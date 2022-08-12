ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shadow business secretary defends Labour's plans to tackle cost of living crisis

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Labour have made clear what they would do to tackle the cost of living crisis “consistently” and “regularly”, Jonathan Reynolds has said.

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty pressed the shadow business secretary on why the country is not hearing from Sir Keir Starmer on how to deal with the rising cost of energy.

Reynolds said: “When you are in opposition it’s not just about calling for something to happen, it’s about putting forward exactly on a costed basis what you would do... we’ll be setting out further [plans] every day next week.”

The Independent

Truss and Sunak urged to end silence on ‘emergency’ of rocketing energy bills

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are being urged to end their silence on the “national emergency” of energy costs hitting £3,600 in just two months, after Labour vowed to freeze bills. Independent experts and a former top government scientist joined Sir Keir Starmer’s party in arguing the gathering crisis could not wait for the end of the summer-long Tory leadership contest.As a holidaying Boris Johnson again declined to intervene, the two candidates came under fire for failing to set out how they would ease the pain for households if they reach No 10.The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned...
The Independent

Sunak commits to Civil Service cuts as part of plan for Whitehall ‘shake-up’

Rishi Sunak has committed to cutting Civil Service jobs as part of a “shake up” of the “bloated post-Covid state” that would also require senior civil servants to spend a year working outside of Whitehall if they want promotion.The Sunak campaign said the plans for the Civil Service include cutting the “back office” headcount, changing pay rewards from being based on longevity to performance, bringing back a version of the suspended fast-stream graduate recruitment programme, and championing the use of apprenticeships.The Tory leadership hopeful and former chancellor said the “bloated post-Covid state is in need of a shake-up” and committed...
The Independent

‘Next generation’ Moderna coronavirus booster jab approved for use in adults

A “next generation” coronavirus booster jab which may only need administering once a year has been approved for use in adults.The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has authorised Moderna’s bivalent vaccine, which targets the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant.Known as mRNA-1273.214, the dose is an updated version of the Moderna vaccine which is already in use for first, second and booster doses, and it will be the first dose approved in the UK which targets two strains of the virus.Moderna’s chief medical officer, Dr Paul Burton, previously said that the new jab can boost a person’s...
The Independent

‘Serious concerns’ over Covid booster rollout as GPs say they can’t afford to offer jabs

Doctors have raised “serious concerns” about the autumn rollout of Covid boosters as GPs warn a cut in government funding means many can no longer afford to offer jabs.The UK Health Security Agency announced it will offer a new Omicron-specific jab, by Moderna, to over-50s, as part of its latest vaccination programme due to start in September.But leaders of major GP practices have told The Independent that reduced funding at a time of rising costs and staff shortages makes the jab “unviable”. The British Medical Association (BMA) has said it has “serious concerns” about how a drop in GPs...
Keir Starmer
Naga Munchetty
Jonathan Reynolds
The Independent

Lib Dems urge freeze on energy bill and rail fares

A freeze on rail fares and the energy price cap is the latest proposal revealed by the Liberal Democrats to tackle the soaring cost of living.The party says that the “double bill freeze” will directly combat a worsening economic outlook, saving families £2,000.The proposal comes ahead of the publication of the latest UK unemployment and inflation data this week.The Lib Dems have called on the Government to introduce a freeze on the energy price cap, as well as freezing rail fares.Scrapping the energy price cap rise, the party said, would save families around £1,400 a year, while freezing rail prices...
The Independent

Scots 25% more likely to support independence under next PM, poll suggests

A quarter of Scots would be more likely to support Scottish independence regardless of who becomes the next Prime Minister, a new poll suggests.The survey of 1,002 Scots done by Survation and Diffley Partnerships for Charlotte Street Partners looked at attitudes to Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak as the pair prepare to attend a hustings event in Perth on Tuesday.When asked if they were more likely to support Scottish independence if Ms Truss were to win No 10, 20% said they were “much more likely”, while 5% said they would “a little more likely” to back separation.Some...
The Independent

Midwife numbers fall in every English region, figures show

The number of midwives has fallen in every English region in the past year, figures show.Numbers dropped by around 600 on top of a longstanding shortage of more than 2,000 midwives, according to analysis of NHS Digital data by the Royal College of Midwives (RCM).The RCM said more investment is needed in maternity services to ensure the safety and quality of care, as “even the smallest falls are putting increasing pressures on services already struggling with shortages, worsened by the pandemic”.Yorkshire and the North East had the biggest losses in the year to April while the East of England had...
The Independent

Prince Harry, Meghan to visit UK, Germany next month

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will visit the U.K. next month for the first time since they returned for Queen Elizabeth II 's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. A spokesperson for the couple said Monday that they will “visit with several charities close to their hearts" in the U.K. and Germany.Harry and Meghan will travel to the northern English city of Manchester on Sept. 5 for the One Young World summit, a youth leadership event with hundreds of international participants from across the world. Meghan is expected to give the keynote address at the opening ceremony....
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon and Louise Welsh send message to Rushdie from book festival

Nicola Sturgeon and best-selling author Louise Welsh have taken a moment during the Edinburgh International Book Festival to send a message of solidarity to Sir Salman Rushdie after he was attacked in the US.The pair appeared on the main stage at Central Hall on Monday to talk about Welsh’s latest crime novel, The Second Cut – the long-awaited sequel to her debut The Cutting Room.Before their discussion, Ms Sturgeon said a few words about Sir Salman, 75, who suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye after being stabbed at an event in New York...
The Independent

Imagine there’s been a nuclear attack. Here’s how Britain should respond

If readers of Saturday’s Telegraph were hoping for light relief from the Tory leadership election, they would not have found it in their newspaper’s comment pages. “The West should prepare for the real risk of nuclear war,” read a headline atop a column by weapons expert Hamish de Bretton-Gordon.We live in very dangerous times, de Bretton-Gordon argued. He cited tension over Taiwan; Iran and North Korea’s progress in developing nuclear arms; and Vladimir Putin’s threats, veiled and not veiled whatsoever, of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine and Nato. The war in Ukraine also poses the risk of an accident...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan to visit UK in September to attend charity events

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to visit the UK in September. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend charity events during their stay, as well as the One Young World Summit in Manchester. Their travels will also include a trip to Germany, as the pair support organisations "close to their hearts," according to a spokesperson. It will be the first time the couple have returned to the UK since they attended Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations in June.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
The Independent

Lily Cole calls for media to stop ‘tearing apart’ climate activists for alleged hypocrisy

Lily Cole has called for the media to stop “tearing apart” climate activists for perceived hypocrisy.“I’ve seen in the media in general, many climate activists being torn apart for hypocrisy. Over the silliest things, like plastic in their clothes, or any type of imperfection they may have,” Cole said on Good Morning Britain.The model said that while “individual action is really important,” it is “impossible to be perfect,” and focusing on people distracts from the “more important conversation.”Cole was invited to take part in a discussion on climate change on 15 August.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Climate activists fill golf course holes with cement to protest against water ban exemptionBoardmasters: Whirlwind sends tents flying through the air at festival‘I’ve never been in love like this’: Adele shares feelings for boyfriend Rich Paul
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

