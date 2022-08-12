French prime minister says country must adapt to climate change as wildfires rage

French prime minister Elisabeth Borne has called for the country to adapt to climate change as wildfires rage amid hot temperatures.

More than 1,000 firefighters were called out to a wildfire in Gironde, which has forced 10,000 locals to evacuate the area.

The blaze, which flared up on Tuesday, 9 August, had previously burned in the area in July, ripping through 14,000 hectares (34595 acres).

“We must... continue within the framework of ecological planning...to adapt to this climate change,” Borne said.

