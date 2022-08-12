ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Stone
Person
Trey Parker
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game's Eminem Diss Track Roasted By Fans On Twitter

The Game is a legendary artist in his own right, although. over the years, he has gotten himself into some trouble with his bars. He is an artist who has no issues with offending people, but sometimes, he goes so far over the top that fans don't really know how to support it. This has led to lots of online criticism over the last few years, and when he announced a 10-minute Eminem diss track, you can be sure that fans were chomping at the bit to let their feelings be heard.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Park#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Snapshots
wrestlinginc.com

Paige Recalls Hitting Rock Bottom When Salacious Videos And Photos Leaked

There are some moments in life, good or bad, that one will never forget. For former WWE star Paige, one of those moments was when photos and videos of her were leaked, without her consent, in 2017. In an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Paige took Paquette through the day, and how she found out while in San Antonio, Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Q 105.7

The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands

It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Rock + Metal Bands That Have Played Over 2,000 Shows

It's easy to see why a band cracking the ceiling of playing 2,000 concerts in their career is just freaking massive. In order to get there, on average, the band has got to play a 100 shows per year for 20 years. That's one show roughly every three-and-a-half days, for 20 years straight. Sure, most of the bands that have hit this milestone have stretched it out over a couple more decades, but still, the math is wild.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
digg.com

Salman Rushdie's 'Defiant Sense Of Humour' Remains, Son Says

The author was severely injured after being stabbed on stage at an event in New York State. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment...
PUBLIC SAFETY
digg.com

'God Of War Ragnarök' — Myths Of Midgard

PlayStatation invited two of the best storytellers they know to recap the journey of Kratos and Atreus from "God of War" (2018): The amazing Felicia Day and the Smartest Man Alive, Mimir!. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NME

A giant inflatable Ozzy Osbourne is “touring” the US

A giant inflatable caricature of Ozzy Osbourne, which first debuted at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, has “embarked” on a “tour” of the US to promote the iconic rocker’s forthcoming ‘Patient Number 9’ album. The ultra-sized Ozzy measures in at 25...
MUSIC
wrestlinginc.com

CJ Perry Reacts To Interaction Between Miro And Julia Hart

It appears that CJ Perry (fka Lana) may have to take matters into her own hands with AEW's Julia Hart. Recently on AEW television, Perry's real-life husband Miro (fka Rusev in WWE) has been embroiled in a feud with the House of Black stable, after the group's leader, Malakai Black, sprayed his feared mist on him back in June. Miro has teased joining the faction, but last week on "AEW Dynamite" during an eerie backstage segment, Julia Hart — who was previously sprayed by the mist before joining the House of Black — advised the former AEW TNT Champion to embrace the gift and touched his face. It was at that point Miro told Hart only one woman could touch him, alluding to his wife, Perry.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy