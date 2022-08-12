Read full article on original website
Related
digg.com
The 'South Park' Creators Performed Their Infamous Song Mocking Kanye West Live And There Wasn't A Dry Eye In The Crowd
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered. Used electric cars have gotten way more expensive over the past year than other models. Here are those numbers and more from a year's worth of analyzing used car data.
AOL Corp
Kristin Chenoweth's naughty answer stuns Steve Harvey on 'Family Feud': 'I'm a good Christian girl, forgive me'
Emmy- and Tony-winning star Kristin Chenoweth was out raising money for her charity Sunday on Celebrity Family Feud. She also managed to shock host Steve Harvey — and everyone else in the studio — with a lewd answer on the very first question. “You know what, I'm really...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Jeff Lynne Will Never Watch Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Xanadu’ Even Though He Wrote Half the Songs in the Movie
Jeff Lynne said he could never watch Olivia Newton-John's 'Xanadu' even though he wrote have the songs in the movie.
RELATED PEOPLE
Beach Boys Co-Founder Brian Wilson Once Revealed His Songwriting Process
Brian Wilson wrote several songs for The Beach Boys, later offering a glimpse into his songwriting process. Here's what we know about this musician.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game's Eminem Diss Track Roasted By Fans On Twitter
The Game is a legendary artist in his own right, although. over the years, he has gotten himself into some trouble with his bars. He is an artist who has no issues with offending people, but sometimes, he goes so far over the top that fans don't really know how to support it. This has led to lots of online criticism over the last few years, and when he announced a 10-minute Eminem diss track, you can be sure that fans were chomping at the bit to let their feelings be heard.
‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Phil Hartman Quietly Designed Over 40 Album Covers for Big-Time Bands Like Steely Dan and America
Phil Hartman rubbed shoulders with famous people before he joined 'SNL.' His first career was a different kind of creative endeavor.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Officially Signs With AEW and Heel Turn Takes Place on Rampage
Parker Boudreaux has signed with AEW, according to Tony Khan, who also revealed that he had his debut on AEW Dark recently and made his television debut on AEW Rampage debut this week. Khan made the announcement on Twitter. In WWE NXT, Boudreaux previously competed as Harland and was paired...
WWE・
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Paige Recalls Hitting Rock Bottom When Salacious Videos And Photos Leaked
There are some moments in life, good or bad, that one will never forget. For former WWE star Paige, one of those moments was when photos and videos of her were leaked, without her consent, in 2017. In an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Paige took Paquette through the day, and how she found out while in San Antonio, Texas.
digg.com
Behind The Shelves Of Candy, A Darker Side To London's Mysterious American Candy Stores
A rash of the stores has taken over one of the top shopping streets in the British capital. The question confounding officials: Where did they come from?. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning...
The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands
It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
Rock + Metal Bands That Have Played Over 2,000 Shows
It's easy to see why a band cracking the ceiling of playing 2,000 concerts in their career is just freaking massive. In order to get there, on average, the band has got to play a 100 shows per year for 20 years. That's one show roughly every three-and-a-half days, for 20 years straight. Sure, most of the bands that have hit this milestone have stretched it out over a couple more decades, but still, the math is wild.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digg.com
Salman Rushdie's 'Defiant Sense Of Humour' Remains, Son Says
The author was severely injured after being stabbed on stage at an event in New York State. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment...
How Limp Bizkit turned an obnoxious George Michael cover into an epic nu metal banger
Fred Durst loved it, bandmate Wes Borland hated it, and Limp Bizkit’s raucous version of Faith opened the door for every bad nu metal cover that followed
“I got a bit emotional seeing Ozzy and Iommi onstage together again": Queen's Brian May speaks for all of us after seeing Black Sabbath legends reunite
Queen guitarist Brian May salutes Black Sabbath legends Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi for their surprise appearance at the Commonwealth Games' closing ceremony
Tony Iommi reveals why Geezer Butler was a no-show at Sabbath reunion
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited to perform Black Sabbath classics at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony - but Geezer Butler was nowhere to be seen
digg.com
'Spider-Man Remastered' Mods Let You Play As Miles Morales, Stan Lee And More
"Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" on PC has mods which let you play as Stan Lee, Miles Morales and more. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the...
digg.com
'God Of War Ragnarök' — Myths Of Midgard
PlayStatation invited two of the best storytellers they know to recap the journey of Kratos and Atreus from "God of War" (2018): The amazing Felicia Day and the Smartest Man Alive, Mimir!. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have...
NME
A giant inflatable Ozzy Osbourne is “touring” the US
A giant inflatable caricature of Ozzy Osbourne, which first debuted at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, has “embarked” on a “tour” of the US to promote the iconic rocker’s forthcoming ‘Patient Number 9’ album. The ultra-sized Ozzy measures in at 25...
wrestlinginc.com
CJ Perry Reacts To Interaction Between Miro And Julia Hart
It appears that CJ Perry (fka Lana) may have to take matters into her own hands with AEW's Julia Hart. Recently on AEW television, Perry's real-life husband Miro (fka Rusev in WWE) has been embroiled in a feud with the House of Black stable, after the group's leader, Malakai Black, sprayed his feared mist on him back in June. Miro has teased joining the faction, but last week on "AEW Dynamite" during an eerie backstage segment, Julia Hart — who was previously sprayed by the mist before joining the House of Black — advised the former AEW TNT Champion to embrace the gift and touched his face. It was at that point Miro told Hart only one woman could touch him, alluding to his wife, Perry.
WWE・
Comments / 0