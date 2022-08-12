World's Largest Rodent Found Wondering In Missouri

Photo: Getty Images

An unusually large rodent from South America is on the loose in Missouri, according to LakeExpo .

The capybara was first seen by Christine Ziarkowski on Horseshoe Bend in Lake of the Ozarks, not far from the Blue Cat Lodge. "I was driving and I saw it on the side of the road. At first I thought it was a dog or cat but when I circled around I saw that it was a capybara!" Ziarkowski said. Her husband Bruce then posted about the animal on Facebook, and Anetka Borowski commented on the post saying the animal is her pet .

Capybaras are the world's largest living rodent. They are usually found in South America and can weigh up to 146 points. The animal is semi-aquatic and known to be be highly social, including with other animals and humans. This particular capybara's name is Capy. She recently escaped from a pen in Borowski's home.

Although capybara's are vegetarians and not a safety risk for humans, Capy being loose in the wild could become a dire situation. Capybaras are not capable of producing their own Vitamin C and therefore need to be given vitamin supplements when they are kept as pets in order to keep them from getting sick.