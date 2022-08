A couple in Oregon lucked out when they were still able to cash in on a winning lottery ticket after their dogs mistook it for a chew toy. The Oregon lottery is no stranger to misshapen tickets, having received them drenched in mud, after being run through the washing machine, and in more curious states. This is a first, they said in a press release on Thursday, August 11, but officials were able to collect all of the necessary pieces to determine the ticket's status, allowing Rachel and Nathan Lamet to redeem their earnings after their two Alaskan Klee Kias tore it up.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO