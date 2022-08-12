Read full article on original website
wtva.com
BancorpSouth expects normal electronic transfers to resume Monday
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Frustration may finally be coming to an end for BancorpSouth customers who were affected by last week's delays of electronic deposits and debits. The bank says electronic deposits and debits should resume normally on Monday. It blamed those issues that started last Tuesday on an...
wtva.com
Skilled to Work - Attention 2 Detail in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — People with a passion for cars can go to work accessorizing them. This includes wrapping them and attaching accessories such as spoilers and ground effects. Attention 2 Detail in Tupelo will work on most any car. "We deal with multiple vehicles, multiple vehicles per day,"...
wtva.com
Businesses, residents appeal construction of apartment complex in west Tupelo
The owner of the Tupelo Buffalo Park is among several entities appealing against the construction of an apartment complex in west Tupelo. Businesses, residents appeal construction of apartment complex in west Tupelo. The owner of the Tupelo Buffalo Park is among several entities appealing against the construction of an apartment...
desotocountynews.com
New Albany is newest Welcome Home Mississippi retirement community
New Albany is 14th city to join the program to attract retirees. New Albany has been named Mississippi’s newest certified retirement city under the Welcome Home Mississippi (WHM) program. Administered by the Mississippi Development Authority, the goal of WHM is to attract retirees from around the country to communities throughout the state.
wcbi.com
Lowndes County employees receiving one time incentive pay
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County employees will be getting a little boost to their bank accounts. At Monday’s meeting, Supervisors approved one time incentive pay for all county employees. Supervisors were able to use Revenue Loss Funds from American Rescue Plan Act money the county received.
wtva.com
Lee County sheriff wants employees to get COVID relief money
The Lee County sheriff appealed to supervisors Monday morning, Aug. 15 to allow certified full and part-time employees to receive payment through the federal COVID-19 relief program. Lee County sheriff wants employees to get COVID relief money. The Lee County sheriff appealed to supervisors Monday morning, Aug. 15 to allow...
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
wtva.com
Starkville man to spend almost 7 years in prison for PPP fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville man will spend 78 months in prison for more than $6 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud. Christopher Lick, 46, received the sentence on Friday, Aug. 12. According to court documents, he filed false loan applications with banks providing PPP loans. Rather than...
hottytoddy.com
University of Mississippi Returns to Normal Parking Policy on Aug. 16
Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, normal parking and enforcement operations will be in effect, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. All vehicles brought on campus require a parking permit unless parked in a pay-by-hour parking meter space with paid time. Some permit types are exclusively linked to a vehicle’s...
wtva.com
Fire won't stop services at historic church in Lafayette County
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire at a historic church is under investigation in Lafayette County. The fire at the College Hill Presbyterian Church happened late Saturday night, Aug. 13. The church was founded in 1835 and the original sanctuary was built in 1844. It is said to be the...
wtva.com
Boil water alert issued for some Big Creek Water customers
BIG CREEK, Miss. (WTVA) - A boil water alert is in effect for the Big Creek Water Association in Calhoun County. The water association made the announcement on Monday, Aug. 15. The notice is for Cotton Boulevard customers from the intersection of County Road 308 South. It also affects County...
WLBT
Owner, worker with moving company arrested
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
wtva.com
Fire damages Mississippi church where Faulkner was married
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi church where William Faulkner was married nearly a century ago has been heavily damaged in a fire. College Hill Presbyterian Church, northwest of Oxford, caught fire Saturday night and burned more than three hours, the Oxford Eagle reported. The congregation was founded in...
bobgermanylaw.com
New Albany, MS - Firefighters Hospitalized With Heat-Related Issues After Residential Fire on Adams St
New Albany, MS (August 13, 2022) - Two firefighters are in the hospital receiving medical care for heat-related issues after battling a residential fire on Wednesday, August 10th. The fire took place at a home on Adams Street in New Albany. Multiple other crew members also sustained unspecified, non-critical injuries,...
Commercial Dispatch
City has been mowing Hwy 82 without pay for 4-plus years
Mayor Keith Gaskin has some questions about whose responsibility it is to mow right-of-ways along the Highway 82 corridor. During Thursday’s work session, Gaskin told the council he had discovered the city had been mowing Mississippi Department of Transportation rights of way for years, and yet it was unclear whether the state was paying for the work.
Commercial Dispatch
Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin ATMs popping up to introduce people to crypto, though few use them
Although there are 31 cryptocurrency ATMs in the Golden Triangle, you’d be hard pressed to see someone using one of them. The machines have been appearing in gas stations, supermarkets and other visible areas over the past year, but according to several businesses in Columbus who host the machines, they aren’t used much.
Natchez Democrat
Natchez man says he fell victim to moving company scam
NATCHEZ — A Natchez man says he was the victim of a moving company embezzlement scheme that has led to the arrest of two men in Oxford. An employee and the owner of Spyder Moving Services, a moving company that services areas throughout Mississippi and Tennessee, were arrested this week on embezzlement charges in.
foodmanufacturing.com
Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
bobgermanylaw.com
Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision
Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
bobgermanylaw.com
Richmond, MS - Lee County Police Investigating Death of Kevon Page on Hwy 371
Tupelo, MS (August 13, 2022) - A man who was struck by a driver on a state highway on Thursday, August 4th has passed away due to the severity of his injuries. 21-year-old Kevon Page, a resident of Tupelo, was hit by a car as he was walking alongside Highway 371 in Richmond at about 6:00 a.m.
