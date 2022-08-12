Read full article on original website
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
Wiredpr News
America’s ‘extreme heat belt’: Five cities most vulnerable to increasing extreme heat days in the next 30 years
About a quarter of America’s land area may soon become unlivable. A growing region in the US currently home to more than 100 million Americans will reach temperatures as high as 125°F (52°C) over the next three decades, according to a new report from non-profit climate risk research group First Street.
thriveallencounty.org
Thrive is Hiring for a Thrive Kansas Assistant Director
Join our team at Thrive! The Thrive Kansas Assistant Director will assist the President and CEO of Thrive Allen County in overseeing the development of Thrive Kansas as a new nonprofit organization. Reporting to and in partnership with the President and CEO and Deputy Director, the Thrive Kansas Assistant Director acts as the assistant director for Thrive Kansas, supporting their endeavors and the daily operations of Thrive Kansas. In addition, the Thrive Kansas Assistant Director oversees fund development initiatives, preparing and submitting grant proposals, developing programs and initiatives, and implementing evaluation and sustainability planning for programs and projects.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Speak up for women and our economic future
Professors of political science are in a unique position to not only impart academic knowledge, but to build better citizens. I give students the trust, resources, engagement, and invitations they need to participate. Then I encourage them to put those civic skills into action. I teach my students how to...
Regional relocation program now available in north-central Kansas
BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
KWCH.com
$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
Activist offers to pay for Kansas' recount of abortion vote
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An anti-abortion activist who heads a small hard-right Republican group said he’s offered to pay the expected $229,000 cost of a hand recount of votes from every Kansas county after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Mark Gietzen, who leads the group Kansas...
Kansas homes selling for over list price, study says
A new study that showed states, where homes are selling for less than list price, shows Kansas homes are selling above list price.
KWCH.com
Cooler air coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A front is moving through the state tonight and will cool everyone down tomorrow. Expect some storms possible mainly north of I-70 and into northwest Kansas tonight as the front enters the state. As the front starts to sag south tonight it will begin to dry out a bit before reaching Wichita.
Kansas abortion recount moves forward
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A hand recount for the abortion amendment vote in Kansas is officially on. According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office, two forms of payment for $119, 664 were received on Monday. Nine counties will be recounted, which include Lyon, Sedgwick, Shawnee, Thomas, Johnson, Douglas, Jefferson, Harvey, and Crawford. The recount will have […]
Amid partisan strife in Kansas, the art of (avoiding) war
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Emily Rude teaches biology at Bethany College in Lindsborg. This summer, as civil war looms ever closer, I’ve begun to take seriously that old adage from […] The post Amid partisan strife in Kansas, the art of (avoiding) war appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems
LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Farmers Named Leopold Finalists
(Kansas Farmer) – Four finalists have been selected for the 2022 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award,, according to the Sand County Foundation. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers, ranchers, forestland owners and other landowners who inspire others with their dedication to the land, water and wildlife resources in their care.
Kansas AG slams Governors ‘abysmal’ track record; Where do labor numbers stand?
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Two candidates for Kansas Governor are at odds over the status of the state’s economy. Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly has been hitting the campaign trail touting job growth and economic success. However, her Republican opponent Derek Schmidt believes the state is “trailing far behind” in economic recovery. In an interview with […]
agjournalonline.com
New gluten plant could change dynamics of Western Kansas wheat market
By Candace Krebs Contributing Editor Northwest Kansas farmer Mike McClellan has carved out a market niche by selling wheat directly to a gluten plant in Russell, Kansas. His transportation cost is 30 cents a mile but he earns a premium of $1.20 per bushel, plus a minimal cost to bag it and store it in the field.
Kansas receiving $25M from USDOT for hiking, biking trails
PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the...
Brown, Tasca and Coughlin win in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Three-time season champion Antron Brown raced to his first victory as a team owner Sunday in the Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka. Brown broke a 30-event drought, beating four-time defending series champion Steve Torrence in the final round for his 69th...
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Abortion vote recount under way in Kansas
KANSAS (KSNT) – A recount is underway for a constitutional amendment that failed earlier in August. According to Whitney Tempel, director of communications and policy with the Kansas Secretary of State, a private citizen named Melissa “Missy” Leavitt has posted a $220,000 bond for a hand recount of the constitutional amendment on abortion. The deadline […]
