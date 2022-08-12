ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

wtva.com

BancorpSouth expects normal electronic transfers to resume Monday

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Frustration may finally be coming to an end for BancorpSouth customers who were affected by last week's delays of electronic deposits and debits. The bank says electronic deposits and debits should resume normally on Monday. It blamed those issues that started last Tuesday on an...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - Attention 2 Detail in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — People with a passion for cars can go to work accessorizing them. This includes wrapping them and attaching accessories such as spoilers and ground effects. Attention 2 Detail in Tupelo will work on most any car. "We deal with multiple vehicles, multiple vehicles per day,"...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Businesses, residents appeal construction of apartment complex in west Tupelo

The owner of the Tupelo Buffalo Park is among several entities appealing against the construction of an apartment complex in west Tupelo. Businesses, residents appeal construction of apartment complex in west Tupelo. The owner of the Tupelo Buffalo Park is among several entities appealing against the construction of an apartment...
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

New Albany is newest Welcome Home Mississippi retirement community

New Albany is 14th city to join the program to attract retirees. New Albany has been named Mississippi’s newest certified retirement city under the Welcome Home Mississippi (WHM) program. Administered by the Mississippi Development Authority, the goal of WHM is to attract retirees from around the country to communities throughout the state.
NEW ALBANY, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County employees receiving one time incentive pay

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County employees will be getting a little boost to their bank accounts. At Monday’s meeting, Supervisors approved one time incentive pay for all county employees. Supervisors were able to use Revenue Loss Funds from American Rescue Plan Act money the county received.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Lee County sheriff wants employees to get COVID relief money

The Lee County sheriff appealed to supervisors Monday morning, Aug. 15 to allow certified full and part-time employees to receive payment through the federal COVID-19 relief program. Lee County sheriff wants employees to get COVID relief money. The Lee County sheriff appealed to supervisors Monday morning, Aug. 15 to allow...
LEE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Starkville man to spend almost 7 years in prison for PPP fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville man will spend 78 months in prison for more than $6 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud. Christopher Lick, 46, received the sentence on Friday, Aug. 12. According to court documents, he filed false loan applications with banks providing PPP loans. Rather than...
STARKVILLE, MS
hottytoddy.com

University of Mississippi Returns to Normal Parking Policy on Aug. 16

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, normal parking and enforcement operations will be in effect, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. All vehicles brought on campus require a parking permit unless parked in a pay-by-hour parking meter space with paid time. Some permit types are exclusively linked to a vehicle’s...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Boil water alert issued for some Big Creek Water customers

BIG CREEK, Miss. (WTVA) - A boil water alert is in effect for the Big Creek Water Association in Calhoun County. The water association made the announcement on Monday, Aug. 15. The notice is for Cotton Boulevard customers from the intersection of County Road 308 South. It also affects County...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Owner, worker with moving company arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Fire damages Mississippi church where Faulkner was married

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi church where William Faulkner was married nearly a century ago has been heavily damaged in a fire. College Hill Presbyterian Church, northwest of Oxford, caught fire Saturday night and burned more than three hours, the Oxford Eagle reported. The congregation was founded in...
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

City has been mowing Hwy 82 without pay for 4-plus years

Mayor Keith Gaskin has some questions about whose responsibility it is to mow right-of-ways along the Highway 82 corridor. During Thursday’s work session, Gaskin told the council he had discovered the city had been mowing Mississippi Department of Transportation rights of way for years, and yet it was unclear whether the state was paying for the work.
COLUMBUS, MS
Natchez Democrat

Natchez man says he fell victim to moving company scam

NATCHEZ — A Natchez man says he was the victim of a moving company embezzlement scheme that has led to the arrest of two men in Oxford. An employee and the owner of Spyder Moving Services, a moving company that services areas throughout Mississippi and Tennessee, were arrested this week on embezzlement charges in.
foodmanufacturing.com

Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision

Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS

