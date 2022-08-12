ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Bites and stings warning as heatwave prompts boom in wasps and insects

By Aisha Rimi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28v70M_0hFAT8CV00

People are at increased risk of bites and stings as the sweltering temperatures prompt a boom in insect breeding, St John Ambulance has warned.

Wasps and other insects are set to swarm the country as the heatwave provides the perfect conditions for breeding. The risk of being bitten or stung is also set to increase as insects flourish in the heat.

The charity is urging anyone with known allergies to bites and stings to be prepared by ensuring they have the right medication with them when spending time outside.

Bites and stings reactions are usually mild and can be treated effectively at home, but for some they can be severe, causing intense swelling and irritation.

Dr Lynn Thomas, St John Ambulance’s medical director, said: “During the warm weather, many of us will be out making the most of our time with our friends and families outside.

“Just like our warm weather advice, prevention is better than cure, so you can reduce your risk of being stung by taking some simple measures, such as wearing light-coloured clothing, avoiding perfumed hygiene products and avoiding flowering plants where possible.

“If you experience a mild reaction, this can usually be managed at home with over-the-counter antihistamine medications and bite creams—pharmacists will be able to give advice if you need it.

“They can recommend the best medication and topical treatments for you, especially if you are taking any other medications.”

Dr Thomas also warns against trying to remove the sting yourself as it can “push venom further into the skin”. Instead she advices using a credit card or something similar to brush or scrape the sting sideways to remove it.

St John Ambulance advises people to look out for a red, itchy rash, or raised area of skin to spot if some is having an allergic reaction. Red, itchy, watery eyes, swelling of the hands, feet or face, as well as abdominal pai, vomiting or diarrhoea are also signs of an allergic reaction.

Other symptoms may include difficulty in breathing, swelling of the tongue and throat with puffiness around the eyes, confusion and agitation, as well as signs of shock leading to collapse and unresponsiveness.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Wasps#Heatwave#St John Ambulance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Woman forced to put down five dogs after becoming first in UK to be diagnosed with ultra-rare disease

A heartbroken woman has been forced to put down her five family dogs after becoming the first person in the UK to be diagnosed with a rare infectious disease.Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pets after they contracted Brucella canis - a bacterial condition which causes aborted pregnancies, stillbirth, and inability to become pregnant - from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.The infected dog, Moosha, had been with Wendy for just three days before she started aborting her puppies all over the home in a “horrific” experience that lasted 17 hours.Wendy was...
PETS
petpress.net

What Colors Can Dogs see and How Does It Affect Their Vision?

What colors can dogs see? What does this mean for their vision? Dogs are not able to see the same colors as humans. In fact, they see a very limited range of colors. This can affect how they see the world around them and can impact their daily lives. In...
PETS
MedicalXpress

Researchers find medicine for asthma and eczema helps COVID patients

A medication used to treat asthma and eczema can improve survival rates for patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, a clinical trial conducted at UVA Health suggests. UVA is the first to test this novel and promising approach to COVID-19 treatment. The study centered on a monoclonal antibody called dupilumab, most often prescribed for skin conditions, asthma, and sinus congestion and swelling. The treatment also proved safe in the small study, as expected, because dupilumab is already a safe and effective allergy medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

MamaRoo baby swings and RockaRoo baby rockers recalled due to entanglement and strangulation hazards

A voluntary recall of more than 2 million infant rockers and swings has been issued after the baby products were linked to entanglement and strangulation hazards and at least one death.On Monday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and 4moms, the company behind the baby products, announced the voluntary recall of about 2 million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers, which were sold at Target and Best Buy and online at 4moms.com and Amazon, due to safety issues posed.According to the CPSC, the rockers and swings posed an issue when not in use due to the hanging restraint straps,...
AMAZON
animalwellnessmagazine.com

The dangers of dog treats, chews and toys and the safe option

Did you know that according to Bow Wow Labs, there are over 200,000 dog choking incidents each year in the U.S. alone? Unfortunately, the main causes of choking for dogs come from their favorite things in the world — their treats, chews and toys. . . and even owner’s socks, and yes, underwear.
PETS
Healthline

Your Guide to Sinusitis and Asthma

Rhinosinusitis (“sinusitis”), which causes pain, pressure, and congestion in the sinus cavities, is commonly associated with asthma. However, while it’s possible to experience both inflammatory conditions at once, it’s not clear whether one causes the other. Keep reading to learn more about the link between sinusitis...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Watch terrifying moment climber crosses narrow snow bridge over 3,000-metre crevasse

Footage shows the terrifying moment a climber made his way across a narrow snow bridge above a 3,000 metre crevasse in the French Alps.Tim Howell, who has served in the Royal Marine, had just finished climbing the Grandes Jorasses mountain when he realised his only way back down was to brave the hair-raising journey on the block of packed snow.“Jesus ... that’s fun times for the family, that,” the 31-year-old from Somerset can be heard saying as he braces for his crossing.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

792K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy