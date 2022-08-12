6 things to know about the CDC’s new COVID-19 recommendations

A face mask hangs from the rearview mirror of a parked car on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Richardson, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News) Smiley N. Pool / Dallas Morning News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened its COVID-19 guidelines Thursday, bringing a halt to years of social distancing and quarantine practices as hundreds of thousands of students across the country prepare to head back to school.

The agency said the decision to relax the guidelines was largely driven by an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older having acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected over the past two and a half years.