ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
thriveallencounty.org

Thrive is Hiring for a Thrive Kansas Assistant Director

Join our team at Thrive! The Thrive Kansas Assistant Director will assist the President and CEO of Thrive Allen County in overseeing the development of Thrive Kansas as a new nonprofit organization. Reporting to and in partnership with the President and CEO and Deputy Director, the Thrive Kansas Assistant Director acts as the assistant director for Thrive Kansas, supporting their endeavors and the daily operations of Thrive Kansas. In addition, the Thrive Kansas Assistant Director oversees fund development initiatives, preparing and submitting grant proposals, developing programs and initiatives, and implementing evaluation and sustainability planning for programs and projects.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Speak up for women and our economic future

Professors of political science are in a unique position to not only impart academic knowledge, but to build better citizens. I give students the trust, resources, engagement, and invitations they need to participate. Then I encourage them to put those civic skills into action. I teach my students how to...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Johnson County, KS
Society
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Johnson County, KS
Business
Johnson County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Society
City
De Soto, KS
City
Green, KS
Local
Kansas Business
KWCH.com

$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Activist offers to pay for Kansas' recount of abortion vote

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An anti-abortion activist who heads a small hard-right Republican group said he’s offered to pay the expected $229,000 cost of a hand recount of votes from every Kansas county after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Mark Gietzen, who leads the group Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
KWCH.com

Cooler air coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A front is moving through the state tonight and will cool everyone down tomorrow. Expect some storms possible mainly north of I-70 and into northwest Kansas tonight as the front enters the state. As the front starts to sag south tonight it will begin to dry out a bit before reaching Wichita.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas abortion recount moves forward

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A hand recount for the abortion amendment vote in Kansas is officially on. According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office, two forms of payment for $119, 664 were received on Monday. Nine counties will be recounted, which include Lyon, Sedgwick, Shawnee, Thomas, Johnson, Douglas, Jefferson, Harvey, and Crawford. The recount will have […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Amid partisan strife in Kansas, the art of (avoiding) war

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Emily Rude teaches biology at Bethany College in Lindsborg. This summer, as civil war looms ever closer, I’ve begun to take seriously that old adage from […] The post Amid partisan strife in Kansas, the art of (avoiding) war appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Economy#Renewable Energy#Pollution#Business Industry#Linus Business#Recell Center#Ev
Kansas Reflector

Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems

LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
adastraradio.com

Kansas Farmers Named Leopold Finalists

(Kansas Farmer) – Four finalists have been selected for the 2022 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award,, according to the Sand County Foundation. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers, ranchers, forestland owners and other landowners who inspire others with their dedication to the land, water and wildlife resources in their care.
KANSAS STATE
agjournalonline.com

New gluten plant could change dynamics of Western Kansas wheat market

By Candace Krebs Contributing Editor Northwest Kansas farmer Mike McClellan has carved out a market niche by selling wheat directly to a gluten plant in Russell, Kansas. His transportation cost is 30 cents a mile but he earns a premium of $1.20 per bushel, plus a minimal cost to bag it and store it in the field.
RUSSELL, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Hutch Post

Kansas receiving $25M from USDOT for hiking, biking trails

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Brown, Tasca and Coughlin win in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Three-time season champion Antron Brown raced to his first victory as a team owner Sunday in the Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka. Brown broke a 30-event drought, beating four-time defending series champion Steve Torrence in the final round for his 69th...
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Abortion vote recount under way in Kansas

KANSAS (KSNT) – A recount is underway for a constitutional amendment that failed earlier in August. According to Whitney Tempel, director of communications and policy with the Kansas Secretary of State, a private citizen named Melissa “Missy” Leavitt has posted a $220,000 bond for a hand recount of the constitutional amendment on abortion. The deadline […]
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy