The Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) held their regular meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022. During the financial report that financial chair Rick Barnes delivered it was established the mill rate on taxes for property owners would once again see a drop. This has been the trend for several years now. The existing millage rate of 18.106 will be rolled back to 18.065. This along with the financial report in its entirety was unanimously approved.

SUMTER COUNTY, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO