Americus, GA

The Albany Herald

Georgia Southwestern set to launch executive business program

AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University will launch an Executive Master of Business Administration in spring 2023. The 12-month, cohort-based program is designed specifically to prepare mid- to upper-level executives for increasingly advanced management roles within their current or future organizations, leading to career advancement, personal growth and salary increase, school officials said.
AMERICUS, GA
The Albany Herald

Long-time dairy advocate Larry Guthrie receives Georgia Farm Bureau Commodity Award

MACON — Long-time dairy science and youth advocate Larry Guthrie was announced as the 2022 Georgia Farm Bureau Commodity Award recipient during the GFB Commodity Conference held this week at the Stone Mountain Evergreen Conference Center. The GFB Commodity Award, one of the organization’s highest honors, is given to individuals who have supported and promoted Georgia agriculture.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Downtown Macon chosen as host for Georgia Downtown Association conference

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Downtown Macon will be on display next week for the Georgia Downtown Association (GAD) conference. According to GAD, the annual conference attracts about 200 professionals from across the state to learn, and grow through a variety of sessions and tours. It's meant to teach those professionals more...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Consignment sale hosted at Georgia National Fairgrounds

PERRY, Ga. — Sunday was the last day for central Georgians to enjoy some discounted items at the Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale in Perry, Georgia. It's Central Georgia's largest consignment sale for babies, toddlers, teenagers, and those who are expecting. Parents made their way to the McGill...
PERRY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Sumter County Taxpayers Will See a Drop in Their Educational Tax Dollars

The Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) held their regular meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022. During the financial report that financial chair Rick Barnes delivered it was established the mill rate on taxes for property owners would once again see a drop. This has been the trend for several years now. The existing millage rate of 18.106 will be rolled back to 18.065. This along with the financial report in its entirety was unanimously approved.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe COVID patient released after 206 days in hospital

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -On Thursday, a man who has been fighting COVID-19 for over 200 days at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital was released back home to his family. Jorge Torres was hospitalized with COVID in January, not long before his 36th birthday. He had no history of medical problems, but he suffered critical illness from COVID.
ALBANY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Local churches disaffiliate from UMC because of LGBTQ views

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories focusing on the disaffiliation of local churches from the United Methodist Church and what it means for their congregations. Seventy churches have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church, including 17 churches in Coweta and the South West District,...
NEWNAN, GA
southgatv.com

Cases jump as Phoebe discharges longest Covid patient

ALBANY, GA – As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 30 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 9 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 2 Total Inpatients Recovered...
13WMAZ

Bibb deputies responding to mental health call in Lizella

LIZELLA, Ga. — Authorities are responding to a mental health call in Lizella, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A chopper was seen hovering over Hamlin and Holley Roads. Lieutenant Sean DeFoe with the Bibb Sheriff's Office said there were shots fired in a home around 6 p.m. Then, a man ran into the woods. They later heard another shot.
LIZELLA, GA

