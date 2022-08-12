Bites and stings warning as heatwave prompts boom in wasps and insects

People are at increased risk of bites and stings as the sweltering temperatures prompt a boom in insect breeding, St John Ambulance has warned.

Wasps and other insects are set to swarm the country as the heatwave provides the perfect conditions for breeding. The risk of being bitten or stung is also set to increase as insects flourish in the heat.

The charity is urging anyone with known allergies to bites and stings to be prepared by ensuring they have the right medication with them when spending time outside.

Bites and stings reactions are usually mild and can be treated effectively at home, but for some they can be severe, causing intense swelling and irritation.

Dr Lynn Thomas, St John Ambulance’s medical director, said: “During the warm weather, many of us will be out making the most of our time with our friends and families outside.

“Just like our warm weather advice, prevention is better than cure, so you can reduce your risk of being stung by taking some simple measures, such as wearing light-coloured clothing, avoiding perfumed hygiene products and avoiding flowering plants where possible.

“If you experience a mild reaction, this can usually be managed at home with over-the-counter antihistamine medications and bite creams—pharmacists will be able to give advice if you need it.

“They can recommend the best medication and topical treatments for you, especially if you are taking any other medications.”

Dr Thomas also warns against trying to remove the sting yourself as it can “push venom further into the skin”. Instead she advices using a credit card or something similar to brush or scrape the sting sideways to remove it.

St John Ambulance advises people to look out for a red, itchy rash, or raised area of skin to spot if some is having an allergic reaction. Red, itchy, watery eyes, swelling of the hands, feet or face, as well as abdominal pai, vomiting or diarrhoea are also signs of an allergic reaction.

Other symptoms may include difficulty in breathing, swelling of the tongue and throat with puffiness around the eyes, confusion and agitation, as well as signs of shock leading to collapse and unresponsiveness.