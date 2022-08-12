ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop Big Discounts On Glorious and Altec Lansing Gaming Gear at Woot

Much like in-game gear, the equipment you use for gaming can have a big impact on your performance. For PC gamers, a proper gaming keyboard or mouse can be the difference between sweet victory and crushing defeat, and right now you can snag one at a discount. Woot is currently offering up to 76% off select Glorious and Altec Lansing mice, keyboards and other gaming accessories, which can help make you a far more formidable opponent. This sale runs from now until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on Aug. 19, so be sure to get your order in before then.
Refurbished iPhones Are Available at Steep Discounts Today, Starting at $330

Apple makes some of the best devices on the market, which is why its latest iPhone tends to take top spot on our list of the best phones to buy each year. Apple devices aren't cheap, though, so it can be an expensive endeavor trying to ensure you have a recent model in your pocket. If you want an inexpensive upgrade, going for a preowned iPhone is often the best route, and Woot has a massive selection of refurbished iPhones on sale today to help you do just that. The one-day sale features recent models from the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series at huge discounts versus buying brand new at Apple.
Heading back to school? Get this lightweight Dell laptop for $249

If you’re looking for laptop deals that keep costs low while giving you the ideal laptop for school, you’re going to love the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. Normally priced at $300, it’s down to just $250 right now at Dell, saving you $50 off the usual price. To make the deal even sweeter, you also get six months of The Disney Bundle included in the offer representing $84 worth of great entertainment. Buy this deal and you’re set up nicely for working at college or simply as a device for your daily commute. Read on while we tell you all about it.
Suunto 9 Peak Pro to launch for €499 with up to 21 days of battery life and 10 ATM waterproofing

Reliable leaker @_snoopytech_ has shared details and images of the Suunto 9 Peak Pro, Suunto's next premium smartwatch. According to @_snoopytech_, the Suunto 9 Peak Pro will retail for less than the regular Suunto 9 Peak, which launched for €569 in the Eurozone. In saying that, the Suunto 9 Peak has now dropped to €469, a €100 saving. In comparison, the Suunto 9 Peak Pro is slated to arrive for €499. Hence, the Suunto 9 Peak Pro should slot into Suunto's product stack as a €30 more expensive option than the Suunto 9 Peak.
