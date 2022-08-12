Five-star EDGE target includes Auburn in final six

A five-star prospect from the state of Alabama has narrowed down his list of schools to six.

Qua Russaw, an edge rusher from the 2023 class from Montgomery, Alabama, included the Auburn Tigers in his list of final six schools. Four of the schools he chose — Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Florida — are SEC schools, with Ohio State and Georgia Tech being the odd teams out.

Despite being a 2023 prospect who is close to committing, Russaw does not have a Crystal Ball assigned to him by 247Sports. His last interaction with the Tigers was on June 2 of last year, when he unofficially visited the campus. Auburn offered Russaw on April 14 of 2021.

While it would be a huge win for coach Bryan Harsin to land Russaw, Auburn’s track record with five-stars as of late does not look promising. The Tigers have yet to land one for the 2023 class, so they would really have to impress Russaw to get him to play for the Tigers.