale in Perry, Georgia. It's Central Georgia's largest consignment sale for babies, toddlers, teenagers, and those who are expecting. Parents made their way to the McGill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgxa.tv
Report: Warner Robins PD aims to predict where crime will occur
The City of Warner Robins is looking to reduce crime by using cameras and technology, to predict where crimes are most likely to occur, according to a recent report by Georgia Tech. The city is one of only a handful of winners of the "Georgia Smart Communities Challenge" for 2022.
Georgia teen becomes 'Toys for Tots' ambassador, hosts 5K for program
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A 15-year-old from Kathleen received a surprise she never believed she would receive from the organization she works hard to support. On Saturday, several people came out to participate in a 5K, running to give toys to the tots. Toys for Tots is a program...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County Taxpayers Will See a Drop in Their Educational Tax Dollars
The Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) held their regular meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022. During the financial report that financial chair Rick Barnes delivered it was established the mill rate on taxes for property owners would once again see a drop. This has been the trend for several years now. The existing millage rate of 18.106 will be rolled back to 18.065. This along with the financial report in its entirety was unanimously approved.
Increase in area COVID cases, re-opening of schools concern for medical community
ALBANY — After a decline in COVID-19 patients over the past couple of weeks, numbers have increased slowly again in recent days, with the uptick possibly due to July 4 gatherings. On Wednesday, 44 patients were hospitalized in Phoebe Putney Health System facilities. Of those, 35 were in Albany,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALB 10
Phoebe COVID patient released after 206 days in hospital
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -On Thursday, a man who has been fighting COVID-19 for over 200 days at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital was released back home to his family. Jorge Torres was hospitalized with COVID in January, not long before his 36th birthday. He had no history of medical problems, but he suffered critical illness from COVID.
Downtown Macon thrift store selling discounted school uniforms, raising funds for those in need
MACON, Ga. — Wear is a thrift store that donates its proceeds to Daybreak, a day resource homeless shelter in Macon. The store manager, Alyssa Jones, is proud her workplace gives back to the community while offering affordable options for shoppers. "Most of our price points are $10 or...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/15/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office continues to search for a man after responding to a mental health call Sunday night. This comes after someone fired shots into a Lizella home.
Newnan Times-Herald
Local churches disaffiliate from UMC because of LGBTQ views
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories focusing on the disaffiliation of local churches from the United Methodist Church and what it means for their congregations. Seventy churches have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church, including 17 churches in Coweta and the South West District,...
southgatv.com
Cases jump as Phoebe discharges longest Covid patient
ALBANY, GA – As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 30 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 9 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 2 Total Inpatients Recovered...
Bibb deputies responding to mental health call in Lizella
LIZELLA, Ga. — Authorities are responding to a mental health call in Lizella, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A chopper was seen hovering over Hamlin and Holley Roads. Lieutenant Sean DeFoe with the Bibb Sheriff's Office said there were shots fired in a home around 6 p.m. Then, a man ran into the woods. They later heard another shot.
Elections office works to overcome shortage of poll workers
ALBANY — There are those of us who hear of societal ills and concerns, and we squawk and complain about them. Then there are those of us who actually try to do something about them. You can add local businesswoman and former Albany city commissioner B.J. Fletcher to that...
Houston County homeowner claims City of Warner Robins is not enforcing code properly
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman claims the city is not enforcing its building code properly, an issue that literally hits close to home. In December of 2019, a fire damaged a home on Westcliff Circle in Warner Robins. And yet, two-and-a-half years later, the neighbors are...
Comments / 0