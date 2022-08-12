ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

French prime minister says country must adapt to climate change as wildfires rage

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y1HrX_0hFAT7Jm00

French prime minister Elisabeth Borne has called for the country to adapt to climate change as wildfires rage amid hot temperatures.

More than 1,000 firefighters were called out to a wildfire in Gironde, which has forced 10,000 locals to evacuate the area.

The blaze, which flared up on Tuesday, 9 August, had previously burned in the area in July, ripping through 14,000 hectares (34595 acres).

“We must... continue within the framework of ecological planning...to adapt to this climate change,” Borne said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nuclear war between US and Russia ‘would leave five billion starving’

An estimated five billion people – three-quarters of the world population – would be left starving in the event of a nuclear war between the US and Russia, according to new research. Crop yields around the world would be slashed becuse nuclear weapons would trigger firestorms that release sun-blocking soot into the atmosphere, researchers found.While this was the largest potential conflict considered, scientists also looked at what would happen in smaller nuclear wars and found billions would still die due to the obliteration of global food systems. They looked at what would happen during five smaller India-Pakistan wars as...
POLITICS
The Independent

Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan

Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Voices: Liz Truss is blind to the scale of the crisis we’re facing – and voters won’t buy it

There is a profound disconnect between the person most likely to become our next prime minister and the general public. It is almost like – dare I say it? – Liz Truss is out of touch.It is almost like Truss doesn’t really understand what it’s like to be facing the hideous reality of the cost of living crisis in everyday lives.It is almost like she doesn’t really get that normal people in their millions – many of whom voted for Brexit in 2016 and Boris Johnson in 2019 – are staring down the barrel of a personal crisis on a...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

World ‘woefully underprepared’ for massive volcano catastrophe, scientists warn

Governments have "woefully underprepared" for the impact of a massive volcanic eruption, which could disrupt supply chains, have lasting effects on the climate and hit global food supplies, scientists have warned.The lack of preparation is because there is a "broad misconception" that the risk posed by volcanic eruptions is low, the experts from the University of Cambridge’s Centre for the Study of Existential Risk and University of Birmingham, have said.In an article in the journal Nature, the team said governments’ collective lack of investment in planning, monitoring and responding to potential volcanic disaster was "reckless".Dr Lara Mani, an expert in...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Gironde#French
The Independent

Liz Truss expects to see powersharing return once NI protocol Bill progresses

Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss said she expects to see powersharing re-established in Northern Ireland as her protocol Bill progresses through Parliament.The Foreign Secretary also said she would not accept any compromises on a renegotiated Northern Ireland Protocol as prime minister if it meant key UK demands were not met.She made the comments during a visit to Belfast, where she and Rishi Sunak were quizzed by Tory members during a hustings event.She told party members that until the Northern Ireland Protocol is sorted, Stormont will not be back up and running.“And I’ve been in discussions with all of the parties...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory hopeful Liz Truss ‘would not’ abolish abortion in Northern Ireland

Conservative leadership contender Liz Truss has rejected a call to abolish abortion in Northern Ireland.Abortion laws in the region were liberalised in 2019 in laws passed by Westminster at a time when the power-sharing government at Stormont had collapsed.During a Conservative Party leadership hustings event at the Culloden Hotel on the outskirts of Belfast, Ms Truss was asked if she would abolish abortion in Northern Ireland, “ending infanticide”, or let the people of the region have their say on the issue.She responded to applause: “I’m afraid I don’t agree with you.“We are a United Kingdom and we need all of...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

‘No simple way’ for Ukrainian refugees to find permanent homes, UK hosts warn

More than a thousand UK hosts of Ukrainian refugees have signed an open letter asking the Government to make it easier for them to move into permanent homes.The Government has been warned that “there is currently no simple way for them to find their own homes” amid pressures on social housing and the private rented sector.Around 79,000 refugees have come to the UK under the Homes For Ukraine sponsorship scheme, with hosts expected to provide accommodation for at least six months.Some of these placements will be approaching their end, with these refugees needing to find alternative accommodation either independently or...
HOMELESS
The Independent

The Independent

794K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy