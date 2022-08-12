ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Sugar Loaf Fire burning in Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

HELENA, Mont. - A new fire is being reported on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District. It was initially reported Saturday evening, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said. The fire, named the Sugar Loaf Fire, is burning in steep rocky terrain and is estimated to be four acres large as...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Headwaters Country Jam brings hot country acts to Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers say the Headwaters Country Jam in Cardwell is slated to be one of the biggest weekends of the summer, featuring a lineup of well-known country artists. Artists include Lee Brice, Hardy, Chris Janson and more. The concert runs Aug. 18-20. Passes, parking and camping information...
CARDWELL, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Helena, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Pets & Animals
NBCMontana

MDT asks for public comment on proposed CSKT gasoline tax agreement

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on the proposed extension of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes gasoline tax agreement. An in-person meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal...
PABLO, MT
worldatlas.com

The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana

Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

An Ri Ra Festival returns to Butte after two-year hiatus

BUTTE, Mont. - It's well-known that no place in the country celebrates its Irish heritage quite like the Mining City. But St. Patrick's Day isn't the only time of year that you can find Uptown painted shamrock green. Every August, the Original Mineyard on Main Street packs with people from...
montanarightnow.com

Harmful algal bloom found at Hauser Lake

HELENA, Mont. - Recreationists are being warned of a harmful algal bloom found at Hauser Lake. Sampling performed on Aug. 10 indicated the presence of blue-green algae species producing microcystin toxin, Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) reported. Both the State of Montana and the Environmental Protection Agency recreational water...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear#Bears#Campgrounds#Rodeo#Clark National Forest#The Forest Service
buttesports.com

Baseball legend Jim Hanley passes at the age of 90

‘Fonz’ leaves the world knowing his beloved Butte Miners are Montana and Northwest Regional champs. Nearly four decades later, Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester vividly remembers the words Jim “Fonz” Hanley told him after a tough loss in Helena. Lester was playing third base for the Butte...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Evacuations underway for new fire west of Canyon Ferry Lake

MISSOULA, Mont. — Evacuations are underway due to a new fire in the Spokane Creek Road area of East Helena. Officials estimate the Matt Staff Fire is burning 1,900 acres. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies are responding to the blaze. Officials are evacuating residents...
EAST HELENA, MT
buttesports.com

Ceremony set to honor Butte Miners

The State and Northwest Regional champion Butte Miners will be honored during a ceremony Saturday, Aug. 20 at 3 Legends Stadium. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Players and coaches will be recognized, and food and drinks will be provided. Players will be signing baseballs and posters for young fans, and Regional Championship merchandise will be available to purchase.
BUTTE, MT
Montana Talks

3-Day Concert Slated to Rock Montana

Decades in the making, Rockin' The Rivers is set to rock Big Sky Country, August 11th through the 13th outside Cardwell, Montana. Like most everything in the world pandemic related, the 3-day event took a hiatus for a short period of time. However, beginning last year, this premiere outdoor concert event was able to get back on track and better than ever. The roster of incredible musicians is amazing and right in line with what rockers anticipate! According to Rockin' The Rivers coordinators, the line up consists of world renowned rock musicians and some very talented local musicians, as well. You should have no trouble purchasing tickets online or directly at the event even this late in the game.
CARDWELL, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets

Comments / 0

Community Policy